Best Garmin smartwatch Black Friday 2021 deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Jump to:





Garmin Fenix 6 deals







Buy the Garmin Fenix 6 here:

Garmin Forerunner 55 and Garmin Forerunner 945 deals





Buy the Garmin Forerunner 945 or the Garmin Forerunner 55 here:

Garmin Venu 2 and Venu sq deals





Buy the Garmin Venu 2 or the Venu Sq here:





Garmin Vivomove 3 deals





Buy the Vivomove 3 here:

Garmin Vivoactive 4S, Garmin Instinct Solar, and Garmin Lily deals











Buy the Garmin Vivoactive 4S, the Solar, or the Lily here:





Garmin Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker

If you're looking for a simple fitness tracker, Garmin has you covered as well. Garmin's fitness tracker from the Vivosmart series has a pulse ox to monitor your blood oxygen, heart rate monitor, and a slim band that won't bother you during your workouts. For Black Friday, we expect this fitness tracker and other models of fitness bands to be discounted on Amazon, Walmart, and Garmin.com by at least 30-40%.







Buy the Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker here:



Will Garmin have Black Friday sales?

Like every year, Garmin's website will give great deals in time for Black Friday and you can expect 50% of models from the Forerunner series, Fenix, Vivoactive, and others, including fitness trackers. Garmin generously discounts almost all the models from its portfolio for the big shopping event. Amazon and Walmart also offer big Black Friday discounts on Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers. As this article will be updated regularly when Black Friday comes, don't hesitate to bookmark this page if you're looking for the best Garmin deals.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up