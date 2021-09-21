Best Fitbit Black Friday 2021 deals: what to expect

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Fitbit Luxe Black Friday deals





It was released just a couple of months ago, and its retail price is set at $149.95. When Black Friday sales come, Amazon and Best Buy will most likely have this sleek Fitbit fitness tracker at a discount, so you can get this feature-rich device for less money. We can expect it to get a discount of around $20-$30, or even more. Fitbit's website is also hosting Black Friday deals, so we can expect the new fitness tracker to be discounted there as well.







Fitbit Versa 3 Black Friday deals





Its standard retail price is $229. With Black Friday deals though, you may be able to get it for at least $50 less, as Fitbit Versa deals during the shopping event are usually quite generous. Even without Black Friday deals, the Fitbit Versa 3 often goes on discount at Amazon and you can see it with a discount of around $30. As Black Friday is a big shopping event, the discount is expected to go even deeper for this smartwatch.





Fitbit Charge 4 Black Friday deals









Fitbit Sense Black Friday deals





The Fitbit Sense's regular retail price is $330, but Black Friday deals will make it possible for you to get it for way less than that. For example, we expect Fitbit's website and retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy to drop its price for Black Friday by around $50, meaning you can lay your hands on it for around $279 when the shopping event begins. So, make sure to bookmark this article as when Black Friday deals appear on the Fitbit Sense, we will have the best deals here, ready for you.







Fitbit Inspire 2 Black Friday deals





Usually, the Fitbit Inspire 2 costs around $99, and Black Friday deals on retailers and Fitbit's website are expected to drop some $20 off its price so it gets even more affordable and budget-friendly. Black Friday offers on the Fitbit Inspire 2 will most likely be available on all major retailers during the shopping event.







Fitbit Inspire HR Black Friday deals









Fitbit Versa 2 Black Friday deals









Fitbit Ionic Black Friday deals





Its list price is $249.95, but Black Friday Fitbit deals on it could help you save between $50-$70 on it, or even more during the shopping event itself.







Will Fitbit have Black Friday deals?

Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target Black Friday Fitbit deals preview

Do T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T offer Fitbit deals on Black Friday?

