Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Deals Wearables Audio Black Friday

Budget audio tech heaven: Soundcore launches Black Friday sales on earbuds, headphones, more

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Check out these Anker Soundcore Black Friday deals
Anker's audio sub-brand Soundcore has by now become a well-known name in the audio wearables market, and any audiophile will be at least somewhat familiar with its range of earbuds and headphones. It caters mainly to shoppers on a budget, although it does offer higher-priced mid-tier products as well.

And we're here to tell you that Soundcore has just kickstarted their entry into the Black Friday sales week with a set of rarely seen discounts on their already-affordable products. This time of year is more or less nirvana for any tech enthusiast, and Soundcore is significantly adding to the excitement with their new offers, available across a variety of retailers. 

Below we are keeping a real-time list of all the best offers as they show up on retailers' websites. Most of the deals are sub-$100 offers, so if you're on the lookout to treat yourself (or a friend) with an extremely low-priced audio accessory, whether it's wireless headphones or earbuds, this is the place. Honestly, where else can you find true wireless earbuds for $19?

Some of Soundcore's most popular products, as you can see below, are their wireless earbuds. However, the brand does produce other extremely useful audio gadgets as well, such as sweet wireless handheld speakers, and even the odd boombox. 

The offers below already include one full-fledged Bluetooth Boombox on sale for just $100, complete with IPX7 waterproofing and dustproofing—all ready for the beach (or pool) next summer. As one reviewer said, "it has lights and it floats": what more could you ask for? (The 18-month manufacturer's warranty covers for any potential defects on all products.)

Liberty 2 Pro - Upgraded Version

$30 off (23%)
$99 99
$129 99
Buy at Anker

Life A1 - True Wireless Earbuds

$3 off (5%)
$47 49
$49 99
Buy at Anker

Liberty Air 2 Pro - True Wireless Earbuds

Onyx Black

$40 off (31%)
$89 99
$129 99
Buy at Anker

Liberty Air 2 Pro - True Wireless Earbuds

Titanium White

$40 off (31%)
$89 99
$129 99
Buy at Anker

Liberty Air 2 Pro - True Wireless Earbuds

Sapphire Blue

$40 off (31%)
$89 99
$129 99
Buy at Anker

Liberty Air 2 Pro - True Wireless Earbuds

Crystal Pink

$40 off (31%)
$89 99
$129 99
Buy at Anker

Life Note E - True Wireless Earbuds

Colors: Black, White

$30 off (60%)
$19 99
$49 99
Buy at BestBuy

Life Dot 2 - True Wireless Earbuds

$40 off (40%)
$59 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

Select Pro Bluetooth Speaker - Black

$10 off (9%)
$99 99
$109 99
Buy at BestBuy

We are updating this list of live best offers on Soundcore products daily, and it's likely new items will pop up every day during this frenzied week of Black Friday sales all over the place. So if these kinds of wallet-friendly deals tickle your fancy, keep coming back to check for any new offers!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple lost smartwatch market share to Samsung in Q3
by Anam Hamid,  0
Apple lost smartwatch market share to Samsung in Q3
Roku users complain about YouTube TV freezing issues after latest update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Roku users complain about YouTube TV freezing issues after latest update
Rumored name changes for Snapdragon chips reportedly confirmed by Qualcomm
by Alan Friedman,  3
Rumored name changes for Snapdragon chips reportedly confirmed by Qualcomm
Get your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods gift card in Apple's upcoming Black Friday 2021 shopping event
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Get your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods gift card in Apple's upcoming Black Friday 2021 shopping event
Apple AirPod gets swallowed for ibuprofen, stays connected, leaves digestive voicemail
by Daniel Petrov,  4
Apple AirPod gets swallowed for ibuprofen, stays connected, leaves digestive voicemail
Many Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale for the first time at a decent discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Many Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale for the first time at a decent discount
-$20
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless