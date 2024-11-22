Best Black Friday 2024 headphones deals: Big savings on AirPods and Galaxy Buds

Looking to grab some new headphones? Now’s the perfect time! Along with fantastic Black Friday phone deals , there are massive discounts on all sorts of earbuds and over-ear headphones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Beats by Dre, JBL, Sonos, Sony, and more.



Since Black Friday kicked off, we've seen some seriously generous discounts, with AirPods Pro 2 going for up to 36% off – that’s nearly $90 in savings! Samsung fans, you’re in luck too, with a huge 47% off the



Not a fan of earbuds? No problem! There are fantastic discounts on over-the-ear headphones as well, like the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4, now 47% off, or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, slashed by $100! Plus, Beats by Dre headphones are also getting up to 35% off.



So, don't wait – check out our handpicked deals and grab the one that fits your style and budget!





Top three headphone deals this Black Friday:





Get the Beats Studio Pro with 29% discount during Black Friday! The Beats Studio Pro can be your perfect audio companion. With personalized spatial audio, USB-C lossless audio, and compatibility with both Apple and Android devices, they deliver an immersive sound experience. $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $93 less on Amazon! The previous-gen Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and personalized surround sound, making your music feel immersive from every angle. With the new model now out, you can grab these for almost half the price! $93 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Get 42% on the Sennheiser HD 350BT on Amazon! Check out the Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth headphones! With 30 hours of battery life, USB-C fast charging, and a foldable design, they're perfect for on-the-go listening. Plus, the virtual assistant button adds a handy touch. Get yours in sleek black with a 42% discount! $51 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





And why not pair your new headphones with a nice wearable from the Black Friday smartwatch deals ? Oh, and if you are planning on upgrading more of your audio equipment than just headphones, then you might want to check out our handpicked Black Friday speaker deals , too.





Black Friday deals on Apple AirPods



AirPods Pro 2 with 36% discount at Amazon! The AirPods Pro 2 are packed with Apple’s latest features—like health tools, Siri integration, Active Noise Cancellation, hearing aid support, Transparency mode, and Personalized Spatial Audio. With a 36% discount, now’s a great time to grab a pair! $89 off (36%) Buy at Amazon AirPods Max in Sky Blue with 27% discount on Amazon This early deal on the AIrPods Max is quite sweet. If you don't want to wait around to see if it gets any better, you can get Apple's high-end headphones for $150 less right now. $150 off (27%) Buy at Amazon AirPods Pro 2 for $80 less on Best Buy! You still have a chance to grab a pair of the AirPods Pro 2 this Black Friday! You can get it at Best Buy and save $80 which is a great offer! The earbuds come with the latest health features by Apple and Siri integration! $80 off (32%) $169 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy Renewed AirPods 3 is down by 36% right now! If you are not all about the latest and greatest, the previous-generation AirPods 3 is now generously discounted during Black Friday and can be yours for 36% less than usual on Walmart. $61 off (36%) Buy at Amazon

Apple's earbuds work seamlessly with your iDevices, but they usually stay perched high on their price pedestal. That said, we are now seeing some solid Black Friday deals on different AirPods models this year.

While the latest While the latest AirPods 4 doesn't see much of a discount, if you don't mind getting renewed ones, the previous generation, the AirPods 3, is enjoying almost 40% discount right now!

The AirPods Max also gets a nice price drop during the big sales, and this year is no different. As for the AirPods Pro 2, it is seeing a sweet 24% discount right now – definitely a solid deal. Especially since it recently got a software update that adds new health features, turns it into a hearing aid, and improves Siri integration, making it an even better choice for a smoother Apple Intelligence experience.

Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy Buds



Galaxy Buds 3 is $40 off! Enjoy 22% off on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 AI true wireless Bluetooth earbuds! With an open-type fit, active noise cancellation, 360 audio, real-time interpreter, and touch control, these silver earbuds are perfect for any listener. Plus, they come with a 2-year Amazon exclusive warranty. Grab yours now! $40 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in silver with a 24% discount! You can get your hands on Samsung's latest offering before Black Friday, and it’s sporting a nice 24% discount. The Pro model not only delivers fantastic sound quality but also comes packed with all the AI features Samsung has to offer. $60 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Buds FE with 42% discount on Amazon! If you’re on a budget, the Galaxy Buds FE is a fantastic option, especially with a sweet 42% discount! While it may not be Samsung's top-tier audio product, it covers all your basic needs for under $60. Plus, it even comes with a built-in voice assistant, which is a nice touch! $42 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with 53% discount at Walmart! The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might not be the latest model, but with a massive 53% discount, they’re a deal you don’t want to miss! These buds still offer fantastic sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable, secure fit, making them a solid choice for anyone looking to upgrade their audio game. Plus, with Walmart’s early Black Friday sale already live, you can grab them now at a price that’s hard to beat! Don’t wait – this deal is too good to pass up! $123 off (53%) $107 38 $229 99 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $93 less on Amazon! The previous generation Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers active noise cancellation (ANC) and personalized surround sound that enhances your favorite tunes from every direction. With the new model already hitting the shelves, you can snag these for nearly half the price! $93 off (47%) Buy at Amazon

Samsung's earbuds tend to score bigger discounts than Apple's and this trend continues with this year's Black Friday headphones deals, too. The latest Galaxy Buds 3 series just hit shelves not too long ago, but you can already enjoy discounts ranging from 20% to 40% on the standard Buds 3 and the Buds FE.

