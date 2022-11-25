Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Samsung’s Black Friday deals are here!
Grab the Galaxy Z Fold 4, S22 Ultra, and S21 FE for cheap.

Black Friday smartwatch deals are live: 50 offers and counting!

Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday smartwatch deals are live: 50 offers and counting!
After a full month of early deals teasing us, we can now be sure that smartwatches have fallen to their lowest prices possible, as Black Friday is in full swing. Whether you've been craving an Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Pixel Watch, or a Garmin or Fitbit, we hand-picked the best deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung and Amazon. Browse below and pick up your next smart timepiece today:

Best Black Friday smartwatch deals at a glance:

Apple Watch Black Friday deals available now


These are the Apple Watch Black Friday deals available right now. Focus on those Series 7 deals, as they deliver the best value!

Apple Watch Ultra — $60 price cut at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Ultra brings a huge battery boost, it comes in a more rugged body, with a larger screen and an additional physical button over the Series 8. This is one of few discounts, so if you want one, this is a good offer to make that plunge.
$60 off (8%)
$739
$799
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) save $50 at Walmart

The larger size Series 8 with cellular connectivity scores a welcome discount over at Walmart and this might be one of the best deal on this newer model.
$50 off (9%)
$479
$529
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) $50 down at Walmart

The Series 8 with cellular connectivity gets a neat $50 discount over at Walmart.
$50 off (10%)
$449
$499
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) also $50 price cut at Walmart

The GPS only version of the Series 8 also gets a similar discount at Walmart with a $50 discount on the 41mm size. Careful — some color options and strap sizes are not discounted!
$50 off (13%)
$349
$399
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) $50 savings at Amazon

This is the lowest price recently on the newest Apple Watch S8 and it's a deal that you probably shouldn't miss if you want to jump in on the action.
$50 off (13%)
$349
$399
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) $30 discount at Best Buy

A pretty good deal on the larger 45mm Apple Watch S8 with Cellular connectivity. $30 doesn't sound like much but this is about as good as deals get for the latest gen Apple Watch.
$30 off (6%)
$499
$529
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 45mm) The lowest price yet!

Target is selling you the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS for $120 less than its original price! Grab a hold of one of the best smartwatches on the market for just $309.99.
$120 off (28%)
$309 99
$429 99
Buy at Target

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) Now at 30% off

The last generation Apple Watch Series 7 is discounted in this Black Friday deal on Amazon. You can now get the 45mm GPS+Cellular version with aluminum chassis with 30% off its original price. The watch comes in (PRODUCT)RED color scheme, so you're donating part of the money to a charitable cause. Don't miss out!
$160 off (30%)
$369
$529
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen (GPS 40mm) is now 47% off!

The original Apple Watch SE is almost half its original price at Walmart. You can get this great smartwatch at an even greater price right now. This is a great gateway to Apple wearable devices, and also a great gift for your kids, friends and family.
$130 off (47%)
$149
$279
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) - Save $160 at Best Buy

A crazy good deal on the 41mm Series 7 model with Cellular connectivity that is not to miss. This is one of the best deals this Black Friday, so act quick on it!
$160 off (32%)
$339
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm GPS + Cellular) - Save $100 at Best Buy

If you want the 45mm Series 7 model, you have another great deal that shaves $100 OFF the price of the version with cellular connectivity.
$100 off (19%)
$429
$529
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (GPS + Cellular 44mm) - Save $20 at Best Buy

Looking for something more affordable? The newest 2nd gen Apple Watch SE gets a modest $20 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy, but considering the already low entry point, this price cut is actually quite nice.
$20 off (6%)
$309
$329
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Nike SE 1st Gen (GPS 44mm) - Save $60 at Best Buy

If you don't mind having an older first-gen Apple Watch SE, this is one sweet deal on that model. This deal is for the Nike branded 44mm model.
$60 off (19%)
$249
$309
Buy at BestBuy


Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals right now


The newest Galaxy Watches are getting a steady $50 off at all retailers, but if you have an old device to trade-in (not necessarily a smartwatch), Samsung has the best treat for you, thanks to the enhanced trade-in program:

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS + LTE) $70 savings at Best Buy

This fancy version of the Watch 5, which features a lightweight and sturdy titanium construction as well as cellular (LTE) connection, is now $70 cheaper at Best Buy. Get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in this limited Black Friday deal!
$70 off (14%)
$429 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) also $50 off at Best Buy

You can now save $50 on the newest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy with this cool Black Friday deal. No questions asked!
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) is a cool $50 off at Walmart

