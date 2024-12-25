Best Christmas tablet deals: Get your deeply discounted iPad, Galaxy Tab, and more right now!
Are you happy to see your holiday shopping ordeal finished now that Christmas has finally arrived? Well, what if you could continue shopping for a little while longer without worrying (so much) about your spending?
That's possible if your typically cheap uncles and aunts miraculously came through this year, trading the traditional ugly sweaters and socks for a much more convenient (and frankly, thoughtful) gift card at a major retailer. If you want to put that to good use right away and treat yourself to a cool new tablet in the new year, we have you covered today with the greatest such deals available at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target rounded up in a few neat and tidy lists, starting with...
The three best tablet offers for Christmas Day shoppers
Can you think of a more amazing bargain than an affordable Pixel Tablet (sans speaker dock) at a killer $120 discount? I can: the gigantic Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra high-ender for a whopping 500 bucks less than usual. No, that's technically no longer Samsung's latest jumbo-sized Android super-flagship, but its value for your money arguably eclipses that of the newer, costlier, and only slightly more advanced Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
If you can't afford to spend more than $300 or so after doing everything in your power to put a (costly) smile on the face of every close person to you, the Lenovo Tab P12 can be an extraordinary alternative to the aforementioned Pixel Tablet with a more than respectable spec sheet and a handy stylus included in a very reasonable price.
Check out these five spectacular Amazon Christmas tablet promotions!
No, "spectacular" is not overselling those dirt-cheap Fire HD 8 (released earlier this year) and Fire Max 11 (from 2023), and the same goes for the considerably more expensive but also deeply discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S10 Plus, and Apple iPad Pro 13 (2024).
If you're looking for a single device recommendation, I'm afraid you've come to the wrong place, as I personally feel each and every one of those heavily marked-down products should be strongly considered... by a different target audience. The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) is perfect for the most cash-strapped Christmas Day bargain hunters, the Fire Max 11 can be ideal for large tablet fans who can spend a little extra dough (emphasis on "little"), the Tab S9 is of course a bit cheaper than the aforementioned Tab S9 Ultra, the Tab S10+ is... not that costly for what it brings to the table, and last but certainly not least, Apple's best iPad in the world today will definitely make the most demanding buyers out there over the moon with joy without breaking the bank.
Best Buy customers need to take a long, hard look at these top-notch tablet deals!
Yes, ladies and gents, Best Buy can be an even smarter shopping avenue than Amazon right now for anyone thinking of picking up the amazingly affordable Lenovo Tab M9, slightly pricier Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition, Tab S9 FE Plus, or the super-premium Surface Pro 11 or Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
Once again, I can't really help you with firm advice to go for a single model out of this bunch, although I can guarantee your child will be delighted by Samsung's best kid-centric tablet to date even if they don't receive it from Santa Claus. That hot new Surface Pro, meanwhile, is an unbelievable steal with a towering 16GB RAM and speedy 512GB SSD, not to mention a productivity-enhancing keyboard included.
Quality beats quantity on Walmart's list of festive end-of-the-year tablet promotions!
Now this is a tough call to make. Will you go for a dirt-cheap fourth-gen Lenovo Tab M8 at a small but notable discount, a more expensive Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with a larger screen, or a slightly costlier (and newer) Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with an even bigger display in tow? Oh, and then you have an upper mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE with a built-in S Pen at a simply unbeatable price. These are the difficult decisions I'm sure you'd love to be faced with around the year.
Target's stellar Christmas tablet offers are not to be ignored!
That might be the understatement of this entire holiday shopping season, as a $125 Galaxy Tab A9 mid-ranger looks like the kind of deal they write songs about. Okay, perhaps not songs, but definitely bombastic article headlines. Apple's 10th Gen "regular" iPad is more than twice as expensive... for a good reason (or ten), and the same goes for Google's OG charging speaker dock-including Pixel Tablet, as well as an 11-inch iPad Air with M2 processing power.
The latter three are all top-tier candidates for the title of best tablet out there today, at least from a bang for your buck standpoint, and you'd be... unwise (to not use a much harsher word) if you didn't consider pulling the trigger at Target while stuffing your face with turkey and gravy. Every second could count, and all these epic deals at all these nation-leading retailers could go away at any moment and never return (or at least not anytime soon).