The Pro model enjoys a sweet 20% discount right now. The new Buds 3 series features a revamped design with stems, but if you are partial to the classic style of the Galaxy Buds 2, you can score even bigger savings on those models compared to the latest generation.





Black Friday deals on Bose, Beats, Sennheiser, JBL and others



Bose QuietComfort Ultra is down by $100! The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth headphones offer a premium listening experience with spatial audio and advanced noise cancellation. Right, now they can be yours for less with 23% discount on Amazon during Black Friday! $100 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Bose Ultra open earbuds with 17% discount! The Bose Ultra open earbuds in Moonstone Blue provide an immersive audio experience while keeping you aware of your surroundings thanks to their open-ear design. Whether you’re working out, commuting, or just enjoying your day, these earbuds offer clear, balanced sound without blocking out the world around you. The sleek Moonstone Blue color adds a stylish touch, making them a great choice for both function and fashion! $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Save $70 on the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds! The JBL Tour Pro 2 true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are packed with features for an exceptional listening experience. With up to 40 hours of playtime, immersive spatial sound, and a smart charging case, these earbuds are built for convenience and performance. $70 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Sennheiser Momentum 4: Premium feel with a 47% discount! Experience unparalleled audio quality with Sennheiser's signature sound, designed to deliver rich, dynamic soundscapes. Enjoy personalized audio settings that tailor the experience to your unique preferences, while immersive noise cancellation blocks out distractions for a truly focused listening experience. With exceptional comfort and crystal-clear call quality, these headphones are perfect for all-day wear, whether you're working, traveling, or relaxing! $180 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Sonos Ace can be yours with 22% discount! Get 22% off these premium headphones featuring custom-designed drivers tuned by top producers and engineers for an unparalleled high-fidelity sound experience. $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon JBL Tune Flex is 50% off on Amazon! Black Friday has slashed the price of the JBL Tune Flex by 50%! These earbuds deliver up to 32 hours of battery life and JBL’s signature Pure Bass sound. They’re an ideal pick if you’re looking for budget-friendly earbuds without compromising on quality. $50 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Pro is $100 off its price! Get a 29% discount on the Beats Studio Pro right now! The Beats Studio Pro offers a premium sound experience with personalized spatial audio. Compatible with both Apple and Android devices, these headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life for extended listening sessions. $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Save 44% on the Soundcore P30i by Anker! If you're shopping on a budget, Black Friday has you covered! The already affordable Soundcore P30i earbuds are now nearly half off. With noise-canceling features at such a low price, they’re an absolute steal! $22 off (44%) Buy at Amazon Save $50 on the Jabra Elite 4 at Amazon! Experience top-notch sound quality and a secure fit with the Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds, featuring 4 built-in microphones, Active Noise Cancellation, and adjustable HearThrough technology for ultimate control. For a limited time, you can get these premium earbuds in sleek black at an incredible 42% off — don’t wait to elevate your audio game! $50 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds with 47% discount! Take your audio experience to the next level with Beats Studio Buds, featuring true wireless noise cancellation, an IPX4 sweat-resistant rating, and seamless compatibility with both Apple and Android devices. Now available in sleek black at a fantastic 47% off, these earbuds are designed for superior sound, comfort, and durability—grab yours today before the deal’s gone! $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon

There is a whole world of wireless headphones beyond just AirPods and Galaxy Buds, and trust me, those other options often come with some serious discounts. Black Friday usually brings amazing deals across different brands, and this year it does it again.



Bose, for example, is a big name in the headphone world, particularly when it comes to both regular and noise-canceling options. It is always a win when the QuietComfort models drop by around $100, like we currently see.



While Sennheiser headphones typically don’t see as steep of a markdown, you can still enjoy around 35% off. And let’s not overlook Beats! The Apple-owned Beats by Dre not only offers those iconic over-ear styles but also some solid savings, with discounts going up to 50% this year. Black Friday deals on Sony wireless headphones





Discounts are rolling in from 10% to 40% on a variety of models. Take the Sony WH-1000XM5, for example – it's got a solid 23% off right now! With Black Friday in full swing, Sony headphones are on sale in abundance, meaning no matter what you are after, there is a deal to match your needs.



