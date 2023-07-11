Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on Prime Day 2023: Galaxy Tab S8+ with sweet 33% discount

Samsung Deals Amazon Prime Day
Oh, my. Would you just look at the time? It's Amazon Prime Day already! It's time for Prime Day phone deals, but you know what? To get the most out of it, you really need to consider getting a tablet. Think about it: you can save some battery life and experience media and games in a much better way, thanks to the form factor and screen size that a tablet can offer... Like one form the Galaxy Tab series from Samsung

Top 3 Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet deals


Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4” with 512GB storage space for $399 less with Prime Day deal

With 33% discount on Prime Day you can get this high end tablet with the huge 512GB of storage space, S Pen included and camera that shoots in 4K!
$399 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S7 FE with a 28% discount!

One of Samsung's most popular Android tablet offerings is of by a massive 28% just in time for Prime Day! This one comes with an S Pen included and is in stylish Mystic Green. Check out the offer while it lasts!
$150 off (28%)
$379 99
$529 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite off by 34%

Are you in dire need of a budget-friendly tablet that can perform admirably for a long time thanks to its excellent battery life? Look no further than the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite! It's extra-sturdy and great for kids: check this massive 34% Prime Day price-cut while it's live!
$55 off (34%)
$104 99
$159 99
Buy at Amazon

Jump to section:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Deals


Gleefully, the Amazon Prime Day Tab S8 tablet deals coincide with the top 3 deals you see listed above, as these are the latest and greatest Samsung slates. We will, naturally, start off our list with the latest and greatest tablets from Samsung: the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, its bigger brother - the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. All of these devices are excellent in their own right but come at very different price points and size footprints.

Despite their similar internals, they are not identical per se and feature different types of display technologies and a variety of storage configurations. So choose wisely, because bigger is not necessarily better for you.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra WAS $1,099.99 NOW $919.99 SAVE $180

For Best Buy Totaltech subscribers, Samsung's latest and biggest tablet is now at $180 off! The Tab S8 Ultra as you can tell by the name is the most powerful tablet offer from Samsung.
$180 off (16%)
$919 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ SAVE MORE THAN $300

From Samsung's latest tablet line, the Galaxy Tab S8+ offers everything you might want in an Android slate. Now, with this amazing Prime Day deal it is available with 33% discount!
$301 off (33%)
$599
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 SAVE 29%

The smallest of Samsung's latest tablets — still powerful, still desirable, and among the best of Android tablet experiences.
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Keyboard Cover for Tab S8+, Tab S7+, Tab S7 FE SAVE $64

Get a keyboard for your Galaxy Tab and turn it into a hybrid laptop. Keep in mind that this keyboard does not have a trackpad.
$64 off (40%)
$95 78
$159 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4” with 512GB storage space for $399 less with Prime Day deal

With 33% discount on Prime Day you can get this high end tablet with the huge 512GB of storage space, S Pen included and camera that shoots in 4K!
$399 off (33%)
$799 99
$1199
Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8+ with S Pen Included for $679 instead of $979 on Amazon

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with 128GB of storage space with a 31% discount on Amazon Prime Day!
$300 off (31%)
$679 99
$979 99
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Tab S9 should launch sometime in August, so Prime Day came too early for us to see it included in the deals. However, just because an upgrade is due, does not mean that the Tab S8 is not worth buying. On the contrary - these tablets will remain some of the most powerful devices on the Android market for the foreseeable future.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Deals



Indeed, nowadays, many of the high-end tablets age like fine wine, and there is no better example than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. The latter features a gorgeous AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and respectable battery life and performance, despite being more than 2 years old.

Last year, the Galaxy Tab S7+ saw some major price cuts of up to $350, driving its price below the $500 mark. The discounts are in the 35-50% range in 2023. You should be able to buy this stellar device for less than $400 on Amazon Prime Day.



There is another older tablet from Samsung that deserves an honorable mention - the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Fan Edition). While it is technically newer than the Tab S7+, it should be noted that the device launched as a more budget-friendly alternative to the former and made a number of compromises in the spec department.

The display is stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and the storage options are more limited. However, the Tab S7 FE is also priced very competitively. At launch, it used to cost about $700 but has since fallen to a mere $500. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 lineup is already seeing some nice discounts. We have compiled the best of them below.


Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: 41% Off

If you are looking for a big high-end Android tablet that will not break the bank, this one is for you. The Galaxy Tab S7+ has plenty of power to deal with everything you throw at it and features a gorgeous 12.4” AMOLED screen. Sometimes the Plus is enough, especially when an Ultra costs so much more. So get one at a discount through this great Prime Day deal
$350 off (41%)
$499
$849
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: 28% Off

Samsung's Fan Editions offer exceptional value for money and this one is no different. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the perfect combination of specs, size and price point, and is easily one of the best deals on this list. Users will be getting everything they need and more, at a bargain.
$149 off (28%)
$379 99
$529
Buy at Amazon

Renewed Samsung Galaxy S7 FE with a 17% discount on Amazon

This renewed Samsung Galaxy S7 FE with 64GB of storage space and S Pen included can be yours with a 17% discount on Amazon Prime Day! The Samsung Galaxy S7 FE is a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break.
$71 off (17%)
$359
$429 99
Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4” 256GB in mystic black with a 41% discount

With the large 12.4 inch display brings your content to life in brilliant color whether indoors or outdoors and this amazing tablet can now be yours for $399 instead of $680 with Prime Day deal!
$280 off (41%)
$399 99
$679 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Deals



We have officially arrived at Samsung’s entry-level tablet options. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 series covers the basics, at a reasonable price tag. You will find neither a flagship processor nor an AMOLED display, but you will be getting your money’s worth. After all, the Galaxy Tab A8 still offers respectable performance and adequate battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 18% off right now!

Save $51 on a brand new Galaxy Tab A8 through this sweet Prime Day offer. Samsung's most recent entry-level tablet is nothing to laugh about. Despite its lower price tag, the Galaxy Tab A8 is capable of handling most everyday tasks and can easily last a whole day on a single charge. If you want some serious bang for your buck, look no further.
$51 off (18%)
$229
$279 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $150 less on Prime Day

Get yourself a brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet with a 128GB of storage space with this amazing Prime Day deal and save $150!
$150 off (45%)
$179 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 2022 with 35% discount on Amazon

If you are looking for budget-friendly but still dependable tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 32GB storage is the right choice, and with this sweet 35% discount it is a deal you don't want to miss!
$80 off (35%)
$149 99
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Deals


Additionally, there are other, older entry-level tablets from Samsung that are also being discounted (i.e. Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab A6, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite etc.). However, even if they are marginally cheaper, you might be better off with the Tab A8.


Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite off by 34% right NOW!

This is quite possibly one of the cheapest Galaxy Tabs you can currently buy. The A7 Lite covers all the basics, features a long-lasting battery and can be bundled with a variety of accessories. This is what we call a bargain
$55 off (34%)
$104 99
$159 99
Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with a 8% discount on Amazon

You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with a 8% discount on Prime Day deal!
$10 off (8%)
$121 95
$131 99
Buy at Amazon


Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Deals


The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fan-favorite from Samsung and for good reason! If you've wanted one for years, then be careful to not miss out on this awesome offer for Prime Day of 2023: 

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is off by 22% thanks to Prime Day!

The fan-favorite Samsung tablet: Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an included S pen, amazing Dual Speakers and a very durable battery. This unit in Oxford Gray can be yours for 39% less thanks to Prime Day of 2023!
$78 off (22%)
$272
$349 99
Buy at Amazon


And in case...

... you haven't gotten your fill of awesome Prime Day 2023 deals, make sure to check out the hottest offers right now below: 

Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 right now at Amazon with this sweet Prime Day deal

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $250 on the latest and greatest Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The biggest discount is on the 128GB version, but you can get 25% off the 256GB model as well. Alternatively, you can enjoy 23% off the 512GB model if you want a bit more wiggle room with the storage.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23 Ultra $350 OFF Prime Day discount

Enter the world of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the 256 GB model for $850! If you are confident that you want more storage, you can get the 512 GB variant for a full $400 off ($980)! Get this premium flagship by Samsung now at a very good price thanks to this Prime Day offer and enjoy stellar performance, one of the best camera phones on the market, and the Samsung flagship experience!
$350 off (29%)
$849 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4: save an epic $700 with generous Prime Day offer

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a generous $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular 'vanilla' flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable! Keep in mind that not all colors are in stock anymore, so hurry!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

