Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on Prime Day 2023: Galaxy Tab S8+ with sweet 33% discount

Are you in dire need of a budget-friendly tablet that can perform admirably for a long time thanks to its excellent battery life? Look no further than the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite!

One of Samsung's most popular Android tablet offerings is of by a massive 28% just in time for Prime Day! This one comes with an S Pen included and is in stylish Mystic Green.

With 33% discount on Prime Day you can get this high end tablet with the huge 512GB of storage space, S Pen included and camera that shoots in 4K!

Despite their similar internals, they are not identical per se and feature different types of display technologies and a variety of storage configurations. So choose wisely, because bigger is not necessarily better for you.

Gleefully, the Amazon Prime Day Tab S8 tablet deals coincide with the top 3 deals you see listed above, as these are the latest and greatest Samsung slates. We will, naturally, start off our list with the latest and greatest tablets from Samsung: the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, its bigger brother - the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra . All of these devices are excellent in their own right but come at very different price points and size footprints.

The Galaxy Tab S9 should launch sometime in August, so Prime Day came too early for us to see it included in the deals. However, just because an upgrade is due, does not mean that the Tab S8 is not worth buying. On the contrary - these tablets will remain some of the most powerful devices on the Android market for the foreseeable future.

Get a keyboard for your Galaxy Tab and turn it into a hybrid laptop. Keep in mind that this keyboard does not have a trackpad.

The smallest of Samsung's latest tablets — still powerful, still desirable, and among the best of Android tablet experiences.

From Samsung's latest tablet line, the Galaxy Tab S8+ offers everything you might want in an Android slate.

For Best Buy Totaltech subscribers, Samsung's latest and biggest tablet is now at $180 off! The Tab S8 Ultra as you can tell by the name is the most powerful tablet offer from Samsung.

Indeed, nowadays, many of the high-end tablets age like fine wine, and there is no better example than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ . The latter features a gorgeous AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and respectable battery life and performance, despite being more than 2 years old.Last year, the Galaxy Tab S7+ saw some major price cuts of up to $350, driving its price below the $500 mark. The discounts are in the 35-50% range in 2023.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: 41% Off If you are looking for a big high-end Android tablet that will not break the bank, this one is for you. The Galaxy Tab S7+ has plenty of power to deal with everything you throw at it and features a gorgeous 12.4” AMOLED screen. Sometimes the Plus is enough, especially when an Ultra costs so much more. So get one at a discount through this great Prime Day deal $350 off (41%) $499 $849 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: 28% Off Samsung's Fan Editions offer exceptional value for money and this one is no different. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the perfect combination of specs, size and price point, and is easily one of the best deals on this list. Users will be getting everything they need and more, at a bargain. $149 off (28%) $379 99 $529 Buy at Amazon Renewed Samsung Galaxy S7 FE with a 17% discount on Amazon This renewed Samsung Galaxy S7 FE with 64GB of storage space and S Pen included can be yours with a 17% discount on Amazon Prime Day! The Samsung Galaxy S7 FE is a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break. $71 off (17%) $359 $429 99 Buy at Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4” 256GB in mystic black with a 41% discount With the large 12.4 inch display brings your content to life in brilliant color whether indoors or outdoors and this amazing tablet can now be yours for $399 instead of $680 with Prime Day deal! $280 off (41%) $399 99 $679 99 Buy at Amazon



Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Deals



We have officially arrived at Samsung's entry-level tablet options. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 series covers the basics, at a reasonable price tag. You will find neither a flagship processor nor an AMOLED display, but you will be getting your money's worth. After all, the Galaxy Tab A8 still offers respectable performance and adequate battery life.





Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 18% off right now! Save $51 on a brand new Galaxy Tab A8 through this sweet Prime Day offer. Samsung's most recent entry-level tablet is nothing to laugh about. Despite its lower price tag, the Galaxy Tab A8 is capable of handling most everyday tasks and can easily last a whole day on a single charge. If you want some serious bang for your buck, look no further. $51 off (18%) $229 $279 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for $150 less on Prime Day Get yourself a brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet with a 128GB of storage space with this amazing Prime Day deal and save $150! $150 off (45%) $179 99 $329 99 Buy at Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 2022 with 35% discount on Amazon If you are looking for budget-friendly but still dependable tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 32GB storage is the right choice, and with this sweet 35% discount it is a deal you don't want to miss! $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon





Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Deals





Additionally, there are other, older entry-level tablets from Samsung that are also being discounted (i.e. Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab A6, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite etc.). However, even if they are marginally cheaper, you might be better off with the Tab A8.









Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite off by 34% right NOW! This is quite possibly one of the cheapest Galaxy Tabs you can currently buy. The A7 Lite covers all the basics, features a long-lasting battery and can be bundled with a variety of accessories. This is what we call a bargain $55 off (34%) $104 99 $159 99 Buy at Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with a 8% discount on Amazon You can now get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with a 8% discount on Prime Day deal! $10 off (8%) $121 95 $131 99 Buy at Amazon









Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Deals





The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a fan-favorite from Samsung and for good reason!





Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is off by 22% thanks to Prime Day! The fan-favorite Samsung tablet: Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an included S pen, amazing Dual Speakers and a very durable battery. This unit in Oxford Gray can be yours for 39% less thanks to Prime Day of 2023! $78 off (22%) $272 $349 99 Buy at Amazon

There is another older tablet from Samsung that deserves an honorable mention - the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Fan Edition). While it is technically newer than the Tab S7+, it should be noted that the device launched as a more budget-friendly alternative to the former and made a number of compromises in the spec department.The display is stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and the storage options are more limited. However, the Tab S7 FE is also priced very competitively. At launch, it used to cost about $700 but has since fallen to a mere $500. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 lineup is already seeing some nice discounts. We have compiled the best of them below.