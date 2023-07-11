Best Prime Day Tablet Deals 2023: the hottest tablets are discounted!
Quick! Wake up or you are going to miss out on all of these amazing Prime Day phone deals! Oh, you already got a phone? Well, then let's make the best of this alarm and get you equipped with a tablet too! Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2023, tons of Amazon Prime Day Galaxy Tab deals and Apple iPad Prime Day deals are showing up.
Top 3 tablet Prime Day 2023 tablet deals
The iPad Pro's screen is beautiful and offers loads of real-estate to work with. | Image credit - PhoneArena
iPad deals:
Massive Amazon Prime Day discounts on iPads are a rare sight, which is why we're especially stoked to feature a few offers for 40% discounts on iPad Pro models! In any case, a $520 discount is absolutely insane! Beyond that though, in most cases, we're seeing discounts around the 15% mark, but since iPads are pricier to begin with, that often equates to discounts of about $50.
Apple's iPad is a staple. If you've ever used one, then you know how smooth and intuitive it is. Regardless if you need one as a productivity booster or to enjoy some media, you just can't go wrong with an iPad. And if you can't wait to get one now: you are in luck, as we've got some offers for you:
You can get loads done on a Galaxy Tab, despite its seemingly smaller formfactor. | Image credit - PhoneArena
Galaxy Tab deals:
The best Galaxy Tab deals we've seen included discounts in the 15% to 20% mark. But that equals to plenty of saved cash, due to their lower cost. You can count on discounts starting from about $50, but some go beyond $80 too, making for an extra-spicy deal!
Not a fan of iOS? Not a problem! Samsung is here to cover for you with their Galaxy Tab series. These devices are reliable, have great battery life, and in typical Galaxy fashion: great screens! You know how customizable Android is, so your imagination is going to be the only limitation when it comes to using these. And if you don't want time to be a limitation too, check out these deals now:
Small enough to be held comfortably, yet large enough to enjoy media on. Is this perfection itself? | Image credit - PhoneArena
Amazon Fire and Microsoft Surface deals:
Okay, so you are not a fan of Samsung either, huh? Not a problem: some of the best tablets from other brands are discounted for Prime Day too! There is always Amazon's Fire series, which are especially suited for media consumption and are a great choice for a kid's first tablet. But if you are looking for something a tad more serious, then look no further than the Microsoft Surface series. It's pretty much a PC in a tablet formfactor!
As of now, we're seeing some of Amazon's most prolific Fire tablets on heavy discounts. The Fire HD 8 is literally at half price, making for a no-brainer deal if it is what you are looking for.
On the other end though, another shockingly low price shines: the Microsoft Surface Pro X is off by an astounding 54%! Who can ever expect a $540 price cut?!
And that's it! Easy as one-two-three. Because We'll be here making sure that the prices are up-to-date. No thanks needed: we just want to make sure you have a happy Prime Day 2023!
