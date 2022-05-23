Apple's best-selling Beats Studio Buds are discounted for the first time in a snazzy new color





Yes, the Studio Buds (and the higher-end Fit Pro ) are manufactured by the same Cupertino-based tech giant and sold through the same Apple Stores as the market-leading AirPods family , somewhat curiously not generating similar levels of demand despite fetching lower prices.





At $149.99 (or less), the 2021-released Studio Buds have nonetheless become "the fastest-selling Beats product to date, globally", which is definitely no small feat either. In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, one can safely assume native Android compatibility and a wider range of paint jobs than just white have contributed to this success story, which is still going on to this day.

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ocean Blue $30 off (20%) $119 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy





Coincidentally, both the Android functionality and color palette of these popular bad boys were expanded last month , and one of the hot new hues is already available at a special price.





Sold exclusively by Apple itself and Best Buy, the Ocean Blue-coated Beats Studio Buds are currently marked down from the aforementioned $149.99 list price to an even more reasonable $119.99 at the latter retailer.





While it's certainly not unusual to see the "old" black, white, and red models discounted by the same 30 bucks, that's actually not the case right now, and the Moon Gray and Sunset Pink flavors available only from Amazon and Target respectively (in addition to Apple) are also sold for 150 bucks a pair.





Bottom line, you're looking at a truly unbeatable deal at the time of this writing (unlikely to last more than 24 hours), and it almost goes without saying that it's virtually impossible to find such eye-catching true wireless earbuds elsewhere at a comparable price and with a similarly impressive list of features including everything from premium sound to 8 hours of battery life, IPX4 water resistance, and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity.