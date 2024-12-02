25+ of the best Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals: Save up to $200 on Bose speakers and more

Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Cyber Monday-inspired deals image with JBL Clip 4 and other JBL, Sony speakers on a white background.
We're several hours into Cyber Monday, but those epic Bluetooth speaker deals have no intention of ending any time soon! On the contrary, they're just as good as on Black Friday. So, if you're looking to upgrade your portable audio game without breaking the bank, now's the time to do it. 

From big-sized units like the JBL Xtreme 4, now 21% off, to tiny ones like the Bose SoundLink Micro, there's something for every taste and budget! In the sub-$100 Bluetooth speaker range, discounts vary between $10 and $60, while big-sized models from B&O, Bose and Sony enjoy price cuts of $100-$200. Check out the hottest Cyber Monday discounts on Bluetooth speakers right here. 

Top three Bluetooth speaker deals on Cyber Monday


Grab the JBL Flip 6 for 38% off this Black Friday!

The JBL Flip 6 is currently 38% off its usual price, so you should definitely consider getting it, if you're after a Bluetooth speaker this Black Friday. It's also a really cool Christmas gift! The JBL Flip 6 features powerful sound with deep bass and 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. It's also IPX7 waterproof, and is ideal for the outdoors or traveling.
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Marshall Emberton II: Now 41% off for Black Friday

The Marshall Emberton II may have welcomed a successor recently, but it's now the better bang-for-buck model. How so? Well, Black Friday sees its price tag reduced by a hefty 41% at Amazon, making the IP67-rated speaker with over 20 hours of listening time a real steal. Get yours for under $100 instead of almost $170. Experience 360 surround sound with Marshall's True Stereophonic multi-directional sound feature.
$70 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 42% on the Bose SoundLink Micro at Walmart

The Bose SoundLink Micro may be small and slightly old, but this Walmart sale makes it cheaper than ever! This option is slightly more expensive than similarly sized speakers, but it stands out with great build quality and a top-notch sound. It's also waterproof and dustproof with its IP67 rating. Save on one at Walmart!
$50 off (42%)
$69
$119
Buy at Walmart


Jump to:

Cyber Monday speaker deals under $100


Some of the best Bluetooth speakers in the budget-friendly department have become dirt cheap on Cyber Monday. Amazon and Best Buy are the top merchants for sales on small Bluetooth speakers this year. Over at Amazon, Echo Pop and other budget options enjoy markdowns of as high as 55%, while Best Buy sells the well-liked Marshall Willen for 50% off.

Marshall Willen is a no-brainer at $60 off on Black Friday

The Marshall Willen is an ultra-compact speaker that's dirt cheap for Black Friday. The unit sells for half off on Best Buy, which is a first-time occurrence at the seller. Hurry up and get yours soon, as this deal won't stay live for long! This device features 15 hours of playtime and a flexible strap for versatile positioning, so it's perfect for any adventure. Willen is your ultimate go-anywhere speaker!
$60 off (50%)
$59 99
$119 99
Buy at BestBuy

Soundcore Motion 300: 30% off for Black Friday!

The Soundcore Motion 300 is a small-sized speaker that offers big-time sound. This buddy is a great choice in general because it's affordable and has a 13-hour battery life. But it's now even more affordable, offered for 30% off its usual price on Amazon. Get yours on Black Friday and save.
$24 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Flip 5: Now 30% off on Black Friday with Prime!

The JBL Flip 5 is another great option you can buy for less on Black Friday. The model has a compact design, just like its successor, and it's now 30% off for Prime members on Black Friday! It features a party-like design and beautiful color options, and delivers excellent sound. This is a rare chance to get a great speaker from JBL for under $70, so don't miss out!
$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Boom 2: 31% off on Black Friday

Get the Soundcore Boom 2 and save a huge 31% on Black Friday! The speaker delivers up to 80W of power with BassUp technology for a memorable gathering. The speaker also supports the latest Bluetooth version and has up to 24 hours of battery life so your party doesn't have to stop if you don't want it to. Get it and save 15% through this limited-time Black Friday deal.
$40 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XB23: Save 46% on Black Friday!

