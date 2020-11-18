Steve Jobs demanded quality, Tim Cook quantity, and iPhone 13 may suffer iPhone 12's fate









Most important development on the iPhone 13 models from my perspective will be ProMotion with variable refresh rates through LTPO adoption on the Pro models. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 2, 2020



The problem, report the industry analysts, is that auxiliary Apple display suppliers like LG may be expanding their LTPO screen capacity to accommodate any iPhone 13 orders , but they may simply not be concurrently ready with the in-cell touch technology that Samsung has mastered by the time they have to be in production.





If this occurs, then Tim Cook will most likely choose to split the four iPhone 13 models into haves and have-nots when it comes to the integrated display touch layer, in order to keep costs down, rather than bet on uniform iPhone display quality as Steve Jobs would have done. Here's the telling industry insider snippet from the iPhone display suppliers interview in the video below:





Han : But if you do all four models next year, that's because only panel makers with technology can supply them. Even if next year is all scheduled to go on-cell [touch], if panel makers aren't ready, some models can go on-cell and some add-on like this year.



Lee : Yes. What the industry is saying is that if it was in the days of Steve Jobs, [Apple] went to strict technical standards and then eliminated all companies that did not meet the standards. By looking at the extent to which these companies respond - LG Display, BOE, etc. - [Apple now] will also consider the company's margin, and adjust it.





In a nutshell, the Apple supply chain insiders are saying that Tim Cook, as a supply chain master, is more inclined to compromise with the iPhone's build uniformity to keep the production costs down which may again result in only Samsung-supplied iPhone 13 displays having integrated touch module. Steve Jobs, on the other hand, would simply source everything only from the company that can do it the way he demands regardless of the extra time or costs involved.



