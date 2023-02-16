Affordable OnePlus 11 5G flagship goes on open sale with free memory upgrade and more





That's right, OnePlus 11 pre-orders have concluded before the same thing could happen with the Galaxy S23 family, but a number of cool launch benefits are still available from the manufacturer of the surprisingly budget-friendly 6.7-inch powerhouse.

OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Titan Black and Eternal Green Color Options, Additional Trade-In Discount of Up to $500, Extra 5 Percent Off with Student Discount, 6 Months of Free 100GB Google One Cloud Storage, 0 Percent APR with Monthly Installments $100 off (13%) $699 $799 Buy at OnePlus





We're talking first and foremost about a "free memory upgrade" that was actually not a thing during the pre-order period kicked off last week. With this very nifty perk, you can make the 5G-enabled OnePlus 11 even more affordable in a 256GB storage configuration also packing a hefty 16 gigs of RAM, as well as essentially make the entry-level 128/8GB variant pointless... for a limited time.





Both models are currently priced at the exact same $699 with absolutely no strings attached, and even if you don't think you'll ever need 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a 16GB memory count, you should obviously go for the higher-end version at a $100 discount in your choice of Titan Black or Eternal Green colors... while you can.





The unlocked OnePlus 11 5G can also get you up to $500 in extra trade-in savings (with the right device, of course), as well as an additional 5 percent discount if you're a student (verification obviously required), and on top of everything, six free months of 100GB Google One cloud storage sans jumping through any hoops or having to meet special conditions of any sort.





If the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 beast with 120Hz screen refresh rate capabilities, an outstanding triple rear-facing camera setup, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging support still feels a little too rich for your blood, OnePlus (in partnership with Affirm) will also let you buy the handset on a two-year monthly installment plan with 0 percent APR.





That will obviously not make the phone any less costly, but it certainly might feel that way when you're only spending $29.13 a month... for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage configuration.





In case you're wondering, Amazon and Best Buy don't seem to be following up their sweet OnePlus 11 pre-order offers with any promotions whatsoever (at least for the time being), so the official US e-store of the phone's maker is definitely the way to go right now if you like savings and gifts.



