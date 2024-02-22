Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Bose's latest QuietComfort headphones are currently at their lowest price and can't wait to play Taylor Swift for you

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose's latest QuietComfort headphones are currently at their lowest price and can't wait to play Tay
If you are deal hunting for new awesome-sounding headphones, you'll be pleased to learn that Bose's latest QuietComfort headphones, the replacement of the superb Bose QuietComfort 45, are currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy at a sweet 29% price cut. And if you start estimating your potential savings, you'll see that you now have the chance to snatch a pair of Bose's new QuietComfort cans for $100 off their price if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal today!

By the way, the current $100 price cut on the Bose QuietComfort brings them down to their lowest price yet, making them even more tempting. Furthermore, this is definitely a deal you don't want to miss out on, as the new Bose QuietComfort are worthy of your attention.

New Bose QuietComfort: Save $100!

Amazon is currently selling the new Bose QuietComfort for $100 off their price. The headphones offer amazing sound, pack top-tier ANC, and are currently at their lowest price at the retailer. They are a real bang for your buck!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

New Bose QuietComfort: Save $100 at Best Buy!

Alternatively, you can snag the new Bose QuietComfort for $100 off their price at Best Buy.
$100 off (29%)
$249
$349
Buy at BestBuy


Being true Bose headphones, the Bose QuietComfort sound incredible. Moreover, you can easily tailor them to your liking via the EQ functionality in their companion Bose Music app in case their default sound profile happens not to be your cup of tea.

In addition to their awesome sound, the Bose QuietComfort also come with outstanding ANC, capable of muting mid and high-frequency noises. As for their battery life, the Bose QuietComfort should be able to last you up to 24 hours on a single charge.

The new Bose QuietComfort headphones are proper Bose cans through and through. Furthermore, they are even more tempting now that they can be yours for $100 less. Just be sure to act quickly and grab a pair of these awesome headphones now, since you never know when that nice price cut will become a thing of the past and the Bose QuietComfort be returned to their not-so-budget-friendly regular price.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless