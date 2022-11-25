These are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday is live right now and deals are literally everywhere! Many retailers started their campaigns early, but not all products we're seeing discounted now were part of those early deals. The offers available currently are the real deal (no pun intended), so now is definitely a great time for Apple Watch buyers with discounts on almost every model!
Apple is usually reluctant to offer huge price cuts on its products, but today things are looking a bit different. Some great discounts are available, including the first major deal on the latest and very popular Apple Watch Ultra. The Series 8 gets cheaper, and then you have even bigger price cuts on the Apple Watch Series 7 and the original Watch SE. Check out all of the Apple Watch Black Friday deals below!
Jump to:
- Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
- Apple Watch Series 7 deals
- Apple Watch Series 6 deals
- Apple Watch SE deals
Top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now
This is our selection of the top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals. We will be updating this as new offers come and old ones disappear.
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
Check out the best deals on the Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 8. These discounts are not huge, but consider that Apple very rarely runs discounts on the watches, so these deals are actually quite good.
The Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra are the newest additions to Apple's watch offerings.
The Apple Watch Ultra specifically has been received with glowing reviews and it's an easy recommendation for anyone who wants an extra rugged watch with a bigger screen and much longer battery life. This Black Friday deals cuts the price just enough to make the price more palatable, so if you ever wanted one, now's a great time to get this new Ultra.
Apple Watch Series 7 deals:
The Series 7 model from last year sees some even bigger price cuts:
While last year the Apple Watch Series 7 did not see huge discounts, this year, you can get it at much lower prices than the MSRP. The $160 discount on the 41mm green model is particularly enticing.
Apple Watch Series 6 deals
The Apple Watch Series 6 has been released two years ago, and while it is still a stunning timepiece, some retailers no longer sell it. For example, Best Buy no longer has it in its catalog.
The few deals on it, however, are worth it. The Series 6 comes with an OLED display with Always-On, SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and plenty of fitness and connectivity WatchOS features.
Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation and SE 1st Generation deals:
This year, Apple refreshed its Watch SE line - this is an affordable smartwatch and a gateway for wearable enthusiasts into Apple's ecosystem. This smartwatch comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings, and even though it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.
Which stores have the best deals on Apple Watch during Black Friday?
You don't have to open a dozen browser windows and keep refreshing them to get the finest Apple Watch offer. Simply sit back, get yourself a cup of tea or coffee, and watch as all Apple Watch Black Friday bargains update and refresh almost in real time.
At the moment, the best Apple Watch deals can be found on Amazon, with some great discounts specifically on the Apple Watch 7, and the original SE. There are some marginal savings to be had at Best Buy and Walmart, as well.
