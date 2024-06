Blackmagic releases its excellent camera app for Android, but only if you have certain devices

Image credit — Blackmagic

Blackmagic Camera for Android supports many of the features of its iOS counterpart | Images credit — Blackmagic





While the Blackmagic Camera app unlocks a wide range of professional shooting options, it's important to remember that the app itself can't magically enhance the physical camera hardware on your phone. This means that the maximum recording resolution you'll be able to achieve will ultimately be determined by the capabilities of your phone's camera sensors. For instance, while the app can take advantage of the high-end hardware in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to capture stunning 8K footage, it will be limited to 4K resolution on the Google Pixel 8 Pro , which has a less powerful camera system.