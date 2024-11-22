Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Black Friday Smartwatch Deals 2024: Save $160 on Galaxy Watch 6, $175 on Galaxy Watch Ultra, and more

Smartwatches and Black Friday written on top in gold.
As every year, Black Friday 2024 doesn't disappoint when it comes to smartwatch offers. We're currently seeing plenty of impressive Black Friday smartwatch deals, including massive discounts on Samsung's latest and greatest wearables.

How massive? Well, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is currently $175 off its price on Amazon. Not bad, right? In addition, bargain hunters have the chance to save up to $80 on a new Apple Watch, which is pretty nice, considering Apple's wearables don't usually see massive discounts during shopping events.

While there are many incredible offers on top-tier smartwatches right now, we expect even more promos to pop up as we get closer to November 29th, the official date of Black Friday this year. That's why we're constantly on the lookout for new deals and updating this article. Now, let's not waste any more time and check out the top smartwatch deals for Black Friday below!

The top three Black Friday smartwatch deals right now


$160 off on the Galaxy Watch 6 44mm!

Grab this amazing discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 44m version right now thanks to this great Amazon Black Friday deal. Enjoy a myriad of features and integrate style and cutting-edge technology into your daily life while saving some cash.
$160 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Ultra: Save $175 at Amazon

Amazon's awesome Black Friday deals include a hot offer on the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. There's nothing this smartwatch can't do and the retailer is now offering you an amazing deal to get it, so don't miss out!
$175 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: $263 off!

The remarkable and usually super-expensive fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is now $263 off on Amazon. The watch delivers up to 37 days with solar charging, which means you never get to worry about battery life. The variety of fitness and health features make this smartwatch a must-have, especially with such a discount!
$263 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:

Black Friday deals on Apple Watches


Apple Watches rarely receive jaw-dropping discounts during Black Friday, and unfortunately, this year is no exception. However, you can still save up to $80 on a new Apple Watch with the offers below.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now 8% off at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] is now discounted by 8% at the moment at Amazon. There are different discounts on different variants of this watch. The biggest discount at the moment is on the Indigo Alpine Loop color variant. At the moment, other colors are 5% off.
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm: save 18% right now

The Apple Watch Series 10 just got out not longer than a month and a half ago. Usually, such hot-out-of-the-oven Apple devices don't get discounted, but Amazon is surprising us with an 18% discount on this model right now.
$70 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart right now

Walmart has a great discount on the newest premium Apple Watch: the Apple Watch Series 10. This exceptional timepiece can now be yours with $70 off thanks to this Black Friday Walmart deal. Don't hesitate and act fast before stock runs out!
$70 off (18%)
$329
$399
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE 2 now 32% off at Amazon

Amazon has an epic early Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation. The timepiece can now be yours with a 32% off list price. Don't miss out!
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Galaxy Watch offers


Samsung's smartwatches are among the best on the market, so it’s no surprise if you’re eyeing one of Sammy's wearables. The good news is you can snag massive savings on a new Galaxy smartwatch during the Black Friday festivities. Check out the offers below and grab your new Galaxy Watch today!

Galaxy Watch Ultra LTE: Save $176!

Get this epic smartwatch by Samsung for just under $474 right now thanks to this generous Amazon Black Friday deal. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features Sapphire Crystal glass, Titanium + cushion design and Samsung's most powerful smartwatch 3nm processor. Don't miss out and save big on this durable and feature-rich device today!
$176 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, LTE): Save $166!

Get the 47mm LTE version of the amazing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $166. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a stylish premium smartwatch. It's loaded with features and even sports Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which gives the watch a more classical look and makes navigation through the menus easier. This one recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises!
$166 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, LTE): Save $60!

The 44mm LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 7 is now available for $60 off on Amazon, meaning you can buy it for just under $320. The watch boasts dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, among a plethora of features. It also runs on Wear OS, giving you access to plenty of apps. It's great for a Galaxy user who wants to keep tabs on their health while having a feature-rich smartwatch.
$60 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, LTE): Save $160!

Seize the opportunity to grab the 44mm LTE version of the remarkable Galaxy Watch 6 with a fantastic deal, saving $160 in the process. Elevate your wrist game with this premium smartwatch that boasts a myriad of features, making it a worthwhile investment. Don't miss out on the chance to seamlessly integrate style and cutting-edge technology into your daily life while saving some cash.
$160 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch FE LTE: Save $40!

You now have the chance to snag Samsung's all-new affordable smartwatch at a sweet $40 discount on Amazon. This is the LTE version of the device and can be yours for less than $210. This is also a feature-rich wearable, so don't hesitate and save today!
$40 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday Google Pixel Watch deals


Looking for a fancy new Pixel smartwatch? Both the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 are on sale on Amazon for Black Friday. If you want the latest and greatest, go for the former; if you’re after the Pixel Watch experience at a lower price, opt for the latter. Both are worth grabbing at their current prices.

