Once again, Apple is giving iPhone users one very good reason to hate and skip the iPhone 16 Pro

My favorite iPhone ever is thebecause it brought the essence of “vintage”, Steve Jobs Apple in current times. Packaged like a modern phone,remains the most powerful, and best super-compact flagship phone in the world 2.5 years after it was released.So, for people who value the ability to use their phone with one hand, and not feel like they are carrying around a brick, but still want a super-premium flagship experience…Pro might be not just the best but the only phone that can give you that.For those who’d argue the likes of the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 are very much in the conversation for amazing compact phones, that’s absolutely true. The difference is that they aren’t Samsung and Google’s tip-top flagship phones.As opposed to the rumoredPro, which is expected to go back to being Apple’s most-est, premium-est iPhone alongside the- but with a smaller screen (and battery).I guess thePro excites me in a very… basic way, if that makes any sense. I know it’s not going to be vastly different from the(since this one received some substantial upgrades last year) but after having used the 6.1-inchand 6.7-inch, I’d be thrilled to get an iPhone, which slides in between the two in terms of size.The seizable camera upgrades from 12MP zoom and 12MP UWA to a 48MP combo of zoom and UWA sensors (applying particularly to the 6.3-inchPro) are also very promising. Bear in mind, Apple could be hiding more surprises we haven’t heard of yet.Given all of that, I do think thePro has a solid shot at becoming one of my favorite iPhones ever. But I won’t lie to you… What I’m really not all that excited about is the fact that thePro’s design is expected to be the same as that of the five iPhones Apple’s released so far. And that… stings.Despite my personal gripe with the repetitive design of thePro, since the 6.1-inchwasn’t anything to write home about, and the 6.1-inchmissed out on Apple’s new 5x periscope zoom camera, it feels like thePro is the (comparatively) compact premium iPhone that could replace your small iPhone.How do you feel about the upcoming 6.3-inchPro, and do you think it’s going to be one of the best all-around iPhones ever?