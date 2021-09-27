Best Bose headphones and earbuds Black Friday deals: what to expect

Looking for a new pair of Bose headphones or earbuds
this Black Friday? As all retailers will offer great deals on headphones and earbuds in time for the big shopping event, we have prepared this article so you can better prepare to shop wisely when Black Friday comes.
In this article, we will have the best Black Friday Bose deals across all the major retailers so you can get the model you want at the best possible price. This year, Black Friday will be on November 26, so there's more than a month until then, but it's never too early to plan for such a big shopping event.
So, without further ado, let's jump straight into what Black Friday deals we expect on the best Bose earbuds and headphones. Jump to:
Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700 Black Friday deals
If you're looking for excellent noise-canceling wireless headphones
from Bose, the Bose 700 are among the best Bose headphones in this category. They are brilliant over ear headphones with a stylish and modern design. The Bose 700 headphones have excellent noise cancellation for music, but not only that -- it can be applied to phone calls as well, something not many other brands have mastered. This way, the call quality is also great when using these headphones. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life.
The Bose 700 usually retail at $399, so they're not cheap, but Black Friday deals may remedy this issue. This quite popular model is available on all the major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. Outside of Black Friday, you can sometimes see discounts on the Bose 700 in the likes of $20 off, but we expect Black Friday sales to give us some $50 to even $100 off on these capable and comfortable headphones.
Buy the Bose 700 here:
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Black Friday deals
Another great quality noise canceling headphones from Bose are the QuietComfort 35 II, and their retail price is slightly less expensive than the 700. These wireless headphones feature built-in Google Assistant
for voice commands and class-leading noise cancellation, as well as great sound quality and comfort, making them one of the best Bose headphones out there. They have 20+ hours of battery life, so you can safely go around with them and listen to music the entire day with no problems whatsoever.
These Bose headphones' usual retail price is $299 which makes them still a premium choice. However, Black Friday deals are expected to slash this price by at least some $50-$100, depending on the retailer. Last year, we even saw a generous $150 discount (half of the retail price) on this model on Amazon, so such a big discount is also quite possible this year. Buy the Bose QuietComfort 35 II here:
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Black Friday deals
If you're looking for wireless earbuds instead of big over ear headphones this Black Friday, worry not -- Bose has an excellent earbuds headset as well. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds feature one of the best noise cancellations on a true wireless earbuds headset at the moment and deliver great sound quality. Together with the charging case, these earbuds' battery life is around 18 hours, and they offer impeccable active noise canceling and good call quality as well.
The retail price of the QuietComfort earbuds is $279, but Black Friday deals on this model are expected to slash that price by at least $100. Last year, we saw some retailers like Amazon and Walmart offer Black Friday deals on Bose headphones that could save you $150, and so did Bose's own website. Buy the Bose QuietComfort earbuds here:
Bose SoundSport Wireless Black Friday deals
The Bose SoundSport Wireless are among the best sport earbuds that the company currently offers. They produce gorgeous bass notes, while at the same time offering a snug and secure fit so you can safely work out with them without worrying they will fall off. On top of that, they have a water resistance rating of IPX4 (which should also make them sweat resistant), and they're also good for phone calls. Their battery life is around six hours.
The retail price of these Bose headphones is $129. In terms of what Black Friday deals you can expect on this model, you can safely expect some $50 off during the big shopping event on Amazon, Walmart, and Bose's website. Bose.com offers great Black Friday discounts on its products, so when the time comes, make sure to check there as well to ensure you won't miss a stunning deal.
Buy the Bose SoundSport Wireless here:
Bose Sport Earbuds Black Friday deals
The Bose Sport Earbuds deliver a rich sound, they have a stable and sturdy design perfect for workouts. These true wireless earbuds don't have ANC, but the audio quality of these earphones is very close to the pricier variants from Bose. Keep in mind that they are a bit uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time, but they are great for a workout session. The battery life of these Bose headphones is up to five hours.
The Bose Sport Earbuds' retail price is $179 and they were released in October of last year. Black Friday deals will make it possible for you to get this set of true wireless earbuds for $129 or even cheaper. We know that last year, Bose had a 40% discount on a lot of models during its Black Friday sales, so we expect a similar scenario to unfold this year as well. This means you might as well get some $70 off on the Bose Sport headphones.Buy the Bose Sport Earbuds here:
Bose QuietComfort 20i Black Friday deals
The Bose QuietComfort 20i earbuds feature active noise cancellation to prevent unwanted noise in a comfortable and stylish design. This model is for those of you who love wired earbuds or wired headphones and want to silence the outside world. The ANC on this model does a gorgeous job of blocking environmental sounds, and the cool thing is that even without battery power, this headset can still play audio almost as good as with the ANC mode.
The Bose QuietComfort 20i usually cost $249, but Black Friday deals will give you the opportunity to have these headphones with around a 40% discount, judging by Black Friday offers we saw last year. Bose.com, as well as major retailers Amazon and Walmart, will definitely have these earbuds on sale for the big shopping event, so you won't have to pay their full retail price if you plan for a Black Friday purchase.Buy the Bose QuietComfort 20i here:
Bose QuietComfort 25 and Bose QuietControl 30 Black Friday deals
These two models of headphones from Bose are a bit on the older side, and despite still offering great audio quality and good battery life, stocks on them are limited and if you've set your eyes on buying one of the older models of Bose headphones this Black Friday, you may want to keep your eyes open as stocks may run out quite quickly (if they're not a lot, to begin with).
Discounts on these models may, similarly to other Bose headphones included in this article, be around $100 or even more for Black Friday, at the major retailers and possibly Bose's website as well.
Will the Bose website have Black Friday deals?
Hell yeah! Last year, Bose's own website had almost its entire portfolio of quality headphones discounted for Black Friday. Bose tends to run even a longer Black Friday sale than other companies, starting from Tuesday before Thanksgiving and continuing on until the Tuesday after the Black Friday weekend.
Discounts there are often generous for big shopping events and deals are usually available on almost all the models the company currently sells. For example, last year during the Black Friday shopping event you could save up to $150 on the best Bose headphones and earbuds from the QuietComfort line. The QuietComfort ones are among the most popular headphones and earbuds by Bose, so this deal was no joke.
Amazon and Walmart also offered competing Black Friday deals on most of Bose headphones last year, so discounts were plenty.