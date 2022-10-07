It's (still) raining great Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series deals at Best Buy and Amazon





All three members of said high-end lineup last dropped to special prices slashed by up to $150 at Best Buy almost two weeks ago, and believe it or not, those same Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra deals are still available at the time of this writing.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 256GB with S-Pen: SAVE $120 NOW Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is seeing major discounts at Best Buy. You can get all storage versions with discounts of up to $150 for the 512GB of storage version. The offer also includes an S-Pen. $120 off (10%) $1079 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 128GB with S-Pen: SAVE $100 NOW The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is also seeing some discounts of up to $130 at Best Buy. Offer includes an S-Pen. $100 off (11%) $799 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 128GB with S-Pen: SAVE $100 NOW The smallest Galaxy Tab S8 is also seeing discounts of up to $130 at Best Buy. Get it now. $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy





But you don't have long to purchase your favorite (relatively) affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse in your favorite storage configuration, which is where Amazon might come in, running similar sales with no expiration date explicitly mentioned.





Unfortunately, Amazon still doesn't appear to sell the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra giant in an official US version, more than making up for that "oversight" by undercutting its arch-rival's Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus prices right now... in select colors and storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Pink Gold, S Pen Included $130 off (19%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Silver, S Pen Included $140 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Pink Gold, S Pen Included $130 off (13%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Graphite, S Pen Included $150 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





Amazon's $140 discount on an entry-level Tab S8+ in a single silver hue, for instance, is simply unbeatable... unless, of course, you're primarily focused on keeping your pre-holiday spending to a minimum and feel like you can make do with the older, slower but equally premium-looking Galaxy Tab S7+





Just like its successors, the 2020-released 12.4-incher sports a super-high-quality Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology while also including a handy S Pen in its base price, currently reduced from $850 all the way down to $500.

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 128GB with S-Pen: SAVE $350 NOW The still very impressive Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is seeing one of its lowest prices ever at Best Buy. You get an S-Pen too. $350 off (41%) $499 99 $849 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S-Pen: SAVE $110 NOW Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is also seeing one of its lowest prices ever at Best Buy. Get it now in both 64GB and 128GB of storage versions. $110 off (21%) $419 99 $529 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022): SAVE $100 NOW The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) now brings you better-than-ever value, with 29% off its regular price at Best Buy. $100 off (29%) $249 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy





That makes the decidedly humbler Galaxy Tab S7 FE ... not that great of a deal at only 80 bucks less, especially with bargain hunters also still treated to a substantial $100 discount on a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) mid-ranger normally priced at an already reasonable $350.