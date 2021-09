Best Fitbit Black Friday 2021 deals: what to expect

Jump to:





It was released just a couple of months ago, and its retail price is set at $149.95. When Black Friday sales come, Amazon and Best Buy will most likely have this sleek Fitbit fitness tracker at a discount, so you can get this feature-rich device for less money. We can expect it to get a discount of around $20-$30, or even more. Fitbit's website is also hosting Black Friday deals, so we can expect the new fitness tracker to be discounted there as well.







Fitbit Versa 3 Black Friday deals





Its standard retail price is $229. With Black Friday deals though, you may be able to get it for at least $50 less, as Fitbit Versa deals during the shopping event are usually quite generous. Even without Black Friday deals, the Fitbit Versa 3 often goes on discount at Amazon and you can see it with a discount of around $30. As Black Friday is a big shopping event, the discount is expected to go even deeper for this smartwatch.





Fitbit Charge 4 Black Friday deals









Fitbit Sense Black Friday deals





The Fitbit Sense's regular retail price is $330, but Black Friday deals will make it possible for you to get it for way less than that. For example, we expect Fitbit's website and retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy to drop its price for Black Friday by around $50, meaning you can lay your hands on it for around $279 when the shopping event begins. So, make sure to bookmark this article as when Black Friday deals appear on the Fitbit Sense, we will have the best deals here, ready for you.







Fitbit Inspire 2 Black Friday deals





Usually, the Fitbit Inspire 2 costs around $99, and Black Friday deals on retailers and Fitbit's website are expected to drop some $20 off its price so it gets even more affordable and budget-friendly. Black Friday offers on the Fitbit Inspire 2 will most likely be available on all major retailers during the shopping event.







Fitbit Inspire HR Black Friday deals









Fitbit Versa 2 Black Friday deals









Fitbit Ionic Black Friday deals





Its list price is $249.95, but Black Friday Fitbit deals on it could help you save between $50-$70 on it, or even more during the shopping event itself.







Will Fitbit have Black Friday deals?

Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target Black Friday Fitbit deals preview

Do T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T offer Fitbit deals on Black Friday?

Looking for a new Fitbit smartwatch and you want to get it for cheap this Black Friday? Fear not, this article is here just so you can do that. Here we have experience-based expectations on what the best Fitbit Black Friday deals are going to be so you can prepare beforehand for the big shopping event.This year, Black Friday will be on November 26 and all major retailers will be joining the discount fun with generous deals on almost all the products in their portfolio, including Fitbit smartwatches. We expect Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers to offer a variety of Fitbit models with big discounts, so you can choose the best one for you.And now, without further ado, let's check out what to expect from this year's Fitbit Black Friday deals.Fitbit Luxe is a jewel-like fitness tracker and it is the sleekest and the most capable Fitbit fitness tracker you can buy right now. It brings fashion and features together: it monitors sleep, steps, stress levels, heart rate, respiration, and workouts, and additionally has a blood oxygen saturation sensor that will be enabled with a future firmware update.The Fitbit Versa 3 is Fitbit's current premium smartwatch and is, alongside the Fitbit Sense, the best and most powerful Fitbit smartwatch you can get right now. It supports smartphone notifications, contactless payments, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, and can even guide you with breathing exercises if you're stressed out. Additionally, it has loads of workouts it can track and GPS.The Fitbit Charge 4 is a small and sleek smartwatch with onboard GPS tracking and is a great option for you if you're getting into running. It also supports contactless payments, and if you're carrying your phone, you can use it to control your Spotify playlist.The Fitbit Charge 4's retail price is $149.95 but discounts on it are often available on Amazon and other retailers. This means that Black Friday discounts on the Fitbit Charge 4 will be at least some $50 off on Amazon and maybe on Fitbit's website as well.If you're looking for an advanced Fitbit smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense is just for you. It covers all the basics plus it can track your stress levels by your skin conductivity. Then, the data is synced with the Fitbit app where you can record your mood and look for patterns in your mental wellbeing.The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a very good slim smartwatch that will encourage you to get moving if you need inspiration. With an over a week battery life, this little gadget will track your heart rate and activity and celebrate with animations when you hit your target.Another great Fitbit fitness tracker that will help you get inspired to move is the Inspire HR. It is a bit older, released a couple of years ago, but its regular cheap price is great even without benefiting from the crazy generous Black Friday deals on it. This fitness tracker is great for you if you're looking into buying your first Fitbit this Black Friday.Its' retail price is again $99, and when Black Friday comes, it should drop by some $20 or even $30 if you're lucky, on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and other retailers.The Fitbit Versa 2, although not as feature-rich as its successor, the Versa 3, is still a very capable smartwatch that possesses multiple features you would usually find in a more expensive smartwatch. It has a heart rate tracker, exercise monitoring, supports Alexa voice commands and smartphone notifications.Outside of Black Friday, the Fitbit Versa 2 usually costs $199.99, but retailers often slash its price. However, the biggest discounts you can get on the Fitbit Versa 2 will indeed be during the Black Friday shopping event. For example, you can expect the Fitbit Versa 2 to retail at around $129 during Black Friday on big retailers, which means the shopping event ensures a whopping $70 off on the smartwatch.The Fitbit Ionic is a few years old now, but it is still a great Fitbit smartwatch to buy during the Black Friday 2021 shopping event, and you can surprise your dad with it, without sacrificing an arm and leg to afford it. It can take on running, weight lifting, swimming, and other workouts, and supports contactless payments and onboard GPS.Yes, Fitbit hosts Black Friday sales on its website every year and 2021 should be no different. Additionally, big retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart will also have many of Fitbit's most popular models at steep discounts during the shopping event. So, if you're looking at getting a Fitbit smartwatch this Black Friday, you won't be disappointed as the deals on Fitbit devices are usually generous during such big shopping events.You can safely expect around $50-$70 or even $100 discounts during Black Friday on Fitbit models, making it really hard to resist the feature-rich smartwatches with awesome battery life. Walmart's Black Friday never skips popular Fitbit models from its discount portfolio and we expect Fitbit deals there to range between $50-$70, depending on the model you've chosen. Target's Black Friday sales are also a great way to get a generous deal on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers, and the retailer is expected to match or compete with the offers presented by other retailers. Best Buy's Black Friday deals will also give you plenty of opportunities to get the Fitbit model you want for the right price. The retailer usually has a multitude of color options of the Fitbit smartwatches available, so you can choose the one that's most suitable for your style and preference.Of course, the major carriers also sell most of Fitbit's models and Black Friday will give you many great deals if you want to purchase your Fitbit smartwatch or fitness trackers from your carriers. Verizon's Black Friday deals are expected to have the most popular Fitbit smartwatches from the Versa and the Sense line discounted. The same can be said for AT&T's Black Friday offers, which will also grace with some discount love the most popular of Fitbit smartwatches.