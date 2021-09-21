Best Fitbit Black Friday 2021 deals: what to expect

Best Fitbit Black Friday 2021 deals: what to expect0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
And now, without further ado, let's check out what to expect from this year's Fitbit Black Friday deals.
- Fitbit Luxe Black Friday deals
- Fitbit Versa 3 Black Friday deals
- Fitbit Charge 4 Black Friday deals
- Fitbit Sense Black Friday deals
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Black Friday deals
- Fitbit Inspire HR Black Friday deals
- Fitbit Versa 2 Black Friday deals
- Fitbit Ionic Black Friday deals
Fitbit Luxe Black Friday deals
It was released just a couple of months ago, and its retail price is set at $149.95. When Black Friday sales come, Amazon and Best Buy will most likely have this sleek Fitbit fitness tracker at a discount, so you can get this feature-rich device for less money. We can expect it to get a discount of around $20-$30, or even more. Fitbit's website is also hosting Black Friday deals, so we can expect the new fitness tracker to be discounted there as well.
Grab yours from here:
Fitbit Versa 3 Black Friday deals
Its standard retail price is $229. With Black Friday deals though, you may be able to get it for at least $50 less, as Fitbit Versa deals during the shopping event are usually quite generous. Even without Black Friday deals, the Fitbit Versa 3 often goes on discount at Amazon and you can see it with a discount of around $30. As Black Friday is a big shopping event, the discount is expected to go even deeper for this smartwatch.
Grab yours from here:
Fitbit Charge 4 Black Friday deals
The Fitbit Charge 4's retail price is $149.95 but discounts on it are often available on Amazon and other retailers. This means that Black Friday discounts on the Fitbit Charge 4 will be at least some $50 off on Amazon and maybe on Fitbit's website as well.
Grab yours from here:
Fitbit Sense Black Friday deals
The Fitbit Sense's regular retail price is $330, but Black Friday deals will make it possible for you to get it for way less than that. For example, we expect Fitbit's website and retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy to drop its price for Black Friday by around $50, meaning you can lay your hands on it for around $279 when the shopping event begins. So, make sure to bookmark this article as when Black Friday deals appear on the Fitbit Sense, we will have the best deals here, ready for you.
Grab yours from here:
Fitbit Inspire 2 Black Friday deals
Usually, the Fitbit Inspire 2 costs around $99, and Black Friday deals on retailers and Fitbit's website are expected to drop some $20 off its price so it gets even more affordable and budget-friendly. Black Friday offers on the Fitbit Inspire 2 will most likely be available on all major retailers during the shopping event.
Buy from here:
Fitbit Inspire HR Black Friday deals
Buy from here:
Fitbit Versa 2 Black Friday deals
Outside of Black Friday, the Fitbit Versa 2 usually costs $199.99, but retailers often slash its price. However, the biggest discounts you can get on the Fitbit Versa 2 will indeed be during the Black Friday shopping event. For example, you can expect the Fitbit Versa 2 to retail at around $129 during Black Friday on big retailers, which means the shopping event ensures a whopping $70 off on the smartwatch.
Buy from here:
Fitbit Ionic Black Friday deals
Its list price is $249.95, but Black Friday Fitbit deals on it could help you save between $50-$70 on it, or even more during the shopping event itself.
Will Fitbit have Black Friday deals?
Yes, Fitbit hosts Black Friday sales on its website every year and 2021 should be no different. Additionally, big retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart will also have many of Fitbit's most popular models at steep discounts during the shopping event. So, if you're looking at getting a Fitbit smartwatch this Black Friday, you won't be disappointed as the deals on Fitbit devices are usually generous during such big shopping events.
Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target Black Friday Fitbit deals preview
You can safely expect around $50-$70 or even $100 discounts during Black Friday on Fitbit models, making it really hard to resist the feature-rich smartwatches with awesome battery life.
Walmart's Black Friday never skips popular Fitbit models from its discount portfolio and we expect Fitbit deals there to range between $50-$70, depending on the model you've chosen.
Target's Black Friday sales are also a great way to get a generous deal on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers, and the retailer is expected to match or compete with the offers presented by other retailers.
Best Buy's Black Friday deals will also give you plenty of opportunities to get the Fitbit model you want for the right price. The retailer usually has a multitude of color options of the Fitbit smartwatches available, so you can choose the one that's most suitable for your style and preference.
Do T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T offer Fitbit deals on Black Friday?
Of course, the major carriers also sell most of Fitbit's models and Black Friday will give you many great deals if you want to purchase your Fitbit smartwatch or fitness trackers from your carriers.
Verizon's Black Friday deals are expected to have the most popular Fitbit smartwatches from the Versa and the Sense line discounted. The same can be said for AT&T's Black Friday offers, which will also grace with some discount love the most popular of Fitbit smartwatches.