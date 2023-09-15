Weekly deals roundup: Get some incredible new discounts on the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23+, and more!
Are you looking to buy a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, some wireless earbuds, a smart or even a "dumb" speaker at the lowest possible price just because you want or feel like you need any such device right now? Just like every week (and indeed, every day), we're here to help you make the best and most well-informed decision, as well as to tell you that you don't need to wait (or try to go back in time) for a special occasion to do so.
The tech deals and steals we're rounding up today are technically not part of any Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Prime Day, or Prime Big Deal Days events, but many of them bring popular and well-reviewed products down to (or very close to) new record low prices, which should make you cast all your hesitations aside and break open that piggy bank in advance of the traditional holiday shopping season.
A top three for the ages
Whether you want to believe us or not, we honestly can't remember the last weekly deals roundup with such an amazing trio of headlining promotions. The Pixel 7 Pro is as cheap as it's ever been with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro around the corner, the Galaxy S23 Plus is... actually costlier than earlier this week but still very reasonably priced for what it brings to the high-end Android table in 2023, and then there's a state-of-the-art Surface Pro 9 configuration with Intel Core i7 inside at an unprecedented and simply mind-blowing $400 discount.
Unfortunately, Microsoft's versatile 13-inch powerhouse doesn't include a keyboard (or a stylus) at its heavily reduced but still pretty sky-high price, while the S23+ and Pixel 7 Pro are... extremely hard to argue with in terms of their value for money at the time of this writing. After all, we are talking about two of the best Android phones money can buy, and the impending arrivals of their undoubtedly improved sequels will not change that situation... fundamentally.
Even more great smartphone deals for all budgets
Do you want to spend a little over two Benjamins on a well-rounded mid-range handset with a hefty battery, a lot of internal storage space, a handy microSD card slot, and a not-too-shabby main rear-facing camera? The newest member of Motorola's Moto G Power family (and the first to offer 5G support) is definitely right for you.
Can't quite afford the Pixel 7 Pro but want the next best thing with the same stock Android experience? The "vanilla" Pixel 7 is right there and is pretty much just as affordable as the humbler Pixel 7a. Then you have the OnePlus 11 high-ender at its highest ever discount (again), the no-longer-experimental Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 at their lowest prices with no strings attached (still), and the "conventional" Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship (with a built-in stylus) at its regular price with a nice and chunky Best Buy gift card included for free.
It's not going to be easy to choose the right deal for every type of consumer, but we're definitely envious if you can afford to hesitate between the S23 Ultra and Z Fold 5, for instance.
Check out these sweet tablet offers!
That's a pretty modest "harvest" compared with what we've recommended in this section in some of our recent week-ending roundups, but if you're a fan of Android tablets... with a generous budget at your disposal, you'll undoubtedly be happy to see the super-premium Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+ sold with a "free storage upgrade" and a complimentary Amazon gift card as an additional deal sweetener.
Of course, it would be nice to see the entry-level variants of these jumbo-sized powerhouses also discounted for a change, but evidently it's still too early for that, which means that you'll have to "settle" for a savings of 220 bucks in total on either the 256GB Tab S9 or the 512 gig Tab S9 Plus. Not bad for such new, undeniably good-looking, and decidedly zippy iPad Pro alternatives for hardcore Samsung fans.
So many outstanding smartwatches, so little money to spend
What's the best way to fight Apple's crushing domination in the global smartwatch space on the heels of the tech giant's latest product announcements? If you ask us, the answer is deep discounts on "old" models like the Garmin Venu 2, Vivoactive 4, and Forerunner 745, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, rather than glamorous new releases from the two companies.
All of these bargains are worth taking into consideration if you're a little underwhelmed by the Apple Watch Series 9's internal improvements and design revisions (or lack thereof), and of course, the same goes for the marked-down Apple Watch Series 8 if you absolutely must buy something designed in Cupertino.
And these are your top earbuds and speaker deals available today
Only one AirPods rival on this week's list of true wireless bargains? We're afraid so, but it's arguably one of the best in the world and it's currently on sale at one of its lowest prices ever. The only little problem is that you'll have to opt for a black version of the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if you want to maximize your savings, with the other color options costing a little more right now.
As far as speaker deals and steals are concerned, we have a "smart" device for you to consider at a killer price in one of two decidedly eye-catching hues and a "dumb" one at a super-rare discount providing a remarkable balance between power and affordability.
