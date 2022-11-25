These are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now

Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Black Friday is live right now and deals are literally everywhere! Many retailers started their campaigns early, but not all products we're seeing discounted now were part of those early deals. The offers available currently are the real deal (no pun intended), so now is definitely a great time for Apple Watch buyers with discounts on almost every model!

Apple is usually reluctant to offer huge price cuts on its products, but today things are looking a bit different. Some great discounts are available, including the first major deal on the latest and very popular Apple Watch Ultra. The Series 8 gets cheaper, and then you have even bigger price cuts on the Apple Watch Series 7 and the original Watch SE. Check out all of the Apple Watch Black Friday deals below!

This is our selection of the top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals. We will be updating this as new offers come and old ones disappear.

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular 49mm) gets a $60 price cut on Amazon

The new Apple Watch Ultra scores its first major deal this Black Friday! Get $60 off this titanium monster of a watch and enjoy the newest and finest in wearable technology.
$60 off (8%)
$739
$799
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) price slashed by 30% on Amazon

The Apple Watch 7 is still a flagship product, and you can now save 30% on the GPS+Cellular variant. It's the 45mm version in (PRODUCT)RED, which means you'll also be supporting a good cause. This smartwatch has it all: a fitness tracker, blood oxygen and electrocardiogram apps, an always-on Retina display, water resistance, and more. Don't pass up this fantastic Black Friday offer.
$160 off (30%)
$369
$529
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 41 mm) offer slashes $160 off the price at Best Buy

In this Black Friday sale, you can get a substantial discount on last year's Apple Watch Series 7. Don't worry, it's still a flagship-grade device, just without the flagship price tag.
$160 off (32%)
$339
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) savings at Walmart

Walmart slashes the price on the Apple Watch Series 8 in its larger-size version and with cellular connectivity. This is the best deal on the latest Apple Watch around this Black Friday.
$50 off (9%)
$479
$529
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen (GPS 40mm) price reduced by 47% at Walmart

The original Apple Watch SE is now nearly half off in this Black Friday Walmart offer. The ideal entry point into Apple's wearable ecosystem, as well as a thoughtful present for your child or family. Get one while the offer lasts!
$130 off (47%)
$149
$279
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals


Check out the best deals on the Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 8. These discounts are not huge, but consider that Apple very rarely runs discounts on the watches, so these deals are actually quite good.

Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular 49mm) offered with $60 discount at Best Buy

The Apple Watch Ultra more than doubles the battery life over the Series 8, it has a new programmable physical button and it comes in a lightweight 49mm titanium case that is very durable. All Apple Watch Ultra models come with GPS + Cellular connectivity. This watch is the best the Apple Watch has ever been.
$60 off (8%)
$739
$799
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) savings at Walmart

The larger size 45mm Series 8 with cellular connectivity gets discounted over at Walmart and this might be the best deal on this newer model.
$50 off (9%)
$479
$529
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) $50 off at Walmart

This is a great deal on the smaller 41mm Series 8 in its base model with GPS only and NO cellular connectivity.
$50 off (13%)
$349
$399
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) with 12% savings now on Amazon

The most affordable way to get the last generation Apple Watch Series 8 is to opt for the aluminum model. This one is discounted in this Black Friday offer but don't let the aluminum fool you - it comes with everything onboard - all the bells and whistles of the latest and greatest from Apple.
$49 off (12%)
$349 99
$399
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) Stainless Steel model price cut by $40 at Best Buy

If you think the Apple Watch Ultra is a bit too big for your taste, the Apple Watch Series 8 also gets a nice $40 price cut at Best Buy. This is the higher end version with a stainless steel body, the stylish Milanese Loop band, and Cellular connectivity.
$40 off (5%)
$759
$799
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) Aluminum version deal saves you $30 at Best Buy

If you want the latest Apple Watch Series 8 with Cellular connectivity and a more reasonable price, this Aluminum version is also neatly discounted with a $30 price cut at Best Buy.
$30 off (6%)
$499
$529
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 45mm) gets $30 off the price at Best Buy

The base Apple Watch Series 8 45mm model with GPS only (NO cellular connectivity) can be had at a $30 discount that brings its price down to a more reasonable level.
$30 off (7%)
$399
$429
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) with a $20 price cut at Best Buy

The base Apple Watch Series 8 model with GPS only sees a modest but still nice $20 discount. This version is the 41mm one, which will be more suitable for those people with a smaller wrist size.
$20 off (5%)
$379
$399
Buy at BestBuy

The Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra are the newest additions to Apple's watch offerings.

The Apple Watch Ultra specifically has been received with glowing reviews and it's an easy recommendation for anyone who wants an extra rugged watch with a bigger screen and much longer battery life. This Black Friday deals cuts the price just enough to make the price more palatable, so if you ever wanted one, now's a great time to get this new Ultra.

Apple Watch Series 7 deals:


The Series 7 model from last year sees some even bigger price cuts:

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) gets discounted by $160 at Amazon

Get the Apple Watch S7 with this massive 30% Black Friday discount! The Product (RED) version also donates part of the revenue for charitable causes. The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with most of the feature of the newest generation but costs less. What's not to like?
$160 off (30%)
$369
$529
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) with $100 savings at Best Buy

This sweet deal from Best Buy slashes $100 OFF the price of the Series 7 45mm, the larger model, with GPS and Cellular connectivity. It's a good deal that you probably shouldn't miss if you want this model.
$100 off (19%)
$429
$529
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS 45mm) Product RED with $100 off at Best Buy

Save some cash and help a good cause with this (PRODUCT) RED Apple Watch Series 7. It's $100 off this Black Friday. This is the GPS version with aluminum case. All the great features are there!
$100 off (23%)
$329
$429
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) down by $160 at Best Buy

This great Black Friday deal from Best Buy slashes $160 off the price of last year's Apple flagship smartwatch. Bonus points: it comes in green!
$160 off (32%)
$339
$499
Buy at BestBuy

While last year the Apple Watch Series 7 did not see huge discounts, this year, you can get it at much lower prices than the MSRP. The $160 discount on the 41mm green model is particularly enticing.

Apple Watch Series 6 deals


Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS 40mm) Renewed at 31% off

You can get the price even lower on the Apple Watch Series 6 if you opt for a Renewed device. It's covered by Amazon's 90-day Renewed Guarantee. And it's again the (PRODUCT)RED version.
$98 off (31%)
$222
$319 99
Buy at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 has been released two years ago, and while it is still a stunning timepiece, some retailers no longer sell it. For example, Best Buy no longer has it in its catalog.

The few deals on it, however, are worth it. The Series 6 comes with an OLED display with Always-On, SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and plenty of fitness and connectivity WatchOS features.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation and SE 1st Generation deals:


Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular 40mm) - Renewed version at 21% off the price

Another chance to lower the price even further is to opt for a renewed device, there's one on Amazon right now, and it's Pink! Don't worry about buying renewed - the watch is covered by Amazon's 90-day warranty.
$45 off (21%)
$173 99
$219
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS + Cellular 44mm) with $20 savings at Best Buy now!

The newest Apple Watch SE is on sale with a modest $20 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy, but considering the already low starting price, this price cut is actually quite reasonable.
$20 off (6%)
$309
$329
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (44mm GPS) get $20 off at Best Buy

This GPS only version of the Apple Watch SE sees the same $20 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy. It's an even more affordable way to have the most affordable Apple Watch out there.
$20 off (7%)
$259
$279
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS + Cellular 40mm) price dropped by $20

The newest Apple Watch SE is on sale with a modest $20 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy, but considering the already low starting price, this price cut is actually quite reasonable.
$20 off (6%)
$309
$329
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE 1st Generation (GPS 40mm) deal saves you $70!

Get a very good deal with a price cut of $70 dollars that brings the first-gen Watch SE down to just $209 over at Best Buy. This is the GPS-only model with 40mm size.
$70 off (25%)
$209
$279
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Nike SE 1st Generation (GPS 44mm) save $60 at Best Buy

The first gen Apple Watch SE is already a bit old, but with these price cuts, you might just consider getting it and saving some money. This deal is for the Nike branded 44mm model.
$60 off (19%)
$249
$309
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Nike SE 1st Generation (GPS 40mm) deal for $50 off right now

This sporty looking 40mm Nike version of the 1st Gen Apple Watch is discounted by a cool $50 over at Best Buy.
$50 off (18%)
$229
$279
Buy at BestBuy

This year, Apple refreshed its Watch SE line - this is an affordable smartwatch and a gateway for wearable enthusiasts into Apple's ecosystem. This smartwatch comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings, and even though it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.


Which stores have the best deals on Apple Watch during Black Friday?


You don't have to open a dozen browser windows and keep refreshing them to get the finest Apple Watch offer. Simply sit back, get yourself a cup of tea or coffee, and watch as all Apple Watch Black Friday bargains update and refresh almost in real time.

At the moment, the best Apple Watch deals can be found on Amazon, with some great discounts specifically on the Apple Watch 7, and the original SE. There are some marginal savings to be had at Best Buy and Walmart, as well.

