Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ stunners are on sale at big discounts for a limited time





Once again, you have (less than) 24 hours to save (up to) a substantial 150 bucks on your preferred storage configuration. You can go for an entry-level 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 variant, for instance, at $579.99 after a $120 markdown from a $699.99 list price or a top-of-the-line Tab S8+ with a whopping 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room at $1049.99 instead of $1199.99.

There are a few other options between those two models, of course, with a 256 gig Tab S8 fetching $629.99 (down from $779.99) and 128 and 256GB versions of the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S8 Plus setting you back 780 and 830 bucks at the time of this writing after $120 and $150 discounts respectively.





Undoubtedly the greatest deals currently available (anywhere) on two of the best Android tablets money can buy, these are likely to be eclipsed by a whole bunch of upcoming holiday and pre-holiday promotions from Samsung itself and major US retailers like Best Buy.





If you're not willing to wait and see what the actual holiday shopping season brings in terms of Tab S8 and Tab S8+ offers, you might want to keep in mind that the smaller and cheaper device also comes with an inferior TFT LCD screen.





The 12.4-inch Tab S8 Plus, meanwhile, is an absolute Super AMOLED stunner with a razor-thin 5.7mm profile and (somehow) a gargantuan 10,090mAh battery under the hood alongside the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that powers its "little" 11-inch brother. This is definitely not an easy choice, but for all the right reasons.