Black Friday smartwatch deals are live: 50 offers and counting!
After a full month of early deals teasing us, we can now be sure that smartwatches have fallen to their lowest prices possible, as Black Friday is in full swing. Whether you've been craving an Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Pixel Watch, or a Garmin or Fitbit, we hand-picked the best deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung and Amazon. Browse below and pick up your next smart timepiece today:
Apple Watch Black Friday deals available now
These are the Apple Watch Black Friday deals available right now. Focus on those Series 7 deals, as they deliver the best value!
Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals right now
The newest Galaxy Watches are getting a steady $50 off at all retailers, but if you have an old device to trade-in (not necessarily a smartwatch), Samsung has the best treat for you, thanks to the enhanced trade-in program:
Our favorite offer here has got to be the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which receives a neat $70 price cut. Let us remind you that this is the latest and most powerful model in Samsung's lineup.
Google Pixel Watch Black Friday deals
The Google Pixel Watch is one of the more exciting new watches, and even though it's fresh out of the hardware oven, it does appear in the Black Friday deals.
Amazon and Best Buy both seem to offer the same $50 discount on the new Google wearable.
Fitbit Black Friday deals
Apple and Samsung aren't the only ones offering cool wearables on sale. Fitbit is dropping prices on some of its finest watches and fitness trackers too with discounts on the Fitbit Charge 5, the Fitbit Versa 4 and more.
Garmin Black Friday offers and discounts
Here are the best Black Friday deals on Garmin smartwatches live right now:
Smartwatches from Garmin as usual see some huge price cuts! While we don't see the newer Forerunner models on sale, we do get the flagship Epix Gen 2 series with an AMOLED screen at a sweet discount and we also have lower prices for the Fenix series. Our favorite deal is on the previous generation Fenix 6 family where we get hundreds of dollars deducted from the original prices.
Other smartwatches discounted for Black Friday
Aside from these popular brands, there are countless options out there, and some of them can be similarly useful as an Apple Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Watch. Check out our selection of the best such Black Friday deals below:
Which retailers have the best deals on smartwatches during Black Friday?
At the moment, it looks like deals are everywhere, and it really depends on the brand and the model. Apple Watch devices seem to get the best deals on Amazon, while Galaxy Watches and other brands are receiving great discounts at Best Buy.
But you really don't need to worry about this - we're doing the heavy lifting for you. Just keep an eye on this article and you'll find all the best Black Friday offers on smartwatches, neatly arranged by brand and model.
