These are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now

Black Friday is live right now and deals are literally everywhere! Many retailers started their campaigns early, but not all products we're seeing discounted now were part of those early deals. The offers available currently are the real deal (no pun intended), so now is definitely a great time for Apple Watch buyers with discounts on almost every model!



Apple is usually reluctant to offer huge price cuts on its products, but today things are looking a bit different. Some great discounts are available, including the first major deal on the latest and very popular Apple Watch Ultra. The Series 8 gets cheaper, and then you have even bigger price cuts on the Apple Watch Series 7 and the original Watch SE. Check out all of the Apple Watch Black Friday deals below!





Top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now







This is our selection of the top 5 Apple Watch Black Friday deals. We will be updating this as new offers come and old ones disappear.





Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular 49mm) gets a $60 price cut on Amazon The new Apple Watch Ultra scores its first major deal this Black Friday! Get $60 off this titanium monster of a watch and enjoy the newest and finest in wearable technology. $60 off (8%) $739 $799 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) price slashed by 30% on Amazon The Apple Watch 7 is still a flagship product, and you can now save 30% on the GPS+Cellular variant. It's the 45mm version in (PRODUCT)RED, which means you'll also be supporting a good cause. This smartwatch has it all: a fitness tracker, blood oxygen and electrocardiogram apps, an always-on Retina display, water resistance, and more. Don't pass up this fantastic Black Friday offer. $160 off (30%) $369 $529 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 41 mm) offer slashes $160 off the price at Best Buy In this Black Friday sale, you can get a substantial discount on last year's Apple Watch Series 7. Don't worry, it's still a flagship-grade device, just without the flagship price tag. $160 off (32%) $339 $499 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) savings at Walmart Walmart slashes the price on the Apple Watch Series 8 in its larger-size version and with cellular connectivity. This is the best deal on the latest Apple Watch around this Black Friday. $50 off (9%) $479 $529 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE 1st Gen (GPS 40mm) price reduced by 47% at Walmart The original Apple Watch SE is now nearly half off in this Black Friday Walmart offer. The ideal entry point into Apple's wearable ecosystem, as well as a thoughtful present for your child or family. Get one while the offer lasts! $130 off (47%) $149 $279 Buy at Walmart



