Since Apple's restructuring, which began back in 1997, the company's product philosophy has been this — make only one product per category, but do it right. Since then, however, Apple's portfolio has been growing. Slowly, sure, but steadily. So, while back in iPhone 4s days, we only had the choice between a white iPhone and a black iPhone, nowadays, we have plenty of phones, tablets, and computers to pick from. From super-compact, to gargantuan sizes, from less-powerful to bleeding-edge-of-hardware levels.





iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)









In 2018, Apple gave us a new form factor for the iPad Pro line. A bigger display in the same body size, a thinner frame, Face ID, and new magnetic Smart Connectors. The iPad Pro 2020 was upgraded with a speedier processor, a bit more RAM, and a 128 GB base storage tier, which is a must for serious machines nowadays.





This iPad Pro 2020 line supports the Apple Pencil 2 (sold separately), which will stick to the tablet magnetically and charge wirelessly. There are now two keyboard accessories to choose from — the Smart Keyboard 2nd gen and the upcoming Magic Keyboard, which brings the iPad closer to a laptop than ever. Last, but most certainly not least, the new generation of iPad Pros comes with USB Type-C instead of the Apple-proprietary Lightning connector. In theory, this opens the door for use with a ton of 3rd party accessories without them needing to be adapted for Lighting connector use first.





There's no 5G on the new iPad Pro 2020. But here's more good news — while the base 128 GB variant starts at $800, you can add $100 to that and get a 256 GB version! Unfortunately, if you want to go for the full package of Apple Pencil 2 and Magic Keyboard — those will set you back $120 and $300, respectively. It's not the cheapest option for sure, but it's a great package if you want the ultimate iPad experience — portability, speed, long battery life, and productivity.





The 2018 iPad Pro had some durability issues. Wait until early adopters get the first batch of iPad Pro 2020 tablets and see if the issue persists. If all is well, try and go for the $800, 256 GB model as the extra space will give you a lot of breathing room in the following years.





Don't go for a 2018 iPad Pro as these honestly haven't been discounted deep enough. Unless you find a refurbished or second-hand model, in which case it might be worth it. Still, try to get something that's not 64 GB, since that storage won't let you do a lot of "serious" stuff on your iPad.





The iPad Pro 2020 release date is March 25.





Spending $510 on the 256 GB variant is still a great value offer. This iPad should be good for about 3 years more.





Last year, Apple revived a beloved classic — the iPad Air! Why is it a big deal, you ask? The Air line introduced super-thin and super-light iPads with the Air 2 being unbeatable in both of these categories for years to come. In fact, the Air 2 is still lighter than any iPad Apple has on sale (minus the mini 5, of course), but more on that later.





The 2019 redux of the iPad Air is the perfect middle-of-the-road solution. It's not as modern-looking as the new iPad but it gets the job done just fine. It supports both the Apple Pencil (gen 1) and the Smart Keyboard but stays cheaper by cutting some corners. It has the old form factor, so you get Touch ID and a home button instead of Face ID. It also lacks real stereo — the two speakers are situated on one side of the device — which is not fantastic, but hey... we'll take it. The Air also sticks to the Lightning connector, which can be both a pro and a con. If you've been doing actual work on your iPad and spent money on accessories that work with the Lightning connector, you will probably feel more inclined to buy a 2019 iPad Air or a previous generation iPad Pro instead of the new USB Type-C iPad Pro 2018 and iPad Pro 2020.





The Air is powered by an Apple A12 Bionic chip (not Z and not X), which may concern you, but rest assured that it's still quite a powerful processor. It also only has 3 GB of RAM, but iPadOS does a good job at resource management, so you won't get bothered by it too much.





To recap: you get speed, long battery life, all the multitasking features of iPadOS, support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. You are saying bye-bye to true stereo, USB Type-C, and that extra-sleek form factor of the Pros. iPads age pretty well, so this machine should still last you for about 4 years. And you save quite a lot of cash while doing so!





For the price of $500, you can get a Wi-Fi model with 64 GB, which is OK storage room if you aren't planning any serious work. But if you intend to keep this tablet for a long, long time, we suggest you squeeze out an extra $150 and buy the 256 GB model for $650. Four years from now, you'll be glad you did.





It's still a bit disappointing that it didn't get a facelift. The mini's design has very obviously aged. It would've been nice to see an iPad mini 2020 announced, but hey — we still might. The year isn't up yet. On the flip side, these thick bezels will definitely make it super easy to hold it with one hand no matter what position you are in.





The price is a bit steep, starting at $400 for the 64 GB Wi-Fi only model. So, we'd suggest going for this only if the small size is a top priority. Otherwise, just get the certified refurbished iPad Pro 10.5 or add $100 on top and get an iPad Air (2019) — they are better-looking and support the Smart Keyboard. Other than that and the size — the mini (2019) and Air (2019) are pretty much the same in hardware, while the Pro has quad speakers.





Our recommendation: The 256 GB Wi-Fi model for $1,099 seems to be the best middle-of-the-road offering. Plenty of storage to play in and it's still slightly cheaper than the newer MacBook Airs. Well... that's before you add a $300 keyboard and a $130 Pencil in the mix. Just for comparison's sake — a 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256 GB of storage is $1,499.





The iPad Pro 2020 release date is March 25.

