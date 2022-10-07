It's (still) raining great Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series deals at Best Buy and Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's no secret that Samsung manufactures and sells probably the best Android tablets in the world, and unlike Apple's market-leading iPads, the Galaxy Tab S8 family is more often than not deeply discounted at most major US retailers.
All three members of said high-end lineup last dropped to special prices slashed by up to $150 at Best Buy almost two weeks ago, and believe it or not, those same Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra deals are still available at the time of this writing.
But you don't have long to purchase your favorite (relatively) affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse in your favorite storage configuration, which is where Amazon might come in, running similar sales with no expiration date explicitly mentioned.
Unfortunately, Amazon still doesn't appear to sell the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra giant in an official US version, more than making up for that "oversight" by undercutting its arch-rival's Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus prices right now... in select colors and storage variants.
Amazon's $140 discount on an entry-level Tab S8+ in a single silver hue, for instance, is simply unbeatable... unless, of course, you're primarily focused on keeping your pre-holiday spending to a minimum and feel like you can make do with the older, slower but equally premium-looking Galaxy Tab S7+.
Just like its successors, the 2020-released 12.4-incher sports a super-high-quality Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology while also including a handy S Pen in its base price, currently reduced from $850 all the way down to $500.
That makes the decidedly humbler Galaxy Tab S7 FE... not that great of a deal at only 80 bucks less, especially with bargain hunters also still treated to a substantial $100 discount on a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) mid-ranger normally priced at an already reasonable $350.
Things that are NOT allowed: