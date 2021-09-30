Best Sony wireless earbuds and wireless headphones Black Friday 2021 deals

Jump to:

These wireless over-ear Sony headphones feature industry leading noise canceling, and being Sony's most popular cans right now, they'll likely be highly sought after during the Black Friday shopping event.Stay tuned for the best Black Friday 2021 deals on the Sony WH-1000XM4 as soon as they start popping up! In the meantime, you can get those wireless headphones for their normal price here:

Sony WH-1000XM3 Black Friday deals

Sony WH-CH710N Black Friday deals

Sony WH-XB700 Extra Bass Black Friday deals

Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 Black Friday deals

Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass Black Friday deals

Sony WF-SP800N Black Friday deals

Will the Sony website have Black Friday deals?

If you don't mind getting the older model and saving a bit of money in the process, the XM3 Sony wireless headphones are also likely to see some solid discounts this Black Friday.Those are also true wireless Bluetooth headphones with solid noise canceling and hi-res audio. For now, you can pick them up for the usual price here:Being one of the company's more affordable wireless options, these are likely to be a steal for anyone looking for Sony headphones on Black Friday 2021.They have an impressive up to 35 hours of battery life, quick charging via USB Type-C and noise cancelling.While we wait for Black Friday deals on those, they're available for purchase here, and already with a discount too:These reasonably-priced, sleek portable Sony headphones are perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy some modern electronic dance music, hip-hop and other genres that focus strongly on bass.With up to 30 hours of battery life and quick charging, these are likely to be involved in some of the best Black Friday Sony headphones deals. Stay tuned!These are among Sony's most popular in-ears right now and are likely to be one of the hottest Black Friday wireless earbuds to hunt for too.With their industry leading noise canceling, IPX4 Water resistance and 8 hours of battery (with noise canceling on), these true wireless earbuds are not cheap, but stay tuned for Black Friday 2021 when we'll have the best discounts on them right here!Sony's slightly older XM3 true wireless earbuds are already discounted from their usual $200 price, and likely to be significantly more so during Black Friday 2021.These in-ear Bluetooth headphones too offer noise canceling, same touch controls as the previous ones, and an impressive 24 hours of battery life.Here we have Sony's in-ear Extra Bass earbuds, which should be perfect for the casual listener, especially around the Black Friday 2021 shopping event deals, when they get discounted.No active noise cancelling on these true wireless earbuds, but they do have good passive noise cancelling thanks to their rubber eartips.These also have IPX4 water resistance against rain and sweat, plus up to 9 hours of battery life, making them a solid pair of in-ear headphones to pick for your gym workouts.Yet again we have a solid pair of gym-perfect Sony earbuds with the WF-SP800N. These Truly wireless earbuds with soft cushioned arc supporters and digital noise cancellation can last up to 9 hours on their own, or up to 18 hours with the case (and noise cancelling on).Stay tuned for the best Sony WF-SP800N Black Friday deals as soon as the shopping event nears.Yeah! Stay tuned for November 26 when the Black Friday shopping event starts (technically), although we're likely to see Sony headphones Black Friday deals pop up on other sites as well, even earlier.It's best to check back here the week of the event, because we'll have the best true wireless Sony earbuds and headphones Black Friday deals for you right here.