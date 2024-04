The stylish Bose Headphones 700 are once again under the spotlight at a sweet discount on Amazon

The Bose Headphones 700: Now 21% OFF on Amazon! Grab a pair of Bose Headphones 700 now for $80 off their price on Amazon! With amazing sound quality and good ANC, these headphones provide an amazing listening experience. Furthermore, they offer up to 20 hours of listening time with their ANC turned on. They may not be a spring chicken, but are still worth it. Just be sure to save on a pair now while the offer is still available. $80 off (21%) Buy at Amazon

While the headphones have seen larger discounts in the past, such as a generous $120 price cut for Black Friday, an $80 markdown is still a good one. Furthermore, they are worth every single penny spent and are among the best headphones you can buy right now , despite being released in 2019. So, getting them at a discounted price is always welcome!With their great sound, the Bose Headphones 700 deliver an outstanding listening experience. Additionally, you can tailor their audio to your preferences, as they also support Bose's Music app, which packs its own EQ functionality.Moreover, being top-tier cans, they boast pretty great ANC, which can silence a large portion of the world, letting you enjoy your songs without distractions. The ANC is adjustable with 11 levels of strength, so you can tailor it to your liking, just like the sound of the headphones.Battery life is also pretty solid here, with the cans offering up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with their ANC turned on. They will likely provide even longer playtime if you use them with their ANC disabled.The Bose Headphones 700 may be quite old, but they are still a bang for your buck. Furthermore, they are now even more tempting with that sweet markdown on Amazon. Just be sure to act fast and snag a pair at a discounted price today, as it may be too late tomorrow.