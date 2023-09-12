Apple Watch Series 9 is official: more power!

Apple Watch Series 9 upgrades

A significantly more capable chipset





Of course, we are talking about the brand new S9 chip, which has a GPU that's 30% faster compared the Series 8, making animations appear much smoother. There is also a new four-core neural engine on board, which can process machine learning tasks up to twice as fast, allowing for Siri requests to now be completely handled on device, essentially making them faster to process.





Since Siri requests are now handled on device, this also means simple ones like starting an outdoor workout don't require a connection anymore. What's more, with the higher security that comes alongside on-device processing, users can now ask Siri to access their health data and tell them how much they slept, their average running heart rate, and other metrics that the Apple Watch has gathered.

New software features

Another perk of the S9 chipset is that it comes with a new ultra-wide band shift which makes finding your iPhone even easier, with the Series 9 giving you the exact distance and direction of your phone (even if it is in another room). To let you know you are very close, the watch will vibrate and give off an audible signal.

Brighter Display





The Apple Watch Series 9 comes with a display that has double the maximum brightness of the Series 8, maxing out at 2000 nits. That's not all though, as the display can also go as dim as just 1 nit of brightness, so your watch doesn't blind you as you wake up or create that awkward moment when you light up at the cinema.



