Apple's impressive Beats Fit Pro can be yours for under $100 with 1-year warranty





The same normally goes for the $200 Beats Fit Pro, which are ultra-high-end noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that Apple somewhat surprisingly released around six months ago in lieu of the AirPods Pro 2 we're still waiting for at the time of this writing.





Because said second-gen AirPods Pro model may well break cover several months down the line at a higher recommended price than two Benjamins, impatient (and cash-strapped) active noise cancellation lovers should probably consider paying Woot a little digital visit as soon as possible.





That's because the Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently charging a completely unbeatable and totally irresistible $94.99 for a pair of the aforementioned Fit Pro in your choice of black or white colors.





Unsurprisingly, these are "grade A" refurbished units you're looking at here, which makes the deal slightly easier to resist than it might seem at first glance. But "minimal" cosmetic damage and "like-new" functionality are guaranteed, which is certainly a good thing, and even better, Woot is throwing in a full 1-year warranty (fulfilled by eReplacements).





That beats (no pun intended) pretty much all of the refurbished or "open box" eBay offers you may hope to find at similar prices in the near future, as well as Best Buy's recent $100 Geek Squad certified refurbished promotions









Yes, the Beats Fit Pro come with a more secure fit, vastly better battery life, and according to many users and reviewers, superior sound quality as well, not to mention native Android support in addition to flawless iPhone compatibility.