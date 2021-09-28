Best Garmin smartwatch Black Friday 2021 deals

Best Garmin smartwatch Black Friday 2021 deals0
Garmin Fenix 6 deals
Garmin Forerunner 55 and Garmin Forerunner 945 deals
The Garmin Forerunner 945 is the ultimate runner Garmin smartwatch if you're a serious athlete. It has great battery and can keep the lights on for up to 36 hours on GPS mode, while on standby, it can survive up to 14 days on a single charge (definitely beating the Apple Watch here). This smartwatch is concentrated mainly on running, so it won't have the wide variety of workouts the Fenix 6 has. Nevertheless, it has 30 activities it can track and supports Garmin Pay.
If $300 is still too much for you, worry not, as Garmin also has the Forerunner 55, again a great smartwatch for runners but with a more affordable price. It matches the 14 days of standby battery of the Forerunner 945, while on GPS it can hold up to 20 hours, which still beats the Apple Watch, at least in terms of battery life. It also includes new suggested workouts based on your past activities and can give you advice on how long to rest and recover after a workout.
The Forerunner 55's retail price is around $198, and Black Friday deals will definitely slash this price, on Amazon, other major retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy, so you can get it for less. Last year, Walmart and Amazon offered 40-50% off on the Forerunner series during the Black Friday shopping spree, so you can safely assume something similar like these great deals that is going to unfold this year for Garmin watches.
Garmin Venu 2 and Venu sq deals
The Venu 2's retail price is $399. During Black Friday sales, the Venu 2 could drop at least $100 of its retail price on Amazon or Garmin's website. Last year, its predecessor, the Venu, got a $100 discount on Amazon for Black Friday, alongside other Garmin deals.
An even cheaper Venu is the entry-level Venu Sq, and it is among the best Garmin smartwatches for everyday wear. It delivers 14 hours of battery life with GPS tracking and in smartwatch mode, it can go on for an impressive 6 days period. It has a comfortable and lightweight design, and has all the necessary smartwatch features, for example, built-in GPS and heart monitor. Keep in mind it lacks barometric altimeter, so if you hike a lot, you may want to check out some of the other models.
Garmin Vivomove 3 deals
The Vivomove 3 is usually sold at Amazon and other major retailers for $199, and last year, it got the generous 50% off as many other Garmin watches. This means, that you could get this cool hybrid smartwatch for just $100 during the big Garmin Black Friday sales.
Garmin Vivoactive 4S, Garmin Instinct Solar, and Garmin Lily deals
The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a bit smaller than your regular Vivoactive 4 and offers a great balance between style and affordability among Garmin watches. It has excellent fitness tracking and built-in and very accurate GPS for runs and rides. It has a slightly smaller battery life in comparison to other Garmin smartwatches on this list, but it manages to pull off the impressive 7 days in standby mode (5 hours using GPS). It has sleep tracking and can monitor your blood oxygen levels as well for complete health tracking. On top of that, you can pair it with your Bluetooth headphones and listen to music when you run.
And then, last but not least, we have the Garmin Lily, a beautiful smartwatch built for those of you who prefer a more feminine design on a slim and lightweight smartwatch. Its battery keeps the lights on for 5 hours in smartwatch mode. It can receive phone notifications, has a wide variety of activity tracking, and has Garmin's period-tracking app readily available for women. Unfortunately, though, it lacks onboard GPS connectivity, so you have to take your phone with you if you want to run and track your runs.
In terms of Garmin Black Friday deals, we expect the same offers to be available here as the other entries in this list. This means you can safely prepare for at least a 40% discount on these three models, on Amazon, and probably Walmart as well. And let's not forget the Garmin deals on the company's own website.
Garmin Vivosmart 4 fitness tracker
If you're looking for a simple fitness tracker, Garmin has you covered as well. Garmin's fitness tracker from the Vivosmart series has a pulse ox to monitor your blood oxygen, heart rate monitor, and a slim band that won't bother you during your workouts. For Black Friday, we expect this fitness tracker and other models of fitness bands to be discounted on Amazon, Walmart, and Garmin.com by at least 30-40%.
Will Garmin have Black Friday sales?
Like every year, Garmin's website will give great deals in time for Black Friday and you can expect 50% of models from the Forerunner series, Fenix, Vivoactive, and others, including fitness trackers. Garmin generously discounts almost all the models from its portfolio for the big shopping event. Amazon and Walmart also offer big Black Friday discounts on Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers. As this article will be updated regularly when Black Friday comes, don't hesitate to bookmark this page if you're looking for the best Garmin deals.