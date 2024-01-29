Bittersweet! The only iPhone 16 model you should wait for is the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro
2
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
After a recent story about why it’s a bad idea to wait for the new iPhone 16 series, it might come as a little bit of a surprise that I’d now advise you to actually… wait for the iPhone 16 Pro.
The “catch” is that I mean one iPhone 16 model in particular - not the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro Max, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro.
My favorite iPhone ever is the iPhone 13 mini because it brought the essence of “vintage”, Steve Jobs Apple in current times. Packaged like a modern phone, iPhone 13 mini remains the most powerful, and best super-compact flagship phone in the world 2.5 years after it was released.
So, for people who value the ability to use their phone with one hand, and not feel like they are carrying around a brick, but still want a super-premium flagship experience… iPhone 16 Pro might be not just the best but the only phone that can give you that.
For those who’d argue the likes of the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 are very much in the conversation for amazing compact phones, that’s absolutely true. The difference is that they aren’t Samsung and Google’s tip-top flagship phones.
As opposed to the rumored iPhone 16 Pro, which is expected to go back to being Apple’s most-est, premium-est iPhone alongside the iPhone 16 Pro Max - but with a smaller screen (and battery).
I guess the iPhone 16 Pro excites me in a very… basic way, if that makes any sense. I know it’s not going to be vastly different from the iPhone 15 Pro (since this one received some substantial upgrades last year) but after having used the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, I’d be thrilled to get an iPhone, which slides in between the two in terms of size.
The seizable camera upgrades from 12MP zoom and 12MP UWA to a 48MP combo of zoom and UWA sensors (applying particularly to the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro) are also very promising. Bear in mind, Apple could be hiding more surprises we haven’t heard of yet.
Given all of that, I do think the iPhone 16 Pro has a solid shot at becoming one of my favorite iPhones ever. But I won’t lie to you… What I’m really not all that excited about is the fact that the iPhone 16 Pro’s design is expected to be the same as that of the five iPhones Apple’s released so far. And that… stings.
How do you feel about the upcoming 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro, and do you think it’s going to be one of the best all-around iPhones ever?
The “catch” is that I mean one iPhone 16 model in particular - not the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro Max, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro.
And the reason is that the iPhone 16 Pro will very likely be the dream iPhone upgrade for those with older 4.7-inch, 5.5-inch, 5.8-inch, and 6.1-inch iPhones. One of these people is me.
The only iPhone 16 model you should wait for is the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro
Sitting between the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, the rumored 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro (left) might be the best iPhone for most people. Unless you like the idea of a humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max (right).
- Now this is going to be strictly subjective, but I think the iPhone 16 Pro’s rumored 6.3-inch screen size (up from 6.1-inches on iPhone 15 Pro) will be the perfect middle ground between my old iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max I’m using right now
I love the large display of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the two-hand typing experience on the 6.7-inch screen. However, using the phone with/without a case on is a no-go - at least in my experience. Then, thinking back to the iPhone 14 Pro (which I traded in) and its 6.1-inch display, I must say that this one felt a little small for what’s considered a “normal screen size” nowadays.
- Speaking of the perfect phone size, I can’t skip mentioning my trusty and one-of-a-kind 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini (still my primary phone), which is getting a bit too mini even for my liking (mostly for my eyesight); obviously, coming from such a compact device, I appreciate the fact that I’d be able to get the best of what Apple has to offer in 2024 in the 6.3-inch size of the iPhone 16 Pro rather than the whopping 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max
According to the latest leaks/rumors, the iPhone 16 Pro will add another 7g to the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro (187g) for a total weight of 194g. This sounds totally fair considering the larger screen and new 5x zoom camera with a periscope mechanism.
- Apart from the size appeal, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to share the same 5x zoom camera as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while other leaked/rumored upgrades are a new Capture button for taking photos/videos, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera (instead of 12MP), which was a long time coming
Together with the new (for the smaller model) 5x periscope zoom camera, a brand new 48MP ultra-wide camera, a new Capture button for taking photos/videos, the camera upgrades on the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro model are actually shaping up to be quite substantial. Depending on how you choose to look at it, this would make the 16 Pro the biggest camera upgrade in Apple’s 2024 lineup (compared to the iPhone 15 series).
iPhone 16 Pro: Is Apple making what could be your favorite iPhone ever?
The iPhone 13 mini is my favorite iPhone of all time, because it combined Steve Jobs’ idea of the perfect iPhone size with Apple’s modern features and design, which makes it unique.
My favorite iPhone ever is the iPhone 13 mini because it brought the essence of “vintage”, Steve Jobs Apple in current times. Packaged like a modern phone, iPhone 13 mini remains the most powerful, and best super-compact flagship phone in the world 2.5 years after it was released.
So, for people who value the ability to use their phone with one hand, and not feel like they are carrying around a brick, but still want a super-premium flagship experience… iPhone 16 Pro might be not just the best but the only phone that can give you that.
For those who’d argue the likes of the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 are very much in the conversation for amazing compact phones, that’s absolutely true. The difference is that they aren’t Samsung and Google’s tip-top flagship phones.
As opposed to the rumored iPhone 16 Pro, which is expected to go back to being Apple’s most-est, premium-est iPhone alongside the iPhone 16 Pro Max - but with a smaller screen (and battery).
Once again, Apple is giving iPhone users one very good reason to hate and skip the iPhone 16 Pro
How about a new design, Apple?
I guess the iPhone 16 Pro excites me in a very… basic way, if that makes any sense. I know it’s not going to be vastly different from the iPhone 15 Pro (since this one received some substantial upgrades last year) but after having used the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, I’d be thrilled to get an iPhone, which slides in between the two in terms of size.
The seizable camera upgrades from 12MP zoom and 12MP UWA to a 48MP combo of zoom and UWA sensors (applying particularly to the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro) are also very promising. Bear in mind, Apple could be hiding more surprises we haven’t heard of yet.
Given all of that, I do think the iPhone 16 Pro has a solid shot at becoming one of my favorite iPhones ever. But I won’t lie to you… What I’m really not all that excited about is the fact that the iPhone 16 Pro’s design is expected to be the same as that of the five iPhones Apple’s released so far. And that… stings.
I’m looking forward to the iPhone 16 Pro because it’s shaping up to be a super premium flagship in a relatively compact form. However, I’m not exactly thrilled about Apple’s (rumored) decision to maintain the exact same design as the iPhone 15 Pro.
Despite my personal gripe with the repetitive design of the iPhone 16 Pro, since the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro wasn’t anything to write home about, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro missed out on Apple’s new 5x periscope zoom camera, it feels like the iPhone 16 Pro is the (comparatively) compact premium iPhone that could replace your small iPhone.
How do you feel about the upcoming 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro, and do you think it’s going to be one of the best all-around iPhones ever?
Things that are NOT allowed: