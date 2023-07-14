Weekly deals roundup: Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra, OnePlus 11, and more at great post-Prime Day prices
You've all heard of and perhaps experienced feelings of post-holiday blues before, but is there such a thing as post-Prime Day depression? Hopefully not or, even if there is, let's hope you'll be able to quickly overcome any sadness you might be sensing at the end of the summer's biggest tech sales events with our help and, most importantly, that of generous retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
We're not going to lie to you, the vast majority of this year's top Prime-exclusive offers and Best Buy's Black Friday in July promotions are gone and they're unlikely to come back anytime soon.
But we've still managed to round up about two dozen deals that are very much alive and kicking right now, not to mention virtually guaranteed to turn that frown upside down for bargain hunters who for some reason haven't completed their summer hunting sessions yet. Here we go:
The three best of the best offers available today
What could possibly be better than probably thebest Android phone around at a monumental $400 discount with no strings attached? A much smaller but also very rare discount on the significantly cheaper OnePlus 11?
Whichever of those two deals you consider better and whichever of OnePlus and Samsung's latest super-flagships you prefer, it's definitely important to highlight that you don't need a Prime membership (anymore) to score these excellent Amazon promotions.
The same goes for the e-commerce giant's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Buds 2, which can go great with your deeply discounted Galaxy S23 Ultra despite their advanced age and the imminence of a Galaxy Buds 3 release. Note that the Buds 2 on offer here are made specifically for the US market, thus including a full manufacturer warranty valid stateside.
Other compelling smartphone deals for all
Technically, not all of these offers are open and easily accessible to anyone. The unprecedented $400 Pixel 7 Pro discount, for instance, requires upfront T-Mobile activation, while the smaller and lower-end Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a are best purchased right now with activations of their own at your favorite wireless service provider.
Then you have the deepest Moto G Stylus (2022) and Moto G Power 5G (2023) price cuts yet, which are still only available with an Amazon Prime subscription, and a couple of surprisingly high discounts on Motorola's newest 5G-enabled G Stylus and Edge Plus models with absolutely no hoops to jump through.
Last but not necessarily least, Samsung's extremely well-reviewed Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no longer quite as affordable as during this year's Prime Day celebrations, still looking like a very smart buy for foldable fans fearful of the impending Z Flip 5's rumored price hike.
Cheap tablets everywhere!
Perhaps "everywhere" is a bit of a stretch right now, but it's certainly nice (and a little unexpected) to still see one of the best iPads on the market today and two... respectable Android tablets sold at hefty discounts.
With no special requirements (apart from the occasional promo code or checkout savings adding to instantly available discounts), this trio of post-Prime Day deals efficiently covers the needs and budget restrictions of a large number of tablet buyers out there. Can't find what you need (or want) here? Then you might be interested in...
The top post-Prime Day smartwatch offers
Three Garmins and a Samsung walk into a bar. You walk out with a cheaper-than-ever wearable on your wrist capable of doing... pretty much everything an Apple Watch Series 8 or even an Apple Watch Ultra can do.
Okay, fine, maybe we're not great at making up tech-centric jokes on the spot, but we know how to find an irresistible deal on a great tech product, and here we have... four awesome examples. It's not easy to choose between these four, although if you look closely at their designs, specs, and features, you might notice they're largely meant to serve different audiences.
At the end of the day, though, they're similarly compelling at their massively reduced prices.
So many exquisite earbuds options at unbeatable prices
Are you an iPhone user or an Android devotee? It doesn't matter. Do you prefer style over substance or the other way around? Also irrelevant. Want a premium-looking pair of true wireless earbuds to turn some heads at the office or do you like to spend most of your free time in the gym? Either way, you're covered.
That's right, we have four products from two brands on sale at super-rare or never-before-seen discounts this week, and they should be able to take care of business for each and every one of you regardless of your individual preferences, requirements, and needs. Now that's what we call a comprehensive sale!