Get $50 savings on the latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Walmart in this Black Friday deal. No trade ins and no questions asked.
$51 off (11%)
$399
$449 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) save up to $240 off with trade-in, $50 instant rebate

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also discounted at Samsung right now. You can save up to $240 with a trade-in, and even without a trade-in, the smartwatch is now $50 off.
$290 off (64%) Trade-in
$159 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS + LTE 44mm) save $70 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 5 is also discounted quite nicely over at Best Buy. You can save $50 on this 44mm aluminum model. This one has NO cellular connectivity.
$70 off (19%)
$289 99
$359 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 44mm) save $50 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 5 is also discounted quite nicely over at Best Buy. You can save $50 on this 44mm aluminum model. This one has NO cellular connectivity.
$50 off (16%)
$259 99
$309 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 40mm) offer slashes $51 at Walmart

This Black Friday deal helps you save $51 on the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm with Bluetooth. The offer stands for all color options, including Graphite, Pink, and Silver.
$51 off (18%)
$229
$279 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 40mm) save up to $165 with enhanced trade-in, $30 off instant credit

This Black Friday deal is quite incredible: you can have the latest Galaxy Watch for just $64.99! If this ain't a crazy-good deal, we don't know what is!
$215 off (77%) Trade-in
$64 99
$279 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS 44mm) save $110 at Best Buy

Save $110 on one of the best Android smartwatches on the market - the Galaxy Watch4. From continuous SpO2 and ECG monitoring, to smart notifications and waterproofing, this watch has it all! Don't miss this Black Friday deal!
$110 off (39%)
$169 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (GPS 42mm) $201 savings at Walmart

A sweet deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available at Walmart right now.
$201 off (57%)
$149
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS + LTE 40mm) now at $100 down!

Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm LTE with a $100 discount. Yes, it's an older model, but this was Samsung's top-tier watch last year, and it has Wear OS 3, continuous SpO2 and ECG monitoring, and it can be yours for even less money.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS 40mm) now discounted by 44% at Amazon

Last year's flagship smartwatch from Samsung - the Galaxy Watch 4 - can now be purchased with $110 off its original price, a hefty 44% discount for Black Friday.
$110 off (44%)
$139 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

Our favorite offer here has got to be the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which receives a neat $70 price cut. Let us remind you that this is the latest and most powerful model in Samsung's lineup.


Google Pixel Watch Black Friday deals


The Google Pixel Watch is one of the more exciting new watches, and even though it's fresh out of the hardware oven, it does appear in the Black Friday deals.

Google Pixel Watch

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors
$51 off (15%)
$299
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Case, Active Band, Multiple Colors
$50 off (14%)
$299 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Amazon and Best Buy both seem to offer the same $50 discount on the new Google wearable.

Fitbit Black Friday deals


Fitbit Charge 5 - $50 off at Amazon

The latest Fitbit Charge 5 gets a $50 price cut on Amazon, which is a third of its price. This is an excellent deal and will make for a great gift as well.
$50 off (33%)
$99 95
$149 95
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2 - $100 savings at Best Buy

An epic $100 discount on the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch. This is not a Black Friday deal you'd want to miss!
$100 off (33%)
$199 95
$299 95
Buy at BestBuy

Fitbit Inspire 3 - 30% price cut on Amazon

This is not only one of the newest Fitbit gadgets, but it also got glowing reviews for its functionality and tracking accuracy. Hugely recommended!
$30 off (30%)
$69 95
$99 95
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit - Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch - Graphite - NOW 35% OFF!

The latest and greatest in the Versa lineup - the Fitbit Versa 4 - is heavily discounted at Best Buy for Black Friday. You can now have this amazing and stylish smartwatch with 35% off its original price!
$80 off (35%)
$149 95
$229 95
Buy at BestBuy

Fitbit Versa 2 - 34% discount at Amazon

Amazon also has a sweet discount on the Fitbit Versa 2. Get 34% off with this great Black Friday deal!
$51 off (34%)
$98 70
$149 95
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker: save $50

Save $50 on the Fitbit Luxe at Best Buy with this clever Black Friday deal. It drops the price of the fitness tracker to just $79.95!
$50 off (38%)
$79 95
$129 95
Buy at BestBuy

Fitbit Charge 4: 28% off

Amazon is also having some great deals right now on Fitbit devices. You can get 28% off on the Fitbit Charge 4 right now.
$42 off (28%)
$107 99
$149 95
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense: 37% discount at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Sense from Amazon. There is a generous 37% Black Friday deal on this smartwatch. Different color options are also discounted, and the discount depends on the color you've chosen.
$111 off (37%)
$188 99
$299 95
Buy at Amazon

Apple and Samsung aren't the only ones offering cool wearables on sale. Fitbit is dropping prices on some of its finest watches and fitness trackers too with discounts on the Fitbit Charge 5, the Fitbit Versa 4 and more.


