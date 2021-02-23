Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple Display

BOE's OLED tech is now "closer" to LG, Samsung; could be one of the main iPhone 12S suppliers

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Feb 23, 2021, 8:39 AM
BOE's OLED tech is now &quot;closer&quot; to LG, Samsung; could be one of the main iPhone 12S suppliers
Chinese display manufacturer BOE was reportedly finally approved as the third OLED supplier for the iPhone 12 towards the end of 2020. The company had previously failed to meet Apple's strict quality requirements. Per a recent report, BOE is currently only supplying OLED units for refurbished models and it has set up a new facility in Mianyang exclusively for Apple where it is apparently making OLED samples for 2021's iPhone 12S range. A new report from Economic Daily backs that up.

BOE is said to be working with touch panel maker General Interface Solution (GIS), which is a part of Foxconn. The two reportedly entered a partnership last year to jointly manufacture iPhone 12 OLED panels. They had expected to see the fruits of their partnership in September but received a setback initially when BOE failed Apple's quality review. 

Samsung currently provides the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 12 family. LG apparently only supplies panels for the 6.1-inch model. BOE has a small share at the moment but it is expected to increase with the iPhone 12S. In fact, today's report claims that BOE will be one of the main suppliers for iPhone 13's OLED unit. The alleged reason behind that is that its OLED technology is now said to be nearly on par with that of major South Korean manufacturers. This is also expected to help it win orders from other phone manufacturers. 

The upcoming Pro models are expected to feature LTPO panels and it is safe to assume that these won't be manufactured by BOE. The Chinese company will likely only supply panels for the standard and the mini models.

The Pro models are also rumored to feature a 120Hz refresh rate and an always-on display.

Touch ID is also likely to make a return, but it will supposedly be embedded within the display.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.2
$830 Special T-Mobile $800 Special Verizon $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan
Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang
Popular stories
Third-gen AirPods new look allegedly appears in photos; ANC rumored to be included

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless