The stylish Bose Headphones 700 are once again under the spotlight at a sweet discount on Amazon

Looking for a pair of top-tier Bose headphones? Well, look no further and just treat yourself to a pair of Bose Headphones 700 on Amazon through this deal. At the moment, the retailer is selling these premium headphones at a sweet $80 discount, shaving 21% off their usual price.

While the headphones have seen larger discounts in the past, such as a generous $120 price cut for Black Friday, an $80 markdown is still a good one. Furthermore, they are worth every single penny spent and are among the best headphones you can buy right now, despite being released in 2019. So, getting them at a discounted price is always welcome!

With their great sound, the Bose Headphones 700 deliver an outstanding listening experience. Additionally, you can tailor their audio to your preferences, as they also support Bose's Music app, which packs its own EQ functionality.

Moreover, being top-tier cans, they boast pretty great ANC, which can silence a large portion of the world, letting you enjoy your songs without distractions. The ANC is adjustable with 11 levels of strength, so you can tailor it to your liking, just like the sound of the headphones.

Battery life is also pretty solid here, with the cans offering up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with their ANC turned on. They will likely provide even longer playtime if you use them with their ANC disabled.

The Bose Headphones 700 may be quite old, but they are still a bang for your buck. Furthermore, they are now even more tempting with that sweet markdown on Amazon. Just be sure to act fast and snag a pair at a discounted price today, as it may be too late tomorrow.
Loading Comments...

