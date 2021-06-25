



Poll: What’s the best iPhone of all time? The original iPhone iPhone 3G/3GS iPhone 4/4S iPhone 5/5S iPhone 6/Plus iPhone 6S/Plus iPhone SE (1st gen) iPhone 7/Plus iPhone 8/Plus iPhone X/XS/XR iPhone 11 family iPhone SE (2020) iPhone 12 family The best is yet to come! The original iPhone 0% iPhone 3G/3GS 0% iPhone 4/4S 0% iPhone 5/5S 0% iPhone 6/Plus 0% iPhone 6S/Plus 0% iPhone SE (1st gen) 100% iPhone 7/Plus 0% iPhone 8/Plus 0% iPhone X/XS/XR 0% iPhone 11 family 0% iPhone SE (2020) 0% iPhone 12 family 0% The best is yet to come! 0%





The poll will stay up until Monday and after we get our winner, we'll send a note to Apple saying: "make more like this one, please."

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

