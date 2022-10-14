Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
If you kept a close eye on Amazon's October Prime Day festivities and Best Buy's retaliatory sales earlier this week, you probably noticed the two retailers didn't exactly offer massive discounts on arguably the best Android tablets money can buy... this time around.
Of course, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra powerhouses were sold at "special" prices several times before these early holiday promotions, which seemed to make it hard for the ultra-high-end jumbo-sized slate trio to capture the limelight again so soon.
But here we are, just 24 hours after the conclusion of the aforementioned Prime Early Access event, and Best Buy is incredibly charging lower than ever prices for the entire (Wi-Fi-only) Galaxy Tab S8 lineup for 24 hours only.
As you can imagine, these killer new pre-holiday deals are in no way limited or restricted to a certain group of customers or subscribers, requiring no jumping through hoops or meeting special conditions of any sort.
Obviously, you do need to hurry if you're tempted by a "regular-sized" 11-inch Tab S8 or 12.4-inch Tab S8+ at up to a $180 discount, not to mention a gargantuan 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra marked down by as much as 300 bucks.
The $300 price cut, of course, applies to a typically extravagant 512GB storage configuration of Samsung's largest and most impressive iPad Pro rival yet, with a 256 gig variant of the same device fetching a substantial 200 bucks less than usual as well.
Cash-strapped lovers of premium Android tablets, meanwhile, will undoubtedly be delighted to see the cheapest Galaxy Tab S8 model undercut Apple's entry-level iPad Air (2022) configuration at a reduced price of $549.99.
Given its extensive screen real estate, the Tab S8+ is definitely not prohibitively priced right now, setting you back as little as $749.99 (instead of $899.99) with 128 gigs of internal storage space and just 50 bucks extra (after a $180 markdown) if you want to double that local digital hoarding room.
