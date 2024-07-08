This compact BLUETTI portable power station is $101 cheaper and at its best price on Amazon

Recommended Stories

By the way, you can bundle the EB3A with a 120W solar panel and score a bargain, too! Amazon offers one bundle offer, including precisely a 120W BLUETTI solar panel, selling it alongside the station for 32% off. With a price of roughly $600, this top discount saves you $189 and lands the bundle at its best price. With this 120W solar panel, you can recharge the EB3A to 80% in just 2.5 hours!OK, we established that now's a great time to get this portable power station. But is it any good? Very much so. Having used and tested it ourselves, we can confirm you'll get good value for your money.With its 600W AC inverter and nine outlets, this compact warrior is perfect for your weekend getaway. You have two USB-A ports, a USB-C one, one standard Cigarette Lighter outlet, a wireless charging pad, and two AC outlets (600W continuous output and 1200W surge power). Aside from those, the station features two 12V/10A DC5521 ports for printers, monitors, etc.As you can see, this compact fella has many versatile ports, which are suitable for various essentials. Then again, it won't be able to run power-hungry appliances, so you might want to keep that in mind.The EB3A is also lightweight and supports ultra-fast recharging. You can charge it to 80% in just 30 minutes! What's more, it supports up to 200W of solar input, giving you even more independence. Let's not forget about the super easy-to-use app that allows hands-free interaction with your compact portable power station.Overall, if you don't need to run your power-hungry home appliances or prefer portability over high output, the BLUETTI EB3A won't disappoint you! And now that it's available at its best price, it gives you more bang for your buck!