Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Weekly deals roundup: Get some incredible new discounts on the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23+, and more!

Deals
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Weekly deals roundup: Get some incredible new discounts on the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23+, and more!
Are you looking to buy a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, some wireless earbuds, a smart or even a "dumb" speaker at the lowest possible price just because you want or feel like you need any such device right now? Just like every week (and indeed, every day), we're here to help you make the best and most well-informed decision, as well as to tell you that you don't need to wait (or try to go back in time) for a special occasion to do so.

The tech deals and steals we're rounding up today are technically not part of any Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Prime Day, or Prime Big Deal Days events, but many of them bring popular and well-reviewed products down to (or very close to) new record low prices, which should make you cast all your hesitations aside and break open that piggy bank in advance of the traditional holiday shopping season.

A top three for the ages

Google Pixel 7 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.7-Inch AMOLED Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 23W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$250 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB Memory, Intel Evo Core i7 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite and Platinum Color Options
$400 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Whether you want to believe us or not, we honestly can't remember the last weekly deals roundup with such an amazing trio of headlining promotions. The Pixel 7 Pro is as cheap as it's ever been with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro around the corner, the Galaxy S23 Plus is... actually costlier than earlier this week but still very reasonably priced for what it brings to the high-end Android table in 2023, and then there's a state-of-the-art Surface Pro 9 configuration with Intel Core i7 inside at an unprecedented and simply mind-blowing $400 discount.

Unfortunately, Microsoft's versatile 13-inch powerhouse doesn't include a keyboard (or a stylus) at its heavily reduced but still pretty sky-high price, while the S23+ and Pixel 7 Pro are... extremely hard to argue with in terms of their value for money at the time of this writing. After all, we are talking about two of the best Android phones money can buy, and the impending arrivals of their undoubtedly improved sequels will not change that situation... fundamentally.

Even more great smartphone deals for all budgets

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2023)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 930 Processor, 50 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 10W Charger in the Box, Bright White and Mineral Black Color Options
$75 off (25%)
$224 99
$299 99
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 7

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 6.3-Inch AMOLED Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,355mAh Battery with 20W Wired and 20W Wireless Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$150 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 11

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black and Eternal Green Colors
$150 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 200 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $175 Gift Card Included
Gift
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2176 x 1812 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen with 2316 x 904 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Cover Camera, 4MP Under-Display Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options
$300 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Do you want to spend a little over two Benjamins on a well-rounded mid-range handset with a hefty battery, a lot of internal storage space, a handy microSD card slot, and a not-too-shabby main rear-facing camera? The newest member of Motorola's Moto G Power family (and the first to offer 5G support) is definitely right for you.

Can't quite afford the Pixel 7 Pro but want the next best thing with the same stock Android experience? The "vanilla" Pixel 7 is right there and is pretty much just as affordable as the humbler Pixel 7a. Then you have the OnePlus 11 high-ender at its highest ever discount (again), the no-longer-experimental Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 at their lowest prices with no strings attached (still), and the "conventional" Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship (with a built-in stylus) at its regular price with a nice and chunky Best Buy gift card included for free.

It's not going to be easy to choose the right deal for every type of consumer, but we're definitely envious if you can afford to hesitate between the S23 Ultra and Z Fold 5, for instance.

Check out these sweet tablet offers!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included, Free $100 Gift Card Included
$120 off (13%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige and Graphite Color Options, S Pen Included, Free $100 Gift Card Included
$120 off (11%) Gift
Buy at Amazon

That's a pretty modest "harvest" compared with what we've recommended in this section in some of our recent week-ending roundups, but if you're a fan of Android tablets... with a generous budget at your disposal, you'll undoubtedly be happy to see the super-premium Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+ sold with a "free storage upgrade" and a complimentary Amazon gift card as an additional deal sweetener.

Of course, it would be nice to see the entry-level variants of these jumbo-sized powerhouses also discounted for a change, but evidently it's still too early for that, which means that you'll have to "settle" for a savings of 220 bucks in total on either the 256GB Tab S9 or the 512 gig Tab S9 Plus. Not bad for such new, undeniably good-looking, and decidedly zippy iPad Pro alternatives for hardcore Samsung fans.

