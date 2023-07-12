Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 prices could get higher (and bitter)
Prices are on the rise and if you buy far more expensive eggs these days, there’s no reason not to expect to pay more for phones. The latest alleged victims of the expected device price hike could be two hot models from Samsung: Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5.
A french tech magazine wipes smiles off with its forecast: a €100 rise for both Flip 5 and Fold 5 models of the Galaxy Z universe. If this French trend makes it overseas, users in the US may expect to reach a $100 deeper for these fancy devices (via 9to5Google).
One thing is for sure, should you go for the maxed out 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 5, your wallet will fold way easier in your pocket…
Compared to the previous models, prices are far from OK: Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 debuted for €1,109 and €1,799, respectively. In US terms that could throw prices at $1,099 for the flip-capable device and $1,899 for the foldable phone.
Are we witnessing a breach of market rules? Don’t they dictate that competition is healthy and brings prices down? So, why in 2023, when literally every major manufacturer is launching a Flip/Fold model, are we talking about Flip/Fold prices going up? We’ve come a full circle and now we are where we began: everything, even eggs, is way more expensive now. It’s called inflation and it has no pity even for fancy devices that flip or fold.
Here’s the complete rumored device-variant-price list for France:
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB) – €1,199
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) – €1,339
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB) – €1,899
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) – €2,039
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 (1TB) – €2,279
More competition = higher prices?
