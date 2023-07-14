Weekly deals roundup: Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11, and more at great post-Prime Day prices

You've all heard of and perhaps experienced feelings of post-holiday blues before, but is there such a thing as post-Prime Day depression? Hopefully not or, even if there is, let's hope you'll be able to quickly overcome any sadness you might be sensing at the end of the summer's biggest tech sales events with our help and, most importantly, that of generous retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.









But we've still managed to round up about two dozen deals that are very much alive and kicking right now, not to mention virtually guaranteed to turn that frown upside down for bargain hunters who for some reason haven't completed their summer hunting sessions yet. Here we go:

The three best of the best offers available today

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Green Color $400 off (29%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Support, Titan Black Color $100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Olive Green Color, New, US Version, Full Manufacturer Warranty Included $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon









Whichever of those two deals you consider better and whichever of OnePlus and Samsung's latest super-flagships you prefer, it's definitely important to highlight that you don't need a Prime membership (anymore) to score these excellent Amazon promotions.





The same goes for the e-commerce giant's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Buds 2 , which can go great with your deeply discounted Galaxy S23 Ultra despite their advanced age and the imminence of a Galaxy Buds 3 release. Note that the Buds 2 on offer here are made specifically for the US market, thus including a full manufacturer warranty valid stateside.

Other compelling smartphone deals for all

Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required ($50 Discount Available without Activation) $100 off (20%) $399 $499 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,355mAh Battery with 20W Wired and 20W Wireless Charging Capabilities, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Cameras, 10.8MP Selfie Shooter, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Aluminum Frame, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required ($100 Discount Without Activation) $200 off (33%) $399 $599 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, T-Mobile Activation Required with Monthly Installments or One-time Payment $400 off (44%) $499 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G88 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2460 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, Twilight Blue Color, Stylus Included, Prime Membership Required $166 off (55%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 10W Charger in the Box, Bright White and Mineral Black Colors, Prime Membership Required $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 20W Charging Support, Android 13, Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne Colors, Stylus Included $101 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.9-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 512 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Selfie Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon









Then you have the deepest Moto G Stylus (2022) and Moto G Power 5G (2023) price cuts yet, which are still only available with an Amazon Prime subscription, and a couple of surprisingly high discounts on Motorola's newest 5G-enabled G Stylus and Edge Plus models with absolutely no hoops to jump through.





Cheap tablets everywhere!

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 Android 12 (Go Edition), 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, All-Day Battery Life, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, Dual Speakers, Arctic Grey Color, TABLETDEAL eCoupon Required $30 off (27%) $79 99 $109 99 Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 778 Processor, 12.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, Android 13, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Green and Pink Colors, S Pen Included $150 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air (2022) 5th Generation, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Stereo Landscape Speakers, Multiple Colors $99 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Perhaps "everywhere" is a bit of a stretch right now, but it's certainly nice (and a little unexpected) to still see one of the best iPads on the market today and two... respectable Android tablets sold at hefty discounts.





With no special requirements (apart from the occasional promo code or checkout savings adding to instantly available discounts), this trio of post-Prime Day deals efficiently covers the needs and budget restrictions of a large number of tablet buyers out there. Can't find what you need (or want) here? Then you might be interested in...

The top post-Prime Day smartwatch offers

Garmin Vivoactive 4 45mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.3-Inch Touchscreen with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Tracking, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life, Silver Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Stainless Steel Bezel, Gray Silicone Band $140 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.1-Inch Touchscreen with 218 x 218 Pixel Resolution, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Tracking, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Strap, Three Colors $140 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 745 GPS Running Smartwatch with Detailed Training Stats and On-Device Workouts, 1.2-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display with 240 x 240 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance Rating, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Women's Health Tracking, Multi-GNSS Support, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass DX Lens, Three Colors $200 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black Color $103 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





Three Garmins and a Samsung walk into a bar. You walk out with a cheaper-than-ever wearable on your wrist capable of doing... pretty much everything an Apple Watch Series 8 or even an Apple Watch Ultra can do.





Okay, fine, maybe we're not great at making up tech-centric jokes on the spot, but we know how to find an irresistible deal on a great tech product, and here we have... four awesome examples. It's not easy to choose between these four, although if you look closely at their designs, specs, and features, you might notice they're largely meant to serve different audiences.





At the end of the day, though, they're similarly compelling at their massively reduced prices.

So many exquisite earbuds options at unbeatable prices

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, IPX4 Water Resistance, Android and iOS Compatibility, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Five Color Options $60 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options $20 off (12%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Secure Active Fit, Adjustable HearThrough Technology, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Four Built-in Microphones, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Bundled Charging Case, Black Color $50 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, Adjustable HearThrough, MultiSensor Voice Technology, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, 30 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Bundled Charging Case, Titanium Black Color $80 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





Are you an iPhone user or an Android devotee? It doesn't matter. Do you prefer style over substance or the other way around? Also irrelevant. Want a premium-looking pair of true wireless earbuds to turn some heads at the office or do you like to spend most of your free time in the gym? Either way, you're covered.





That's right, we have four products from two brands on sale at super-rare or never-before-seen discounts this week, and they should be able to take care of business for each and every one of you regardless of your individual preferences, requirements, and needs. Now that's what we call a comprehensive sale!