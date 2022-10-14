Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces

If you kept a close eye on Amazon's October Prime Day festivities and Best Buy's retaliatory sales earlier this week, you probably noticed the two retailers didn't exactly offer massive discounts on arguably the best Android tablets money can buy... this time around.

Of course, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra powerhouses were sold at "special" prices several times before these early holiday promotions, which seemed to make it hard for the ultra-high-end jumbo-sized slate trio to capture the limelight again so soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included
$150 off (21%)
$549 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included
$180 off (23%)
$599 99
$779 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included
$150 off (17%)
$749 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included
$180 off (18%)
$799 99
$979 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Graphite Only, S Pen Included
$180 off (15%)
$1019 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Graphite Only, S Pen Included
$130 off (12%)
$969 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Graphite Only, S Pen Included
$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Graphite Only, S Pen Included
$300 off (21%)
$1099 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

But here we are, just 24 hours after the conclusion of the aforementioned Prime Early Access event, and Best Buy is incredibly charging lower than ever prices for the entire (Wi-Fi-only) Galaxy Tab S8 lineup for 24 hours only.

As you can imagine, these killer new pre-holiday deals are in no way limited or restricted to a certain group of customers or subscribers, requiring no jumping through hoops or meeting special conditions of any sort.

Obviously, you do need to hurry if you're tempted by a "regular-sized" 11-inch Tab S8 or 12.4-inch Tab S8+ at up to a $180 discount, not to mention a gargantuan 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra marked down by as much as 300 bucks.

The $300 price cut, of course, applies to a typically extravagant 512GB storage configuration of Samsung's largest and most impressive iPad Pro rival yet, with a 256 gig variant of the same device fetching a substantial 200 bucks less than usual as well.

Cash-strapped lovers of premium Android tablets, meanwhile, will undoubtedly be delighted to see the cheapest Galaxy Tab S8 model undercut Apple's entry-level iPad Air (2022) configuration at a reduced price of $549.99.

Given its extensive screen real estate, the Tab S8+ is definitely not prohibitively priced right now, setting you back as little as $749.99 (instead of $899.99) with 128 gigs of internal storage space and just 50 bucks extra (after a $180 markdown) if you want to double that local digital hoarding room.
