Best Christmas tablet deals: Get your deeply discounted iPad, Galaxy Tab, and more right now!

Are you happy to see your holiday shopping ordeal finished now that Christmas has finally arrived? Well, what if you could continue shopping for a little while longer without worrying (so much) about your spending?





That's possible if your typically cheap uncles and aunts miraculously came through this year, trading the traditional ugly sweaters and socks for a much more convenient (and frankly, thoughtful) gift card at a major retailer. If you want to put that to good use right away and treat yourself to a cool new tablet in the new year, we have you covered today with the greatest such deals available at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target rounded up in a few neat and tidy lists, starting with...

The three best tablet offers for Christmas Day shoppers

Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, No Speaker Dock Included $120 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included $100 off (26%) $279 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $500 off (42%) $699 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Can you think of a more amazing bargain than an affordable Pixel Tablet (sans speaker dock) at a killer $120 discount? I can: the gigantic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra high-ender for a whopping 500 bucks less than usual. No, that's technically no longer Samsung's latest jumbo-sized Android super-flagship, but its value for your money arguably eclipses that of the newer, costlier, and only slightly more advancedUltra.





If you can't afford to spend more than $300 or so after doing everything in your power to put a (costly) smile on the face of every close person to you, the Lenovo Tab P12 can be an extraordinary alternative to the aforementioned Pixel Tablet with a more than respectable spec sheet and a handy stylus included in a very reasonable price.

Check out these five spectacular Amazon Christmas tablet promotions!

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, 8-Inch Display with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hexa-core 2.0 GHz Processor, Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 2MP Front-Facing Camera with 1080p Video Recording, 5W Power Adapter in the Box, Generative AI Features, Three Color Options, With Lockscreen Ads $45 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, With Lockscreen Ads $90 off (39%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $221 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver Color Options, S Pen Included $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Space Black and Silver Color Options $200 off (15%) Buy at Amazon



Tab S9 Ultra , the Tab S10+ is... not that costly for what it brings to the table, and last but certainly not least, Apple's If you're looking for a single device recommendation, I'm afraid you've come to the wrong place, as I personally feel each and every one of those heavily marked-down products should be strongly considered... by a different target audience. The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) is perfect for the most cash-strapped Christmas Day bargain hunters, the Fire Max 11 can be ideal for large tablet fans who can spend a little extra dough (emphasis on "little"), the Tab S9 is of course a bit cheaper than the aforementioned, the Tab S10+ is... not that costly for what it brings to the table, and last but certainly not least, Apple's best iPad in the world today will definitely make the most demanding buyers out there over the moon with joy without breaking the bank.

Best Buy customers need to take a long, hard look at these top-notch tablet deals!

Lenovo Tab M9 Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Dual Tone Metal Design, MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, 9-Inch IPS Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, microSD Card Slot, Arctic Grey Color $60 off (43%) $79 99 $139 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery, microSD Card Slot, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Four Color Options, Puffy Cover, Sticker Pack, and Three Colorful Crayo-Pens Included $70 off (26%) $199 99 $269 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, S Pen Included $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Black, Keyboard Included $450 off (33%) $899 99 $1349 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, Two Color Options, S Pen Included $200 off (17%) $999 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy



, or the super-premium Surface Pro 11 or Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Yes, ladies and gents, Best Buy can be an even smarter shopping avenue than Amazon right now for anyone thinking of picking up the amazingly affordable Lenovo Tab M9, slightly pricier Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition, Tab S9 FE Plus , or the super-premium Surface Pro 11 or





Once again, I can't really help you with firm advice to go for a single model out of this bunch, although I can guarantee your child will be delighted by Samsung's best kid-centric tablet to date even if they don't receive it from Santa Claus. That hot new Surface Pro, meanwhile, is an unbelievable steal with a towering 16GB RAM and speedy 512GB SSD, not to mention a productivity-enhancing keyboard included.

Quality beats quantity on Walmart's list of festive end-of-the-year tablet promotions!

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4 Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, All-Day Battery Life, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, Dual Speakers, Arctic Grey Color $13 off (12%) $95 76 $109 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 662 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Technology, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, Gray Color $90 off (39%) $139 99 $229 99 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Navy Color $30 off (17%) $149 $179 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray Color, S Pen Included $170 off (38%) $280 09 $449 99 Buy at Walmart





with a built-in S Pen at a simply unbeatable price. These are the difficult decisions I'm sure you'd love to be faced with around the year. Now this is a tough call to make. Will you go for a dirt-cheap fourth-gen Lenovo Tab M8 at a small but notable discount, a more expensive Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with a larger screen, or a slightly costlier (and newer) Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with an even bigger display in tow? Oh, and then you have an upper mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE with a built-in S Pen at a simply unbeatable price. These are the difficult decisions I'm sure you'd love to be faced with around the year.

Target's stellar Christmas tablet offers are not to be ignored!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 8.7-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, Navy Color, International Model $75 off (38%) $124 99 $199 99 Buy at Target Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $70 off (20%) $279 99 $349 99 Buy at Target Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Hazel and Porcelain Color Options, Charging Speaker Dock Included $100 off (20%) $399 $499 Buy at Target Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at Target





Pixel Tablet , as well as an That might be the understatement of this entire holiday shopping season, as a $125 Galaxy Tab A9 mid-ranger looks like the kind of deal they write songs about. Okay, perhaps not songs, but definitely bombastic article headlines. Apple's 10th Gen "regular" iPad is more than twice as expensive... for a good reason (or ten), and the same goes for Google's OG charging speaker dock-including, as well as an 11-inch iPad Air with M2 processing power



