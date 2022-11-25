Black Friday smartwatch deals are live: 50 offers and counting!

Best Black Friday smartwatch deals at a glance :

These are the Apple Watch Black Friday deals available right now. Focus on those Series 7 deals, as they deliver the best value!

If you don't mind having an older first-gen Apple Watch SE, this is one sweet deal on that model. This deal is for the Nike branded 44mm model.

Looking for something more affordable? The newest 2nd gen Apple Watch SE gets a modest $20 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy, but considering the already low entry point, this price cut is actually quite nice.

If you want the 45mm Series 7 model, you have another great deal that shaves $100 OFF the price of the version with cellular connectivity.

A crazy good deal on the 41mm Series 7 model with Cellular connectivity that is not to miss. This is one of the best deals this Black Friday, so act quick on it!

The original Apple Watch SE is almost half its original price at Walmart. You can get this great smartwatch at an even greater price right now. This is a great gateway to Apple wearable devices, and also a great gift for your kids, friends and family.

The last generation Apple Watch Series 7 is discounted in this Black Friday deal on Amazon. You can now get the 45mm GPS+Cellular version with aluminum chassis with 30% off its original price. The watch comes in (PRODUCT)RED color scheme, so you're donating part of the money to a charitable cause. Don't miss out!

Target is selling you the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS for $120 less than its original price! Grab a hold of one of the best smartwatches on the market for just $309.99.

A pretty good deal on the larger 45mm Apple Watch S8 with Cellular connectivity. $30 doesn't sound like much but this is about as good as deals get for the latest gen Apple Watch.

This is the lowest price recently on the newest Apple Watch S8 and it's a deal that you probably shouldn't miss if you want to jump in on the action.

The GPS only version of the Series 8 also gets a similar discount at Walmart with a $50 discount on the 41mm size. Careful — some color options and strap sizes are not discounted!

The Series 8 with cellular connectivity gets a neat $50 discount over at Walmart.

The larger size Series 8 with cellular connectivity scores a welcome discount over at Walmart and this might be one of the best deal on this newer model.

The Apple Watch Ultra brings a huge battery boost, it comes in a more rugged body, with a larger screen and an additional physical button over the Series 8. This is one of few discounts, so if you want one, this is a good offer to make that plunge.





The newest Galaxy Watches are getting a steady $50 off at all retailers, but if you have an old device to trade-in (not necessarily a smartwatch), Samsung has the best treat for you, thanks to the enhanced trade-in program:





Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS + LTE) $70 savings at Best Buy This fancy version of the Watch 5, which features a lightweight and sturdy titanium construction as well as cellular (LTE) connection, is now $70 cheaper at Best Buy. Get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in this limited Black Friday deal! $70 off (14%) $429 99 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) also $50 off at Best Buy You can now save $50 on the newest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy with this cool Black Friday deal. No questions asked! $50 off (11%) $399 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) is a cool $50 off at Walmart Get $50 savings on the latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Walmart in this Black Friday deal. No trade ins and no questions asked. $51 off (11%) $399 $449 99 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) save up to $240 off with trade-in, $50 instant rebate The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also discounted at Samsung right now. You can save up to $240 with a trade-in, and even without a trade-in, the smartwatch is now $50 off. $290 off (64%) Trade-in $159 99 $449 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS + LTE 44mm) save $70 at Best Buy The Galaxy Watch 5 is also discounted quite nicely over at Best Buy. You can save $50 on this 44mm aluminum model. This one has NO cellular connectivity. $70 off (19%) $289 99 $359 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 44mm) save $50 at Best Buy The Galaxy Watch 5 is also discounted quite nicely over at Best Buy. You can save $50 on this 44mm aluminum model. This one has NO cellular connectivity. $50 off (16%) $259 99 $309 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 40mm) offer slashes $51 at Walmart This Black Friday deal helps you save $51 on the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm with Bluetooth. The offer stands for all color options, including Graphite, Pink, and Silver. $51 off (18%) $229 $279 99 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 40mm) save up to $165 with enhanced trade-in, $30 off instant credit This Black Friday deal is quite incredible: you can have the latest Galaxy Watch for just $64.99! If this ain't a crazy-good deal, we don't know what is! $215 off (77%) Trade-in $64 99 $279 99 Buy at Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS 44mm) save $110 at Best Buy Save $110 on one of the best Android smartwatches on the market - the Galaxy Watch4. From continuous SpO2 and ECG monitoring, to smart notifications and waterproofing, this watch has it all! Don't miss this Black Friday deal! $110 off (39%) $169 99 $279 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (GPS 42mm) $201 savings at Walmart A sweet deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available at Walmart right now. $201 off (57%) $149 $349 99 Buy at Walmart Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS + LTE 40mm) now at $100 down! Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm LTE with a $100 discount. Yes, it's an older model, but this was Samsung's top-tier watch last year, and it has Wear OS 3, continuous SpO2 and ECG monitoring, and it can be yours for even less money. $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS 40mm) now discounted by 44% at Amazon Last year's flagship smartwatch from Samsung - the Galaxy Watch 4 - can now be purchased with $110 off its original price, a hefty 44% discount for Black Friday. $110 off (44%) $139 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon





Our favorite offer here has got to be the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which receives a neat $70 price cut. Let us remind you that this is the latest and most powerful model in Samsung's lineup.



