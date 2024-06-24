Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Blackmagic releases its excellent camera app for Android, but only if you have certain devices

By
Blackmagic releases its excellent camera app for Android, but only if you have certain devices
Image credit — Blackmagic

Blackmagic, a name known for high-quality digital film cameras and DaVinci Resolve video editing software, has released a free camera app for Android devices that promises to deliver professional-level video controls to smartphones.

The Blackmagic Camera app, now available on the Google Play Store, is packed with features that will appeal to experienced videographers, including histograms, audio meters, focus assist, frame guides, and a customizable viewfinder. Users can record videos in up to 8K resolution on compatible devices and have full control over shutter speed, ISO, white balance, tint, and 3D LUTs.

The app works with all camera sensors on a phone and supports recording in the H.265 codec with Rec.709 or HLG10 color space. It also integrates with DaVinci Resolve, allowing users to upload footage directly to a specific project.

Blackmagic Camera for Android supports many of the features of its iOS counterpart | Images credit — Blackmagic

While the Blackmagic Camera app unlocks a wide range of professional shooting options, it's important to remember that the app itself can't magically enhance the physical camera hardware on your phone. This means that the maximum recording resolution you'll be able to achieve will ultimately be determined by the capabilities of your phone's camera sensors. For instance, while the app can take advantage of the high-end hardware in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to capture stunning 8K footage, it will be limited to 4K resolution on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which has a less powerful camera system.

It's true that some advanced controls might already be available in the Pro mode of certain Android phones, particularly those from Samsung and Xiaomi. However, for Pixel users this will be a game-changer, as they will find that the Blackmagic Camera app offers significantly more powerful options than the standard Pixel Camera app. Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, said of this launch:

The Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone has been incredibly popular since it was launched last year. We are excited to be able to give customers with Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phones the same controls for shooting digital film as our professional cameras. Plus, the Blackmagic Cloud workflow lets customers record to Blackmagic Cloud Storage and automatically sync with DaVinci Resolve. It’s really exciting to be able to give even more customers the ability to get their footage to the newsroom or post-production studios in literally seconds.


The Blackmagic Camera app is currently in its early stages, and Blackmagic Design has only confirmed compatibility with a limited selection of recent flagship smartphones. However, the app is expected to receive updates in the future that may broaden its compatibility with additional devices. So far, the app has been successfully installed and confirmed to work on the below devices:


I was disappointed to see that the Google Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus 12 were left out of the list of supported devices. I was very excited to try this out on my Pixel Fold, only to be met with a sad no. Hopefully support for these devices will be added soon as their specs can certainly handle the requirements for this app. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

