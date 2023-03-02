Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon and Best Buy's greatest OnePlus 11 deals are back with a bang

Deals
Priced pretty aggressively right off the bat, at $700 and up, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 11 powerhouse seems to have essentially all it takes to give the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra a run for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023.

We're talking a phenomenal Fluid AMOLED display, an exceptionally powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, great cameras, a hefty battery squeezed into a relatively lightweight yet super-premium body, blazing fast charging, stellar software support (if recent history is any indication, at least), and a whopping 16GB RAM count paired with 256 gigs of internal storage space in a top-of-the-line configuration normally fetching $799.99.

OnePlus 11

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Titan Black, $100 Gift Card Included
Gift
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 11

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Titan Black, $100 Gift Card Included
Gift
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 11

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Titan Black, $100 Gift Card Included
Gift
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 11

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Titan Black and Eternal Green Color Options, $100 Gift Card Included
Gift
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Said ultra-high-grade variant was incredibly enough sold at the same price as an entry-level model shortly after the long overdue US commercial debut of the OnePlus 11, but now that said launch deal is off, another interesting offer has taken its place.

This may seem familiar as well, originating back during the phone's pre-order period. Both Amazon and Best Buy are once again selling both the 128 and 256GB storage versions of the OnePlus 11 5G flagship alongside a $100 gift card at their regular prices.

While an outright handset discount probably beats a gift card promotion for most bargain hunters, this particular special offer might prove especially attractive for smartphone buyers feeling they can make do with 128GB internal storage and 8 gigs of RAM. 

Amazon and Best Buy's revived deals are also undeniably better than what OnePlus is currently offering for the 11 alone... sans trade-ins, at least. Depending on your choice of retailer and color, you might need to wait a while to have your order shipped right now or even go with a different retailer, paint job, or storage variant. 

The complimentary gift cards, of course, come with the most straightforward terms and conditions possible, as you'll naturally have to use them at the same retailer you'll get them from on whatever products you want.

