Best Black Friday 2024 headphones deals: Big savings on AirPods and Galaxy Buds
Looking to grab some new headphones? Now’s the perfect time! Along with fantastic Black Friday phone deals, there are massive discounts on all sorts of earbuds and over-ear headphones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Beats by Dre, JBL, Sonos, Sony, and more.
Since Black Friday kicked off, we've seen some seriously generous discounts, with AirPods Pro 2 going for up to 36% off – that’s nearly $90 in savings! Samsung fans, you’re in luck too, with a huge 47% off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro!
Not a fan of earbuds? No problem! There are fantastic discounts on over-the-ear headphones as well, like the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4, now 47% off, or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, slashed by $100! Plus, Beats by Dre headphones are also getting up to 35% off.
So, don’t wait – check out our handpicked deals and grab the one that fits your style and budget!
Top three headphone deals this Black Friday:
And why not pair your new headphones with a nice wearable from the Black Friday smartwatch deals? Oh, and if you are planning on upgrading more of your audio equipment than just headphones, then you might want to check out our handpicked Black Friday speaker deals, too.
Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods
Apple's earbuds work seamlessly with your iDevices, but they usually stay perched high on their price pedestal. That said, we are now seeing some solid Black Friday deals on different AirPods models this year.
While the latest AirPods 4 doesn't see much of a discount, if you don't mind getting renewed ones, the previous generation, the AirPods 3, is enjoying almost 40% discount right now!
The AirPods Max also gets a nice price drop during the big sales, and this year is no different. As for the AirPods Pro 2, it is seeing a sweet 24% discount right now – definitely a solid deal. Especially since it recently got a software update that adds new health features, turns it into a hearing aid, and improves Siri integration, making it an even better choice for a smoother Apple Intelligence experience.
Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds
Samsung's earbuds tend to score bigger discounts than Apple's and this trend continues with this year's Black Friday headphones deals, too. The latest Galaxy Buds 3 series just hit shelves not too long ago, but you can already enjoy discounts ranging from 20% to 40% on the standard Buds 3 and the Buds FE.
The Pro model enjoys a sweet 20% discount right now. The new Buds 3 series features a revamped design with stems, but if you are partial to the classic style of the Galaxy Buds 2, you can score even bigger savings on those models compared to the latest generation.
Black Friday deals on Bose, Beats, Sennheiser, JBL and others
There is a whole world of wireless headphones beyond just AirPods and Galaxy Buds, and trust me, those other options often come with some serious discounts. Black Friday usually brings amazing deals across different brands, and this year it does it again.
Bose, for example, is a big name in the headphone world, particularly when it comes to both regular and noise-canceling options. It is always a win when the QuietComfort models drop by around $100, like we currently see.
While Sennheiser headphones typically don’t see as steep of a markdown, you can still enjoy around 35% off. And let’s not overlook Beats! The Apple-owned Beats by Dre not only offers those iconic over-ear styles but also some solid savings, with discounts going up to 50% this year.
Black Friday deals on Sony wireless headphones
Discounts are rolling in from 10% to 40% on a variety of models. Take the Sony WH-1000XM5, for example – it's got a solid 23% off right now! With Black Friday in full swing, Sony headphones are on sale in abundance, meaning no matter what you are after, there is a deal to match your needs.