So many outstanding smartwatches, so little money to spend

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Circular Super AMOLED Touchscreen with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Body Composition Analysis, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Skin Temperature Tracking, Pink Gold and Gray Color Options
$140 off (47%)
$159 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Vivoactive 4

GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Shadow Gray Case, Silver Stainless Steel Bezel, Gray Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility
$140 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu 2

GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, 45mm Black Case, Slate Stainless Steel Bezel, Black Silicone Band, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with Optional Always-on Mode and 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Days of Battery Life in Smartwatch Mode, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, All-Day Stress Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Android and iOS Compatibility
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 745

GPS Running Smartwatch with Detailed Training Stats and On-Device Workouts, 1.2-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display with 240 x 240 Pixel Resolution, 5 ATM Water Resistance Rating, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Women's Health Tracking, Multi-GNSS Support, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Bezel, Corning Gorilla Glass DX Lens, Silicone Strap, Three Color Options
$200 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display, Crack-Resistant Front Crystal, IP6X Dust Resistance, Swimproof, ECG Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Midnight Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band
$89 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

What's the best way to fight Apple's crushing domination in the global smartwatch space on the heels of the tech giant's latest product announcements? If you ask us, the answer is deep discounts on "old" models like the Garmin Venu 2, Vivoactive 4, and Forerunner 745, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, rather than glamorous new releases from the two companies.

All of these bargains are worth taking into consideration if you're a little underwhelmed by the Apple Watch Series 9's internal improvements and design revisions (or lack thereof), and of course, the same goes for the marked-down Apple Watch Series 8 if you absolutely must buy something designed in Cupertino.

And these are your top earbuds and speaker deals available today

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Graphite Color
$60 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Echo Pop

Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal Colors
$17 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Charge 5

Portable Bluetooth Speaker, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 40W Output Power, JBL Pro Sound Technology, Long Excursion Driver, Separate Tweeter, Dual JBL Bass Radiators, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, PartyBoost Functionality, Built-in Powerbank Capabilities, Multiple Color Options
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Only one AirPods rival on this week's list of true wireless bargains? We're afraid so, but it's arguably one of the best in the world and it's currently on sale at one of its lowest prices ever. The only little problem is that you'll have to opt for a black version of the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if you want to maximize your savings, with the other color options costing a little more right now.

As far as speaker deals and steals are concerned, we have a "smart" device for you to consider at a killer price in one of two decidedly eye-catching hues and a "dumb" one at a super-rare discount providing a remarkable balance between power and affordability.

Popular stories

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 512GB hits rock-bottom prices at Amazon
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
Check out the US prices of all iPhone 15 models as predicted by trusted analysts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
A new limited time Samsung offer lets you snag a Galaxy A54 for peanuts
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
Save on a Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB in Cream; get one with a free storage upgrade and up to $750 extra off as instant trade-in credit
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
You can score the M1 iPad Pro for up to $849 off with a free Smart Folio
Google is turning 25 and slashing $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro to celebrate in style
Google is turning 25 and slashing $250 off the Pixel 7 Pro to celebrate in style
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can still be yours with a sweet discount; grab a pair from Amazon now
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can still be yours with a sweet discount; grab a pair from Amazon now
Weekly deals roundup: Get some incredible new discounts on the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23+, and more!
Weekly deals roundup: Get some incredible new discounts on the Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S23+, and more!
Amazon's no-miss deal on the Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is still live
Amazon's no-miss deal on the Lenovo Tab M8 (Gen 4) is still live
The iPhone 15 preorders are live with free iPhone 15 Pro at carriers!
The iPhone 15 preorders are live with free iPhone 15 Pro at carriers!
The low-cost OnePlus Pad Go is officially pictured and confirmed to be coming 'soon'
The low-cost OnePlus Pad Go is officially pictured and confirmed to be coming 'soon'
Grab a Sony SRS-XP500 party Bluetooth speaker from Amazon with a discount, and may the party never end
Grab a Sony SRS-XP500 party Bluetooth speaker from Amazon with a discount, and may the party never end
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless