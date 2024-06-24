Blackmagic releases its excellent camera app for Android, but only if you have certain devices
Image credit — Blackmagic
Blackmagic, a name known for high-quality digital film cameras and DaVinci Resolve video editing software, has released a free camera app for Android devices that promises to deliver professional-level video controls to smartphones.
The Blackmagic Camera app, now available on the Google Play Store, is packed with features that will appeal to experienced videographers, including histograms, audio meters, focus assist, frame guides, and a customizable viewfinder. Users can record videos in up to 8K resolution on compatible devices and have full control over shutter speed, ISO, white balance, tint, and 3D LUTs.
The app works with all camera sensors on a phone and supports recording in the H.265 codec with Rec.709 or HLG10 color space. It also integrates with DaVinci Resolve, allowing users to upload footage directly to a specific project.
Blackmagic Camera for Android supports many of the features of its iOS counterpart | Images credit — Blackmagic
While the Blackmagic Camera app unlocks a wide range of professional shooting options, it's important to remember that the app itself can't magically enhance the physical camera hardware on your phone. This means that the maximum recording resolution you'll be able to achieve will ultimately be determined by the capabilities of your phone's camera sensors. For instance, while the app can take advantage of the high-end hardware in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to capture stunning 8K footage, it will be limited to 4K resolution on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which has a less powerful camera system.
It's true that some advanced controls might already be available in the Pro mode of certain Android phones, particularly those from Samsung and Xiaomi. However, for Pixel users this will be a game-changer, as they will find that the Blackmagic Camera app offers significantly more powerful options than the standard Pixel Camera app. Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO, said of this launch:
The Blackmagic Camera app for iPhone has been incredibly popular since it was launched last year. We are excited to be able to give customers with Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phones the same controls for shooting digital film as our professional cameras. Plus, the Blackmagic Cloud workflow lets customers record to Blackmagic Cloud Storage and automatically sync with DaVinci Resolve. It’s really exciting to be able to give even more customers the ability to get their footage to the newsroom or post-production studios in literally seconds.
I was disappointed to see that the Google Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus 12 were left out of the list of supported devices. I was very excited to try this out on my Pixel Fold, only to be met with a sad no. Hopefully support for these devices will be added soon as their specs can certainly handle the requirements for this app.