The Sony SRS-XB23 features IP67 rating, making it an excellent choice for outdoor and indoor use. The unit with extra bass can be paired with up to 100 compatible speakers for an extra loud listening experience. It's a great option, and what's even better about it is that you can save 46% on it for Black Friday!
$60 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Pill (2024 release): save 33% right now

Now at under $100, the 2024 Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker is now an excellent choice. This device features an IP67 rating so you can safely enjoy your favorite music even next to the pool. It also features Apple and Android compatibility – including instant one-touch pairing. On top of it all, you can use Find My or Find My Device in case you misplaced it and don't know where it is. This Black Friday discount is excellent, so don't miss out!
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop: save 55% right now

A huge Black Friday discount is available on the already affordable Amazon Echo Pop in Lavender. This deal shaves off more than half of the retail price of this device, so you can get a sweet little Bluetooth speaker for cheaper than ever. This is newest model in Lavender color and comes with Alexa features for your convenience.
$22 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Go 3 now 25% cheaper on Amazon

If you're looking for something extra-affordable, you'll be delighted to learn that the JBL Go 3 is now discounted by 25% at Amazon for Black Friday. This compact Bluetooth speaker is IP67 water-resistant and delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass despite its small size. Also, bundles are discounted at the moment as well, so you can get two for cheaper.
$10 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Glow: 20% off for a limited time!

Want an immersive light show that dances to the beat of your favorite tunes? The Soudncore Glow is one option you might want to check out. The speaker is now available for 20% off at Amazon, making it an even cheaper choice.
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Meanwhile, the Bose SoundLink Micro is now only $69 at Walmart, a discount we've never seen before. Additionally, there are many Soundcore units on sale for Cyber Monday, some of which are now no-brainer bargains.

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speakers deals $100-$200


Mid-sized options are perfect for most users, as they offer better audio quality than some low-end models and are easier to carry than large Bluetooth speakers. Popular units like the JBL Charge 5, Marshall Acton III, and B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) are all available on Cyber Monday, with discounts of up to 37%. 

JBL Charge 5 in Red: Save $50 at Walmart

Looking for a rugged portable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in powerbank and long battery life? The JBL Charge 5 is the one to get. You can take advantage of its great 20 hour battery life. The unit offers JBL Original Pro sound, now at $50 off its usual price. This is a super-hot bargain you'll find at Walmart! On top of it all, the JBL Charge 5 is IP67 dust and waterproof, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes without worries even next to the pool!
$50 off (28%)
$129 99
$179 95
Buy at Walmart

Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen): Now 20% off!

A fifth off the usual price that you'd pay for the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen(. Don't miss it, as this IP67-rated Bose portable Bluetooth speaker is both waterproof and dustproof, featuring a rugged silicone-wrapped design built to endure drops, shocks, and rust.
$30 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Marshall Acton III: Now 29% off for Black Friday!

The Marshall Acton III features the iconic Marshall design and offers room-filling sound most users will enjoy. This buddy is also super easy to pair and play, making it a great option for first buyers as well. The best part? You can buy one for 29% off on Black Friday!
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Boom 2 Plus: Save 28% now!

The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is now available at its best price on Amazon. The speaker arrives for 25% off in Explorer Blue, but you can get the same discount on the other two available colors. It has plenty of amazing features and is a great purchase right now. The Amazon deal isn't matched by Best Buy or Walmart, but it'll only be available for a short while.
$70 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $151 on the JBL PartyBox 110 this Black Friday!

The JBL PartyBox 110 is a large-sized speaker that offers adjustable bass, JBL Original Pro Sound, up to 12 hours of playtime, and it also has a guitar and mic port. It's equipped with light strings for an immersive and customizable light show. This Black Friday, you can get the big-sized unit for under $200 with Walmart's epic $151 discount.
$151 off (43%)
$199
$349 95
Buy at Walmart

Soundcore Motion X600: Save 35% on Black Friday!

The Soundcore Motion X600 is a real hit this Black Friday! You can now buy it for 35% off! That's definitely a great discount for a portable speaker that lasts about 12 hours, and offers immersive Spatial Audio with BassUp technology and plenty of EQ customizations. As if that's not enough, this bad boy with a premium design has an IPX7 rating. Get it today and save 25%.
$70 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Sonos Roam 2 is 22% off for Black Friday!

