Get the premium Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at cheaper price with this mouth-watering deal

The QuietComfort Earbuds II may not be Bose's flagship earphones anymore, but they are the high-end earbuds you should get, as they are massively discounted on Amazon right now.

These fellas are enjoying a sweet 37% price cut, meaning you can get a pair for under the $180 mark and save $102 in the process. As far as we know, the biggest price cut on them on Amazon was in early July, with a $109 (39%) price drop. Furthermore, discounts exceeding $80 are quite rare for these earbuds. So, the current $102 markdown is quite significant, making this deal unmissable.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Black: Save $102!

Grab a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in Triple Black for $102 off on Amazon. This way you can snatch a pair for under the $180 mark The earbuds deliver amazing sound, top-tier ANC, and have to 24 hours of listening time. Don't hesitate and save now!
$102 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon
 

But we suggest acting quickly and taking advantage of this offer now, as the earphones were available at an even better $105 (38%) discount a couple of weeks ago, and the markdown might be reduced unexpectedly.

Being among the best earphones you can buy, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II provide an exceptional listening experience. This is partly due to their advanced CustomTune technology, which tailors the sound to your ears. Additionally, you can fine-tune the audio using the EQ in the Bose Music companion app.

Another key selling point is their ANC, which is among the best on the market, meaning you'll enjoy your music without distractions. They also have good battery life, delivering up to 6 hours of playtime on their own and up to 24 hours when you add their charging case.

As you can see, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II may not be a spring chicken, but they are still worth every single penny spent. And with that sweet discount on Amazon, these bad boys are a must-have. Therefore, act fast and treat yourself to a pair for less now!