Garmin Black Friday offers and discounts


Here are the best Black Friday deals on Garmin smartwatches live right now:

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) - Titanium - Black Friday deal

This deal shaves a good amount of money on what many consider the best Garmin watch out there, the Garmin Epix Gen 2.
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) - Steel - Black Friday deal

You can get the top-line Garmin Epix Gen 2 in its steel version for a lower price than the Titanium model.
$100 off (11%)
$799 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar

The Fenix 7X is the biggest watch in the Fenix series with a 51mm body and the longest battery life.
$100 off (11%)
$799 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Fenix 7

The Fenix 7 is not quite as giant as the 7X and you can save a few bucks, while it offers practically the same feature set.
$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Fenix 7s

The Fenix 7s is the smallest size in the series and it's the perfect fit for those with smaller wrists.
$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin - Fēnix 6X Pro Solar

You can now save $25 on the Fenix 6X Pro at Best Buy.
$350 off (39%)
$549 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin fēnix 6S Pro Solar

This might not be the latest gen Fenix, but it's a crazy good deal for an extremely capable smartwatch.
$400 off (50%)
$399 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Instinct 2s Solar

The Instinct 2s Solar brings the craziest battery life in a sports watch with up to 51 days, plus it has the retro looks of an old-time Casio watch. What's not to like?
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Instinct 2 - $50 off at Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday deals discount the Instinct 2 by $50 right now.
$50 off (14%)
$299 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Venu Sq: save $71 at Walmart

This great offer discounts the Garmin Venu Sq is $71 off at the retailer right now.
$71 off (35%)
$129
$199 99
Buy at Walmart

Garmin Forerunner 935: 38% price cut at Amazon

You can now save 38% on the Garmin Forerunner 935 at Amazon with this cool Black Friday deal.
$120 off (38%)
$199 92
$319 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245

While Garmin is not discounting the latest Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 255 series, the previous-gen Forerunner 245 gets a big price cut. It's an incredibly compact and lightweight runner's watch and absolutely worth it.
$70 off (26%)
$199 99
$269 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Venu: save 33% at Best Buy

Another epic Black Friday deal discounts the Garmin Venu's retail price right now. Don't miss out!
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Garmin Vivoactive 4s

The Vivoactive 4s is a great mix between an everyday smartwatch and a sports watch. It has the Garmin smarts at a much lower price and will also make for a great gift.
$170 off (49%)
$179 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Smartwatches from Garmin as usual see some huge price cuts! While we don't see the newer Forerunner models on sale, we do get the flagship Epix Gen 2 series with an AMOLED screen at a sweet discount and we also have lower prices for the Fenix series. Our favorite deal is on the previous generation Fenix 6 family where we get hundreds of dollars deducted from the original prices.


Other smartwatches discounted for Black Friday


Aside from these popular brands, there are countless options out there, and some of them can be similarly useful as an Apple Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Watch. Check out our selection of the best such Black Friday deals below:

Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch: save $15

Get this sweet Black Friday offer at Best Buy right now: $15 off on the Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch.
$15 off (21%)
$54 99
$69 99
Buy at BestBuy

Amazfit GTS 2 Smart Watch: save 28% at Amazon

Bluetooth Phone Calls, Alexa GPS Built-In, Fitness Sports Watch for Men Women, 90 Sports Modes, Blood Oxygen Heart Rate Sleep Tracking, Waterproof, Gold.
$50 off (28%)
$129 99
$179 99
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Gen 6 42mm: SAVE $110!

Grab the Fossil Gen 6 42mm from Amazon and save $110. The smartwatch is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones and offers features like contactless payment, heart rate and SpO2 measuring, and sleep monitoring.
$110 off (37%)
$189
$299
Buy at Amazon

Which retailers have the best deals on smartwatches during Black Friday?


At the moment, it looks like deals are everywhere, and it really depends on the brand and the model. Apple Watch devices seem to get the best deals on Amazon, while Galaxy Watches and other brands are receiving great discounts at Best Buy.

But you really don't need to worry about this - we're doing the heavy lifting for you. Just keep an eye on this article and you'll find all the best Black Friday offers on smartwatches, neatly arranged by brand and model.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings
Tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the brighest smartphone display when released
Tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the brighest smartphone display when released
Samsung rumored to include this new Apple, Huawei feature with the Galaxy S23 line
Samsung rumored to include this new Apple, Huawei feature with the Galaxy S23 line

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless