Sony Picks Deals Music Audio Black Friday

Best Sony wireless earbuds and wireless headphones Black Friday 2021 deals

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Sony wireless earbuds and wireless headphones Black Friday 2021 deals
If you love living life with a soundtrack, there's nothing like a pair of quality wireless headphones. And when it comes to headphones, Sony is one of the most respected brands out there.

However, true wireless Sony headphones and earbuds can cost quite a bit, but with Black Friday 2021 on the horizon, everyone will get a chance to pick up a pair of cans at likely their lowest price of the year.

When Black Friday 2021 discounts start popping up in the week of November 26, stay tuned to this page, as we'll have the best Black Friday Sony headphones deals for you right here!

Jump to:


Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals




These wireless over-ear Sony headphones feature industry leading noise canceling, and being Sony's most popular cans right now, they'll likely be highly sought after during the Black Friday shopping event.

Stay tuned for the best Black Friday 2021 deals on the Sony WH-1000XM4 as soon as they start popping up! In the meantime, you can get those wireless headphones for their normal price here:

Sony WH-1000XM4

Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phone-Call and Alexa Voice Control

Buy at Amazon


Sony WH-1000XM3 Black Friday deals




If you don't mind getting the older model and saving a bit of money in the process, the XM3 Sony wireless headphones are also likely to see some solid discounts this Black Friday.

Those are also true wireless Bluetooth headphones with solid noise canceling and hi-res audio. For now, you can pick them up for the usual price here:

Sony WH-1000XM3

Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset (International Version / Seller Warrant)

Buy at Amazon


Sony WH-CH710N Black Friday deals




Being one of the company's more affordable wireless options, these are likely to be a steal for anyone looking for Sony headphones on Black Friday 2021.

They have an impressive up to 35 hours of battery life, quick charging via USB Type-C and noise cancelling.

While we wait for Black Friday deals on those, they're available for purchase here, and already with a discount too:

Sony WH-CH710N

Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call

$82 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon


Sony WH-XB700 Extra Bass Black Friday deals




These reasonably-priced, sleek portable Sony headphones are perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy some modern electronic dance music, hip-hop and other genres that focus strongly on bass.

With up to 30 hours of battery life and quick charging, these are likely to be involved in some of the best Black Friday Sony headphones deals. Stay tuned!

Sony WHXB700

Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headset/Headphones with mic for Phone Call and Alexa Voice Control

Buy at Amazon


Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deals




These are among Sony's most popular in-ears right now and are likely to be one of the hottest Black Friday wireless earbuds to hunt for too.

With their industry leading noise canceling, IPX4 Water resistance and 8 hours of battery (with noise canceling on), these true wireless earbuds are not cheap, but stay tuned for Black Friday 2021 when we'll have the best discounts on them right here!

Sony WF-1000XM4

Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in

Buy at Amazon


Sony WF-1000XM3 Black Friday deals




Sony's slightly older XM3 true wireless earbuds are already discounted from their usual $200 price, and likely to be significantly more so during Black Friday 2021.

These in-ear Bluetooth headphones too offer noise canceling, same touch controls as the previous ones, and an impressive 24 hours of battery life.

Sony WF-1000XM3

True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbud Headphones (Black, USA Warranty) with Hardshell Travel/Storage case and Noise Isolating Memory Foam & Silicone Tips Bundle (3 Items)

$30 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass Black Friday deals




Here we have Sony's in-ear Extra Bass earbuds, which should be perfect for the casual listener, especially around the Black Friday 2021 shopping event deals, when they get discounted.

No active noise cancelling on these true wireless earbuds, but they do have good passive noise cancelling thanks to their rubber eartips.

These also have IPX4 water resistance against rain and sweat, plus up to 9 hours of battery life, making them a solid pair of in-ear headphones to pick for your gym workouts.

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS

True Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Mic for Phone Call Bluetooth Technology

Buy at Amazon


Sony WF-SP800N Black Friday deals




Yet again we have a solid pair of gym-perfect Sony earbuds with the WF-SP800N. These Truly wireless earbuds with soft cushioned arc supporters and digital noise cancellation can last up to 9 hours on their own, or up to 18 hours with the case (and noise cancelling on).

Stay tuned for the best Sony WF-SP800N Black Friday deals as soon as the shopping event nears.

Sony WF-SP800N

Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones with Mic For Phone Call And Alexa Voice Control

Buy at Amazon


Will the Sony website have Black Friday deals?


Yeah! Stay tuned for November 26 when the Black Friday shopping event starts (technically), although we're likely to see Sony headphones Black Friday deals pop up on other sites as well, even earlier.

It's best to check back here the week of the event, because we'll have the best true wireless Sony earbuds and headphones Black Friday deals for you right here.

From both Sony's website and all the other big retailers, such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Target, which all participate in the Black Friday 2021 shopping event and will likely have deals on wireless Sony headphones.

