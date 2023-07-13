Prime Day is over, but these sweet Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a deals are not





Alternatively, of course, you could focus on the positives and try to take advantage of the two retailers' best leftover summer promotions... while you can. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance, is still cheaper than ever before with absolutely no strings attached in a 512GB storage variant, but if you can't afford Samsung's crown jewel at a massive $400 discount either, two of the best Google phones around are also up for grabs at special prices.

Google Pixel 7 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,355mAh Battery with 20W Wired and 20W Wireless Charging Capabilities, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Cameras, 10.8MP Selfie Shooter, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Aluminum Frame, Multiple Colors $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Support, 4,355mAh Battery with 20W Wired and 20W Wireless Charging Capabilities, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Cameras, 10.8MP Selfie Shooter, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Aluminum Frame, Multiple Colors, Carrier Activation Required ($100 Discount Without Activation) $200 off (33%) $399 $599 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $50 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required ($50 Discount Available without Activation) $100 off (20%) $399 $499 Buy at BestBuy





You don't need a membership or anything else right now to slash a cool $50 and $100 off the $499 and $599 regular starting prices of the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 respectively at both Amazon and Best Buy. Even better, the latter retailer will let you bump up your savings to $100 as far as this year's Pixel 7a mid-ranger is concerned and $200 for last year's Pixel 7 high-ender with upfront carrier activation.





While the Pixel 7 has obviously been available at considerably higher discounts before , at least without obligatory activation and alongside Google 's true wireless Pixel Buds A-Series, the Pixel 7a remains a little too young (and a little too competitively priced) for heftier markdowns.





In other words, you should definitely consider getting the "mid-end" 6.1-incher with a Tensor G2 processor under the hood, as well as a large 4,385mAh battery, respectable 8GB RAM count, single 128GB storage option, and excellent 64 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system.





Will the Pixel 7a go even lower than these prices anytime in the near future? We evidently can't know for sure, but we highly doubt that will prove to be the case, at least until Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.





The non-a and non-Pro Pixel 7 , meanwhile, is a pretty solid bargain too in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations with a slightly larger 6.3-inch display in tow, a... different 50 + 12MP dual shooter setup, the same G2 chipset inside, same 8GB RAM, but a more premium metal-and-glass build. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a come with stellar software support as their number one selling point, thus being easily two of the best budget 5G phones you can get in 2023.