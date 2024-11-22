Black Friday Smartwatch Deals 2024: Save $160 on Galaxy Watch 6, $175 on Galaxy Watch Ultra, and more
As every year, Black Friday 2024 doesn't disappoint when it comes to smartwatch offers. We're currently seeing plenty of impressive Black Friday smartwatch deals, including massive discounts on Samsung's latest and greatest wearables.
How massive? Well, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is currently $175 off its price on Amazon. Not bad, right? In addition, bargain hunters have the chance to save up to $80 on a new Apple Watch, which is pretty nice, considering Apple's wearables don't usually see massive discounts during shopping events.
While there are many incredible offers on top-tier smartwatches right now, we expect even more promos to pop up as we get closer to November 29th, the official date of Black Friday this year. That's why we're constantly on the lookout for new deals and updating this article. Now, let's not waste any more time and check out the top smartwatch deals for Black Friday below!
The top three Black Friday smartwatch deals right now
Jump to:
Black Friday deals on Apple Watches
Apple Watches rarely receive jaw-dropping discounts during Black Friday, and unfortunately, this year is no exception. However, you can still save up to $80 on a new Apple Watch with the offers below.
Black Friday Galaxy Watch offers
Samsung's smartwatches are among the best on the market, so it’s no surprise if you’re eyeing one of Sammy's wearables. The good news is you can snag massive savings on a new Galaxy smartwatch during the Black Friday festivities. Check out the offers below and grab your new Galaxy Watch today!
Black Friday Google Pixel Watch deals
Looking for a fancy new Pixel smartwatch? Both the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 are on sale on Amazon for Black Friday. If you want the latest and greatest, go for the former; if you’re after the Pixel Watch experience at a lower price, opt for the latter. Both are worth grabbing at their current prices.
Black Friday Fitbit deals
The Fitbit line primarily consists of fitness trackers, and typically many models see deep, deep discounts when it comes to Black Friday smartwatch deals. ight now, you can save up to $80 on a new Fitbit wearable, which is impressive considering their already affordable price tags.
Black Friday Garmin promos
Are you the type that often beats up their smartwatch? Well then, maybe it's time you pick a watch from Garmin up! These watches don't just offer an insane slew of features, but they're also extra-durable and GPS-enabled, which makes them ideal for all sorts of scenarios! Ah, and all that while looking stylish!
Black Friday deals on Amazfit smartwatches
Amazfit's wearables are perfect for anyone looking for a sleek smartwatch that doesn't break the bank. So, check out Amazon's Black Friday deals on Amazfit smartwatches and score a cool smartwatch on the cheap.
