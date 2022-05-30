Best Buy has Apple's AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro on sale at irresistible prices





That's because the discounts offered by most major US retailers on both brand-new and refurbished units haven't been improved in quite some time, largely and understandably failing to inspire bargain hunters to pull the trigger, especially amid a storm of much more convincing Beats Studio Buds and Fit Pro promotions

Although not completely unprecedented, Best Buy's latest deals are without a doubt the greatest you can find at the time of this writing, allowing you to purchase the "original" AirPods Pro for as little as $139.99 and last year's revised version with a fancier MagSafe charging case bundled in for a measly 5 bucks more.





The case, mind you, is the only notable difference between the two "editions", but it is an arguably important enough upgrade to warrant that extra $5. As you can imagine, these are "Geek Squad certified refurbished" items we're dealing with here, which should look as good and perform as flawlessly as all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units.





The younger age of the MagSafe charging case-included AirPods Pro model is another big reason why you should probably cough up the extra five bucks... unless active noise cancellation technology is not that important for you, in which case the non-Pro AirPods 3 can be an even better budget-friendly option.





These bad boys are just as new, they sound equally as great and connect just as easily to your iPhone, not to mention that they come with the exact same MagSafe charging case included at the low, low price of $107.49 in "Geek Squad" refurbished condition right now.





To our knowledge, that's the lowest price the third-gen AirPods have ever sold for at a major retailer like Best Buy, and keep in mind that compared to the Pro version, this one also offers better overall battery life. Even if the AirPods Pro 2 would debut sooner than September, this looks like an absolutely unmissable deal.



