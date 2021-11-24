Notification Center

Apple's hot new AirPods 3 are already substantially discounted for Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's hot new AirPods 3 are already substantially discounted for Black Friday
While our comprehensive list of the best AirPods Black Friday 2021 deals available around 48 hours ahead of the big day already includes plenty of hefty discounts on Apple's most affordable and most impressive true wireless earbuds out there, one device is largely absent from the holiday shopping news.

Of course, it's not exactly shocking that most major US retailers are not ready to slash a penny off the $179 list price of the third-gen non-Pro AirPods unveiled just a little over a month ago.

Then again, Amazon is often not like most other retailers when it comes to these types of extensive holiday sales, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the AirPods 3 are currently discounted by a cool 25 bucks either.

That's an absolutely massive markdown for such a hot new and undoubtedly popular Apple product, beating the $15 price cut available at Amazon-owned Woot for a very limited time late last week. Naturally, you may not want to wait long if you're interested in claiming this phenomenal deal, which combines a $9.01 instant discount with an additional $15 in checkout savings and could well disappear at any moment.

If the other top Amazon Black Friday offers around are any indication, the cheaper-than-ever AirPods 3 might go in and out of stock numerous times over the next few days, so it's probably wise not to panic if the deal shows up as unavailable when you decide to take advantage of it... unless that happens deep into the extended "Black Weekend."

Before pulling the trigger however, you'll want to keep in mind that the AirPods Pro are only slightly costlier right now after a huge $90 reduction from a $250 MSRP with a MagSafe charging case of their own bundled in as standard.

Despite their much more advanced age, Apple's Pro-branded true wireless earbuds still hold a key advantage over the latest "regular" AirPods in state-of-the-art active noise cancellation. 

Technically, that new all-time high discount of $90 for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units is not available as we write this, but just like with the AirPods 3, it's smart to keep an eye on Amazon and jump on the promo as soon as it inevitably returns.