The Sonos Roam 2, now with an 22% discount, delivers incredible sound in a super compact design! With 10 hours of battery life, it's waterproof, dustproof, and packed with smart features like Sonos Voice Control and Alexa, making it perfect for any adventure. Get yours this Black Friday and save!
$40 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): Now $110 OFF!

Score the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) in the Grey Mist for $110 off on Amazon. The speaker offers amazing sound, supports Amazon Alexa, and is a real steal right now. The unit offers up to 18 hours of listening time and features a tough aluminum casing for extra durability.
$110 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $200 on the Sony XG300 Bluetooth speaker!

Best Buy is offering a hefty 57% discount on the Sony XG300 before Black Friday! This speaker delivers up to 25 hours of battery life and comes with IP67 waterproof and dustproof ratings, making it perfect for outdoor use. Instead of the traditional circular design, here you can find Sony's unique diaphragm shape that increases sound pressure for booming bass and distinctive, high-quality audio.
$200 off (57%)
$149 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

JBL Xtreme 2: Save 25% on Amazon!

The JBL Xtreme 2 is also on sale this Cyber Monday. The unit is currently available for 25% off at Amazon. While it's not the latest model from this series, the unit is now a dirt-cheap option users on a budget might want to check out.
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

UE Megaboom 4: Save 25% on Amazon!

If you're looking for an UE speaker, the Megaboom 4 is now down by 25% for Cyber Monday. The unit offers 360-degree audio, sports a floating design, and packs a long battery life of up to 20 hours. The best part about it? It's currently 25% off at Amazon, offering more value for money.
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals over $200


Cyber Monday festitivities are happening in the large speakers' category as well. This year, you can buy JBL's latest boombox-style speaker, the Xtreme 4. This one is now under $300 for the first time ever at Amazon. As mentioned earlier, the new Bose SoundLink Max is also on sale, offered for 25% off.

Bose SoundLink Max now less than $300!

Now that's a great deal that lets you save 25%, or $100, on this exceptional Bose Bluetooth speaker. It has a dedicated handle that will make it so easy to lug it around, and you will have to, as it will last you for around 20 hours if you listen to moderately high music.
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

The JBL Xtreme 4 is 21% off for Black Friday

Black Friday brings us an epic sale on the JBL Xtreme 4. The unit is currently 21% off on Amazon, offering more value for money. It's durable, offers great audio with lots of bass, and delivers up to 24 hours of music. It even has a swappable battery, though you have to purchase one separately.
$80 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony XV500 X-series is down by 25%

Take the party anywhere with the Sony SRS-XV500 wireless speaker—featuring powerful sound, built-in lighting, a long-lasting battery, and even a karaoke mic input for endless fun. The SRS-XV500 combines woofers and front tweeters to produce deep bass and clear vocals. You can get one for 25% off on Black Friday
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20: 33% off for Black Friday!

Don't mind getting a brand-new B&O Beolit 20 speaker in a brown box instead of the original one? In that case, head over to Woot and get it for 33% off its usual price. The speaker has a wireless charging pad and delivers high-end stereo. Get yours and save on Black Friday!
$200 off (33%)
$399 99
$599 99
Buy at Woot

Sonos Move 2: save 20% Black Friday Amazon deal

Enjoy a Sonos Move 2 with a generous discount at Amazon this Black Friday. The device features an automatic Trueplay tuning which helps it to continually optimize the sound for its surroundings. On top of it, it has increased efficiency from the previous generation meaning you can enjoy up to 24 hours of playback on a single charge. Protected with IP56 rating.
$90 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Boombox 2 now 26% off at Amazon exceptional Black Friday deal

Want some big sound? The JBL Boombox 2 is now available for just under $300 thanks to this great Black Friday deal at Amazon. The device offers powerful sound and amazing bass, features an IPX7 waterproof rating and up to 24 hours of playtime. It's perfectly suitable for home and outdoor use, and comes in black. Now, thanks to this excellent deal, you can get it for 26% less than usual. Don't miss out!
$104 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

     
