Amazon still has Apple Watch SE 2 at bargain price—experience watchOS without breaking the bank

The watch is packed with features and is a top choice if you want a capable Apple Watch without breaking the bank.

The Apple Watch Series 10 may be a hot choice for Apple users after a sweet $100 discount on Amazon, but if you're someone on a budget, you'll likely go straight for the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen).

Sure, it's not among the best smartwatches on the market, unlike Apple's premium timepiece for non-outdoor aficionados, but a generous 32% discount on Amazon slashes $80 off its price and lets you score one for just under $170. And while this isn't a new deal, since it has been available for a few weeks now, it makes this smartwatch an absolute bargain for users who want to get a new capable Apple Watch for as little as possible.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS 40mm]: Save $80 on Amazon!

$80 off (32%)
Act fast and get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $80 off on Amazon while the offer lasts. The smartwatch is full of features and offers the complete watchOS experience at a lower price, making it a great pick for Apple users on a budget. So, don’t wait around—save now!
Buy at Amazon


We say capable because, although it's on the budget side, it's packed with features and only misses out on things like always-on display, temperature sensing, blood oxygen tracking, and ECG. This means you still get all the standard functionalities that watchOS offers, making this smartwatch a great value for money.

It even comes with important safety features like Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS, all while giving you access to the App Store, so you can easily download third-party apps directly on your timepiece.

As for its battery life, well, it can easily last you a full day, but just like all the non-Ultra Apple Watches, you'll likely have to charge it every night.

There's no denying the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) gives you way more bang for your buck. That's even truer with the sweet discount it's got on Amazon. So, don't wait around! Hit the offer button in this article and grab this feature-packed smartwatch at a bargain price while you still can!