Pixel Watch 3 41mm now discounted at Amazon

Enjoy a 20% discount on the Google Pixel Watch 3 in 41mm variant at Amazon right now. The discounted color option is the Matte Black Aluminum Case - Obsidian Band. Don't miss out!
$70 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 2: 28% off right now at Amazon

Amazon has a great 20% discount on the Google Pixel Watch 2. Different colors are sporting different prices at the moment at the retailer. To enjoy the best discount, you should go for the Silver Case - Porcelain Active Band - Wi-Fi or the Silver Case - Bay Active Band - Wi-Fi, which currently have the most bucks shaved off their retail prices.
$70 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon



 Black Friday Fitbit deals


The Fitbit line primarily consists of fitness trackers, and typically many models see deep, deep discounts when it comes to Black Friday smartwatch deals. ight now, you can save up to $80 on a new Fitbit wearable, which is impressive considering their already affordable price tags.

Fitbit Google Ace LTE smartwatch for kids: 22% off Black Friday deal at Amazon

Amazon has a generous Black Friday offer on the Fitbit Google Ace smartwatch for kids. Call, Message, GPS, and Activity-Based Games, Ace Pass Data Plan Required - Mild - Strange Arcade. The timepiece is currently discounted by $50.
$50 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 6: Save $60!

The sleek Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker is discounted by $60 for Black Friday, bringing the price to just under $100. Packed with features, seven days of battery life, and excellent water resistance, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a fantastic choice if you prefer a compact health tracker over a full-blown smartwatch. So, don't miss out and save while you can!
$60 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4: Save $80!

If you want an affordable smartwatch with good health tracking, the Fitbit Versa 4 definitely deserves to enter your shortlist. With non-stop heart rate tracking, over 40 exercise modes and awesome water resistance, the watch is great value for money, especially for a first smartwatch. And now that it's discounted by $80 and available for just under $120, the Fitbit Versa 4 is even more irresistible.
$80 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2: Save $70!

The Fitbit Sense 2 is even more affordable right now. As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has discounted this bad boy by $70, letting you snag one for under $180. This fella packs plenty of features, including stress and sleep tracking, ECG, and SpO2 monitoring, making it a great choice at this price.
$70 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


Black Friday Garmin promos


Are you the type that often beats up their smartwatch? Well then, maybe it's time you pick a watch from Garmin up! These watches don't just offer an insane slew of features, but they're also extra-durable and GPS-enabled, which makes them ideal for all sorts of scenarios! Ah, and all that while looking stylish!

Garmin Enduro 2: Save 33%!

Get the expensive Garmin Enduro 2 at a massive $361 discount with this unmissable Black Friday deal on Amazon. This is a durable smartwatch with plenty of features, including solar charging. It'll usually set you back about $1,100. However, it can now be yours for less than $740. Act fast and save today!
$361 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Now $101 OFF on Amazon!

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is on sale for 25% off on Amazon, which means you can save $101 with this sweet Black Friday offer. This makes it an excellent choice for Garmin fans on a budget. The watch is loaded with features, including Garmin's Coach functionality, and delivers up to 14 days of usage. Don't miss out and save today!
$101 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 965: Now $101 OFF on Amazon!

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is $101 off on Amazon during Black Friday. This premium watch is packed with features and offers great value, especially with its impressive battery life of up to 23 days in smartwatch mode. Don't miss out and save while you can!
$101 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: Save $260!

The durable fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is now $260 off on Amazon. The watch delivers up to 37 days with solar charging, which is incredible battery life. In addition, it boasts a plethora of features and is an even bigger bargain at its current price.
$260 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq 2: Save $105!

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is now $105 off on Amazon for Black Friday, which means you can snatch one for under $145. This is an affordable Garmin smartwatch, which packs a bright AMOLED display and offers up to 11 days of battery life. In addition, it offers a plethora of health-tracking features such as Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep tracking, and more.
$105 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


Black Friday deals on Amazfit smartwatches


Amazfit's wearables are perfect for anyone looking for a sleek smartwatch that doesn't break the bank. So, check out Amazon's Black Friday deals on Amazfit smartwatches and score a cool smartwatch on the cheap.

Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch 43mm

Enjoy a 15% off Black Friday deal on the Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch, size 43mm. This timepiece features an exceptional 14-day battery life, GPS, AI Fitness app, heart rate and sleep health monitoring and 120+ sports modes. You can also swim with it with 5 ATM water resistance, and the smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iPhone.
$15 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit Falcon Premium: save 30% on Amazon

Amazon has an exceptional Black Friday discount on the Amazfit Falcon Premium smartwatch. You can get 30% off on this timepiece, which is a notable $150 off right now. Connect to professional workout devices like heart rate belts and cycling power meters, create customized training templates, streamline workouts with automatic recognition of strength training exercises and 8 sports modes, and get professional lap running data with Track Run mode. 49mm, Titanium body.
$150 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Want special Black Friday smartwatch deals?
