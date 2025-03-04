iPad Air (M3) vs iPad Pro (M4): differences explained

Intro

Apple just surprised everyone with a new iPad Air dropping ahead of the usual schedule, merely few months after the previous generation.





So why the rush and what's new?





The big new feature is clearly the processor, which is in the name: it's iPad Air (M3). With this chip and a new keyboard that now has a function row, perfect for productivity, the iPad Air (M3) is closer than ever to the iPad Pro (M4).





What are the differences? And does it even make sense to spend the extra cash for the Pro model?





iPad Air M3 vs iPad Pro M4 differences:









Table of Contents:





Design and Display Quality

Air meet Pro









These are both sleek looking tablet, but the Pro retains its main advantage — it's incredible thin! At 5.3 mm, it's thinner than any other Apple gadget in recent history. And that's a bit strange considering that the other product has "Air" in its name. Still, the iPad Air is a tiny bit thicker at 6.1 mm.





The iPad Pro also weighs a bit less. The 11-inch Pro model weighs 0.98 pounds (444 grams), while the same sized iPad Air (M3) model weighs 1.01 lbs (460 grams).





The other important difference is that the iPad Pro uses Face ID, while the iPad Air still relies on Touch ID, which we find a bit less convenient, but that's down to personal preference.





Both the Air and Pro work with the new Apple Pencil Pro, which has squeeze control, hover control, haptic feedback, and a gyroscope for barrel rolls and angle brushing.



Both models also come with a USB-C port, but we have Thunderbolt speeds (40 Gbps) on the iPad Pro M4 line, while the iPad Air M3 has USB 3 (10 Gbps).





The bigger differentiator is screen quality. Both models come in two flavors: a smaller 11-inch model and a bigger 13-inch size.









Aside from those bigger differences, some smaller touches are actually shared on these two. Both have a laminated construction, where the glass and the touch panel are fused for an overall thinner build; both have a special anti-glare coating too.



The iPad Pro M4, however, uses the cutting edge Tandem OLED screen tech with dual layers of OLED with better color balance and double the brightness. The Pro models reach 1,000 nits of SDR brightness compared to just 500 nits on the Air M3 (600 nits on the larger 13-inch version). Plus, the Pro has 120 Hz ProMotion, while the Air is disappointingly still limited to 60 Hz refresh rate.Aside from those bigger differences, some smaller touches are actually shared on these two. Both have a laminated construction, where the glass and the touch panel are fused for an overall thinner build; both have a special anti-glare coating too.A pricey $100 extra that you only get on the Pro models is nano textured displays. This is only available if you opt for the 1 TB or 2 TB iPad Pro M4 models and these nano-etched screens are much better at reducing reflections, so it's easier to use the tablets outdoors.





Performance and Software

The new Air is better for gaming





The major upgrade with the new Air is the M3 chip, which brings ray tracing for the first time to the iPad Air series.





In many ways, both of these have plenty of power for both intense tasks and gaming, but the bigger question here is: are there gamers who play on an iPad? The answer is still most likely a resounding "no".









Where the Air series differs is the storage tiers. The base $600 model still gives you 128 GB of storage, while the the iPad Pro starts at 256 GB, but that also costs $1,000.

For casual users, the difference that is way more noticeable is ProMotion aka 120 Hz refresh rate. This is only available on the iPad Pro and makes for much smoother and more enjoyable scrolling.Where the Air series differs is the storage tiers. The base $600 model still gives you 128 GB of storage, while the the iPad Pro starts at 256 GB, but that also costs $1,000.





Both models also support Apple Intelligence . That has been a very slow launch with very few actually useful features, but let's hope to see AI expand and become more useful in the near future.





Camera

They are there





There is not much to say about the cameras here: you get a landscape positioned front camera with 12 MP resolution and Center Stage support on both.





On the back, you have just one 12 MP camera on both (the iPad Pro appears to have two cameras on the back but the second circle is just a depth sensor).





These are good enough for the occasional snap when you don't have your phone around. The iPad Pro can also record ProRes video, a feature not present on the iPad Air, but we doubt many people would use that.





Audio Quality





The iPad Air series features two speakers, located on the top and bottom of the tablet — or what Apple calls "landscape stereo", as they end up as left and right when you watch video.









Battery Life and Charging

iPads last





Most recent iPads give us around 10 hours of screen-on time, no matter whether you use the 11-inch or 13-inch model.





In other words, you get one-day battery life, unless you really push things hard.





No changes here! Apple still lists both of these with 10 hour of video playback or web surfing.





We will be running our in-house battery tests, though, to inspect for any changes and to give you the real-world numbers. Stay tuned for that in the next couple of weeks.





Specs Comparison





Below, you can find the specs for all the iPad Air M3 and iPad Pro M4 models:





*iPad Air RAM is not confirmed yet.





Summary





So, has Apple finally made the iPad Air substantially better?





Well, not really. The fundamental differences haven't changed: the iPad Pro still has ProMotion and that super bright and lush OLED screen. And the super slim design is another extra.





While the iPad Air M3 does not change too much, it is a better tablet than before with a faster chip and a better keyboard, so we are happy that Apple has broken its routine and released this one earlier than usual.





A final question you might have here is if a new iPad Pro might surprisingly drop soon? The answer is a "no" here, as the new M5 chip will probably arrive in late 2025 or might even arrive later.



