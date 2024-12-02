25+ of the best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals: Save up to $200 on Bose speakers and more
We're several hours into Cyber Monday, but those epic Bluetooth speaker deals have no intention of ending any time soon! On the contrary, they're just as good as on Black Friday. So, if you're looking to upgrade your portable audio game without breaking the bank, now's the time to do it.
From big-sized units like the JBL Xtreme 4, now 21% off, to tiny ones like the Bose SoundLink Micro, there's something for every taste and budget! In the sub-$100 Bluetooth speaker range, discounts vary between $10 and $60, while big-sized models from B&O, Bose and Sony enjoy price cuts of $100-$200. Check out the hottest Cyber Monday discounts on Bluetooth speakers right here.
Top three Bluetooth speaker deals on Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday speaker deals under $100
Some of the best Bluetooth speakers in the budget-friendly department have become dirt cheap on Cyber Monday. Amazon and Best Buy are the top merchants for sales on small Bluetooth speakers this year. Over at Amazon, Echo Pop and other budget options enjoy markdowns of as high as 55%, while Best Buy sells the well-liked Marshall Willen for 50% off.
Meanwhile, the Bose SoundLink Micro is now only $69 at Walmart, a discount we've never seen before. Additionally, there are many Soundcore units on sale for Cyber Monday, some of which are now no-brainer bargains.
Cyber Monday Bluetooth speakers deals $100-$200
Mid-sized options are perfect for most users, as they offer better audio quality than some low-end models and are easier to carry than large Bluetooth speakers. Popular units like the JBL Charge 5, Marshall Acton III, and B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) are all available on Cyber Monday, with discounts of up to 37%.
Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals over $200
Cyber Monday festitivities are happening in the large speakers' category as well. This year, you can buy JBL's latest boombox-style speaker, the Xtreme 4. This one is now under $300 for the first time ever at Amazon. As mentioned earlier, the new Bose SoundLink Max is also on sale, offered for 25% off.
