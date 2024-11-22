Black Friday Smartwatch Deals 2024: Save $160 on Galaxy Watch 6, $175 on Galaxy Watch Ultra, and more

The remarkable and usually super-expensive fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is now $263 off on Amazon. The watch delivers up to 37 days with solar charging, which means you never get to worry about battery life. The variety of fitness and health features make this smartwatch a must-have, especially with such a discount!

Amazon's awesome Black Friday deals include a hot offer on the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. There's nothing this smartwatch can't do and the retailer is now offering you an amazing deal to get it, so don't miss out!

Grab this amazing discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 44m version right now thanks to this great Amazon Black Friday deal. Enjoy a myriad of features and integrate style and cutting-edge technology into your daily life while saving some cash.

Amazon has an epic early Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation. The timepiece can now be yours with a 32% off list price. Don't miss out!

Walmart has a great discount on the newest premium Apple Watch: the Apple Watch Series 10. This exceptional timepiece can now be yours with $70 off thanks to this Black Friday Walmart deal. Don't hesitate and act fast before stock runs out!

The Apple Watch Series 10 just got out not longer than a month and a half ago. Usually, such hot-out-of-the-oven Apple devices don't get discounted, but Amazon is surprising us with an 18% discount on this model right now.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] is now discounted by 8% at the moment at Amazon. There are different discounts on different variants of this watch. The biggest discount at the moment is on the Indigo Alpine Loop color variant. At the moment, other colors are 5% off.

Apple Watches rarely receive jaw-dropping discounts during Black Friday, and unfortunately, this year is no exception. However, you can still save up to $80 on a new Apple Watch with the offers below.

Black Friday Galaxy Watch offers







Samsung's smartwatches are among the best on the market, so it’s no surprise if you’re eyeing one of Sammy's wearables. The good news is you can snag massive savings on a new Galaxy smartwatch during the Black Friday festivities. Check out the offers below and grab your new Galaxy Watch today!





Galaxy Watch Ultra LTE: Save $176! Get this epic smartwatch by Samsung for just under $474 right now thanks to this generous Amazon Black Friday deal. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features Sapphire Crystal glass, Titanium + cushion design and Samsung's most powerful smartwatch 3nm processor. Don't miss out and save big on this durable and feature-rich device today! $176 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, LTE): Save $166! Get the 47mm LTE version of the amazing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal and save $166. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a stylish premium smartwatch. It's loaded with features and even sports Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which gives the watch a more classical look and makes navigation through the menus easier. This one recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises! $166 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, LTE): Save $60! The 44mm LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 7 is now available for $60 off on Amazon, meaning you can buy it for just under $320. The watch boasts dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, among a plethora of features. It also runs on Wear OS, giving you access to plenty of apps. It's great for a Galaxy user who wants to keep tabs on their health while having a feature-rich smartwatch. $60 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, LTE): Save $160! Seize the opportunity to grab the 44mm LTE version of the remarkable Galaxy Watch 6 with a fantastic deal, saving $160 in the process. Elevate your wrist game with this premium smartwatch that boasts a myriad of features, making it a worthwhile investment. Don't miss out on the chance to seamlessly integrate style and cutting-edge technology into your daily life while saving some cash. $160 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch FE LTE: Save $40! You now have the chance to snag Samsung's all-new affordable smartwatch at a sweet $40 discount on Amazon. This is the LTE version of the device and can be yours for less than $210. This is also a feature-rich wearable, so don't hesitate and save today! $40 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





Black Friday Google Pixel Watch deals



Looking for a fancy new Pixel smartwatch? Both the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 are on sale on Amazon for Black Friday. If you want the latest and greatest, go for the former; if you’re after the Pixel Watch experience at a lower price, opt for the latter. Both are worth grabbing at their current prices.

Pixel Watch 3 41mm now discounted at Amazon Enjoy a 20% discount on the Google Pixel Watch 3 in 41mm variant at Amazon right now. The discounted color option is the Matte Black Aluminum Case - Obsidian Band. Don't miss out! $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch 2: 28% off right now at Amazon Amazon has a great 20% discount on the Google Pixel Watch 2. Different colors are sporting different prices at the moment at the retailer. To enjoy the best discount, you should go for the Silver Case - Porcelain Active Band - Wi-Fi or the Silver Case - Bay Active Band - Wi-Fi, which currently have the most bucks shaved off their retail prices. $70 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





Black Friday Fitbit deals







The Fitbit line primarily consists of fitness trackers , and typically many models see deep, deep discounts when it comes to Black Friday smartwatch deals. ight now, you can save up to $80 on a new Fitbit wearable, which is impressive considering their already affordable price tags.



Fitbit Google Ace LTE smartwatch for kids: 22% off Black Friday deal at Amazon Amazon has a generous Black Friday offer on the Fitbit Google Ace smartwatch for kids. Call, Message, GPS, and Activity-Based Games, Ace Pass Data Plan Required - Mild - Strange Arcade. The timepiece is currently discounted by $50. $50 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Charge 6: Save $60! The sleek Fitbit Charge 6 fitness tracker is discounted by $60 for Black Friday, bringing the price to just under $100. Packed with features, seven days of battery life, and excellent water resistance, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a fantastic choice if you prefer a compact health tracker over a full-blown smartwatch. So, don't miss out and save while you can! $60 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Versa 4: Save $80! If you want an affordable smartwatch with good health tracking, the Fitbit Versa 4 definitely deserves to enter your shortlist. With non-stop heart rate tracking, over 40 exercise modes and awesome water resistance, the watch is great value for money, especially for a first smartwatch. And now that it's discounted by $80 and available for just under $120, the Fitbit Versa 4 is even more irresistible. $80 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Sense 2: Save $70! The Fitbit Sense 2 is even more affordable right now. As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has discounted this bad boy by $70, letting you snag one for under $180. This fella packs plenty of features, including stress and sleep tracking, ECG, and SpO2 monitoring, making it a great choice at this price. $70 off (28%) Buy at Amazon







