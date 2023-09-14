Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Amazon's cheapest Echo smart speaker is absurdly cheap after huge 43 percent discount

Deals
Amazon's cheapest Echo smart speaker is absurdly cheap after huge 43 percent discount
The seemingly never-ending limbo dance of the world's most popular smart speakers is continuing even outside promotional periods like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days, with a surprise new Amazon offer likely to make you all wonder (yet again) just how low can an Echo go.

We're obviously talking about prices here and not functionality or anything else, as the e-commerce giant's voice-controlled devices remain as handy around the house and as versatile in terms of their skills as ever. Released just around four months ago, the Echo Pop was always meant to be the entry point in Amazon's Alexa-enabled product portfolio, although you probably never expected said point to drop quite as low as right now.

Echo Pop

Full Sound Compact Smart Speaker with Alexa, 1.95-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Semi-Spherical Design, Built-in Eero Support, Microphone Off Button, In-app Privacy Controls, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal Colors
$17 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

You certainly didn't expect a 43 percent discount from a $39.99 list price to take place so soon after the Echo Pop's aforementioned commercial debut, and believe it or not, the diminutive smart speaker was actually even more substantially marked-down a couple of months ago... for Prime members only.

This time around, of course, you don't need to meet any special conditions or jump through any hoops to save a solid 17 bucks on your favorite... of only two color options. We're talking about the "lavender bloom" and "midnight teal" flavors, which for some reason are currently considerably cheaper than the "charcoal" and "glacier white" hues.

Despite its limited footprint, the Echo Pop is billed as a "full sound" speaker ideal for small places like bedrooms, kitchens, and dorm rooms. At its core, this little guy is not that different from the slightly costlier Echo Dot or even a "regular"-sized Echo, performing most of the same basic tasks without you ever having to lift a finger.

Incredibly enough, its 1.95-inch front-firing speaker is larger than the one found inside the Echo Dot, although that doesn't necessarily mean that the audio quality will also be better. On the bright side, it can't be too bad, and in combination with Alexa's smarts, it makes the Echo Pop a pretty much unrefusable bargain at this latest 43 percent markdown.

