This compact BLUETTI portable power station is $101 cheaper and at its best price on Amazon

Portable power stations are becoming the new must-have item for just about anyone. If you're looking for a new compact power assistant for your camping trips, be sure to check out Amazon's deal on the BLUETTI EB3A. This bad boy is once again available at its best price! You can save 34% on its list price of about $300, which equates to $101 in savings!

The BLUETTI EB3A is now $101 off at Amazon

For a short while, you can get the BLUETTI EB3A at its lowest price on Amazon. Although this isn't the first time we've come across the awesome deal, it hasn't been available for a wide audience in some time. Take advantage soon, Amazon's deal won't remain live for too long!
$101 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

EB3A + 120W Solar Panel: save 32% at Amazon

Get the BLUETTI with 120W solar panel for completely independent and sustainable power while out camping. This bundle is also available at its lowest price, offered for 32% off for a limited time. That means Amazon's deal saves you $189 on the bundle! Don't miss out.
$189 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

You don't have much time to act on Amazon's offer, though, as it'll only stay live for a short while. Another thing worth noting is that you won't find the same offer at one of Amazon's biggest rivals, Walmart. Over here, the compact 268Wh station is available at its standard price.

By the way, you can bundle the EB3A with a 120W solar panel and score a bargain, too! Amazon offers one bundle offer, including precisely a 120W BLUETTI solar panel, selling it alongside the station for 32% off. With a price of roughly $600, this top discount saves you $189 and lands the bundle at its best price. With this 120W solar panel, you can recharge the EB3A to 80% in just 2.5 hours! 

OK, we established that now's a great time to get this portable power station. But is it any good? Very much so. Having used and tested it ourselves, we can confirm you'll get good value for your money.

With its 600W AC inverter and nine outlets, this compact warrior is perfect for your weekend getaway. You have two USB-A ports, a USB-C one, one standard Cigarette Lighter outlet, a wireless charging pad, and two AC outlets (600W continuous output and 1200W surge power). Aside from those, the station features two 12V/10A DC5521 ports for printers, monitors, etc.

As you can see, this compact fella has many versatile ports, which are suitable for various essentials. Then again, it won't be able to run power-hungry appliances, so you might want to keep that in mind.

The EB3A is also lightweight and supports ultra-fast recharging. You can charge it to 80% in just 30 minutes! What's more, it supports up to 200W of solar input, giving you even more independence. Let's not forget about the super easy-to-use app that allows hands-free interaction with your compact portable power station.

Overall, if you don't need to run your power-hungry home appliances or prefer portability over high output, the BLUETTI EB3A won't disappoint you! And now that it's available at its best price, it gives you more bang for your buck!
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless