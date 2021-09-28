Notification Center

Best Garmin smartwatch Black Friday 2021 deals

Iskra Petrova
Best Garmin smartwatch Black Friday deals
The big shopping season is getting closer, and even though there is still a month away until the big Black Friday 2021 sales start, it's about time to start planning and preparing for the shopping event. If you're looking for a nice Garmin smartwatch this Black Friday, we have you covered, and will include here the best Garmin deals for the shopping event.

In this article, we will have the best Black Friday deals on the most popular Garmin devices so you can find the best possible offer on the smartwatch you want. Garmin smartwatches are famous for their impressive battery size and sports apps. Now, let's explore what we can expect in terms of Black Friday deals on the huge range of popular Garmin smartwatches.

Jump to:

Garmin Fenix 6 deals


The Garmin Fenix 6 is the ultimate smartwatch line from Garmin, with its great fitness tracking capabilities and advanced features as other premium smartwatches. The Garmin Fenix 6 can track almost any outdoor activity with built-in GPS technology and a heart rate monitor, that can even work underwater. You will like its impressive battery life, something Garmin devices are famous for. Additionally, it supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and also has stress tracking to help you manage your stress levels.

Its high price is usually something that may have you a bit hesitant to get it, but that's how Garmin Black Friday deals will help. For example, last year, you could save up to 50% on some of the best Garmin smartwatches, and the Fenix 5x, which was the Fenix 6 predecessor, got the stunning $270 off Black Friday discount on Amazon.

Buy the Garmin Fenix 6 here:

Garmin fenix 6

$50 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon


Garmin Forerunner 55 and Garmin Forerunner 945 deals


The Forerunner series smartwatches are the best Garmin devices for runners, and depending on your commitment to running and sports, Garmin will have you covered.

The Garmin Forerunner 945 is the ultimate runner Garmin smartwatch if you're a serious athlete. It has great battery and can keep the lights on for up to 36 hours on GPS mode, while on standby, it can survive up to 14 days on a single charge (definitely beating the Apple Watch here). This smartwatch is concentrated mainly on running, so it won't have the wide variety of workouts the Fenix 6 has. Nevertheless, it has 30 activities it can track and supports Garmin Pay.

The price of the Forerunner 945 is a bit steep, but Garmin Black Friday deals will remedy this issue. A $200 discount could be available on Amazon or Garmin's website for the Black Friday shopping event, and that way, you can get a very high-quality runner smartwatch from Garmin for almost half its retail price.

If $300 is still too much for you, worry not, as Garmin also has the Forerunner 55, again a great smartwatch for runners but with a more affordable price. It matches the 14 days of standby battery of the Forerunner 945, while on GPS it can hold up to 20 hours, which still beats the Apple Watch, at least in terms of battery life. It also includes new suggested workouts based on your past activities and can give you advice on how long to rest and recover after a workout.

The Forerunner 55's retail price is around $198, and Black Friday deals will definitely slash this price, on Amazon, other major retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy, so you can get it for less. Last year, Walmart and Amazon offered 40-50% off on the Forerunner series during the Black Friday shopping spree, so you can safely assume something similar like these great deals that is going to unfold this year for Garmin watches.

Buy the Garmin Forerunner 945 or the Garmin Forerunner 55 here:

Garmin Forerunner 945

$37 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 55

Buy at Amazon


Garmin Venu 2 and Venu sq deals


The Garmin Venu 2 is the perfect smartwatch that combines smartwatch functionality and sports, and it is great for your casual smartwatch. Its battery is slightly less capable in comparison to the Forerunner series, and it can go on for 8 hours with music and 22 hours with workouts. It has an unassuming and simple design, while still sporting the very accurate GPS Garmin is famous for and sensitive heart monitoring.

The Venu 2's retail price is $399. During Black Friday sales, the Venu 2 could drop at least $100 of its retail price on Amazon or Garmin's website. Last year, its predecessor, the Venu, got a $100 discount on Amazon for Black Friday, alongside other Garmin deals.

An even cheaper Venu is the entry-level Venu Sq, and it is among the best Garmin smartwatches for everyday wear. It delivers 14 hours of battery life with GPS tracking and in smartwatch mode, it can go on for an impressive 6 days period. It has a comfortable and lightweight design, and has all the necessary smartwatch features, for example, built-in GPS and heart monitor. Keep in mind it lacks barometric altimeter, so if you hike a lot, you may want to check out some of the other models.

For Black Friday, Amazon and Walmart, as well as Garmin's website, will have Garmin deals on the Venu Sq. We can expect around $50-$100 discount on this model with a usual retail price of around $200. If you're lucky, the 50% of discount for Black Friday on Garmin smartwatches may present you with a Venu Sq deal that's hard to miss.

Buy the Garmin Venu 2 or the Venu Sq here:

Garmin Venu 2

Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq

Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivomove 3 deals


If you want something different in terms of looks for your new smartwatch, you may like the Vivomove 3, which is the best Garmin smartwatch with a hybrid design. It has an analog face and its hands move out of the way automatically to display smartphone notifications of workout stats on a digital display. It doesn't have a built-in GPS, but its battery ensures up to 7 days in smartwatch mode on a single charge, making it a great smartwatch for everyday use.

The Vivomove 3 is usually sold at Amazon and other major retailers for $199, and last year, it got the generous 50% off as many other Garmin watches. This means, that you could get this cool hybrid smartwatch for just $100 during the big Garmin Black Friday sales.

Buy the Vivomove 3 here:

Garmin vivomove 3

Hybrid Smartwatch with Real Watch Hands and Hidden Touchscreen Display

Buy at Amazon


Garmin Vivoactive 4S, Garmin Instinct Solar, and Garmin Lily deals



The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a bit smaller than your regular Vivoactive 4 and offers a great balance between style and affordability among Garmin watches. It has excellent fitness tracking and built-in and very accurate GPS for runs and rides. It has a slightly smaller battery life in comparison to other Garmin smartwatches on this list, but it manages to pull off the impressive 7 days in standby mode (5 hours using GPS). It has sleep tracking and can monitor your blood oxygen levels as well for complete health tracking. On top of that, you can pair it with your Bluetooth headphones and listen to music when you run.

The Garmin Instinct Solar, on the other hand, is the best Garmin watch in terms of battery capability, beating the Apple Watch by some 50 days of battery. Using GPS, this gorgeous watch can last up to 30 hours, and 38 with solar charging, while on standby, it can last for the impressive 56 days, or unlimited time with solar charging: come on, this is the watch to get if you hate charging it and want to leave battery anxiety behind for good (well, at least on the watch). Its retail price is $399.

And then, last but not least, we have the Garmin Lily, a beautiful smartwatch built for those of you who prefer a more feminine design on a slim and lightweight smartwatch. Its battery keeps the lights on for 5 hours in smartwatch mode. It can receive phone notifications, has a wide variety of activity tracking, and has Garmin's period-tracking app readily available for women. Unfortunately, though, it lacks onboard GPS connectivity, so you have to take your phone with you if you want to run and track your runs.

In terms of Garmin Black Friday deals, we expect the same offers to be available here as the other entries in this list. This means you can safely prepare for at least a 40% discount on these three models, on Amazon, and probably Walmart as well. And let's not forget the Garmin deals on the company's own website.

Buy the Garmin Vivoactive 4S, the Solar, or the Lily here:

Garmin Vivoactive 4S

$110 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct Solar

$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Lily

Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker

If you're looking for a simple fitness tracker, Garmin has you covered as well. Garmin's fitness tracker from the Vivosmart series has a pulse ox to monitor your blood oxygen, heart rate monitor, and a slim band that won't bother you during your workouts. For Black Friday, we expect this fitness tracker and other models of fitness bands to be discounted on Amazon, Walmart, and Garmin.com by at least 30-40%.

Buy the Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker here:

Garmin vivosmart 4

$32 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Will Garmin have Black Friday sales?


Like every year, Garmin's website will give great deals in time for Black Friday and you can expect 50% of models from the Forerunner series, Fenix, Vivoactive, and others, including fitness trackers. Garmin generously discounts almost all the models from its portfolio for the big shopping event. Amazon and Walmart also offer big Black Friday discounts on Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers. As this article will be updated regularly when Black Friday comes, don't hesitate to bookmark this page if you're looking for the best Garmin deals.

