Best Prime Day Tablet Deals 2023: the hottest tablets are discounted!

Massive Amazon Prime Day discounts on iPads are a rare sight, which is why we're especially stoked to feature a few offers for 40% discounts on iPad Pro models! In any case, a $520 discount is absolutely insane! Beyond that though, in most cases, we're seeing discounts around the 15% mark, but since iPads are pricier to begin with, that often equates to discounts of about $50.

The iPad Pro may at first seem like your typical tablet, but the amount of work that you can get done with a device like this is insane. Want a taste? Well, now you can do so with an extra 5% off with this Prime Day deal!

You excited about the upcoming Barbie movie? Then pick this pink iPad up while it is with an 11% discount! Oh, and don't let the color fool you - it is on fire inside and powerful as ever!

Best Buy matches the $100 off and will give you 3 months of Apple TV+ and 4 months of Apple Music to go with the tiny munchkin of a tablet!

Want something smaller than an iPad, but bigger than an iPhone? The iPad Mini is for you then! This is one of the last models that Apple made and it holds up nicely in 2023. Do you know what else is nice? A 20% discount!

Purple color, M1 chip, Apple Pencil 2 support, and battery for days. What could make it better? A $100 discount!

The 5th Gen iPad is totally capable of carrying you through a day. It has a brilliant display, the powerful M1 chip, and a durable battery. Starting at $500 (select colors), it's just a great device that'll serve you for years to come. Check out the deal while it is live!

The M1 iPad Pro is still a very, very capable machine (some even question if an M2 iPad Pro needed to be launched). These refurbished options can get you a lot of storage for not a lot of cash. It all starts at $624 for the base 128 GB one.

The iPad Gen 9 is still totally capable in 2023. And with this 24% discount from Amazon, the deal is even sweeter. If you want to know what a retina display feels like, check this Prime Day offer out!

The 256GB version of the latest iPad Air 10.9-Inch can now be yours for $50 less than its usual price at Best Buy. The tablet comes with an A14 Bionic chip, which still packs a lot of firepower despite being older silicon.

The 256GB version of the iPad Air 0.9-Inch (5th Generation) is now available for $100 off its usual price at Best Buy. With an M1 chip under the hood and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, this powerhouse can be your workhorse and entertainment device. The best thing is that it can be yours for less money.

Apple's iPad is a staple. If you've ever used one, then you know how smooth and intuitive it is. Regardless if you need one as a productivity booster or to enjoy some media, you just can't go wrong with an iPad. And if you can't wait to get one now: you are in luck, as we've got some offers for you:

The best Galaxy Tab deals we've seen included discounts in the 15% to 20% mark. But that equals to plenty of saved cash, due to their lower cost. You can count on discounts starting from about $50, but some go beyond $80 too, making for an extra-spicy deal!

Not a fan of iOS? Not a problem! Samsung is here to cover for you with their Galaxy Tab series. These devices are reliable, have great battery life, and in typical Galaxy fashion: great screens! You know how customizable Android is, so your imagination is going to be the only limitation when it comes to using these. And if you don't want time to be a limitation too, check out these deals now:







Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: Save $180! Grab the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from Best Buy and save $180 in the process. This tablet is a true powerhouse, and the best thing is that it can now be yours for way less than usual. $180 off (16%) $919 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy Tab S8 off by 29% One of the fan-favorite Galaxy Tab models is on a discount, with 29% off via Amazon right now! What makes it unique? It comes with a large battery and an included S Pen. Check this offer now! $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) with a 43% discount The A8 is a top all-around choice for a home tablet! It is great for a media or entertainment device, but also has some oomph beneath the hood. Check this Prime Day deal out for a 43% discount now! $120 off (43%) $159 99 $279 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S6 Lite discounted with 39% This tablet from Samsung comes with an S Pen for extra productivity and creativity! Right now, it is off by 39%, so it is extra-appealing! $135 off (39%) $214 99 $349 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in Silver off by 34% This Prime day deal is for a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which in turn is one of the best budget-friendly tablets around. If you need a household tablet, then this is a great choice for the whole family! $55 off (34%) $104 99 $159 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S7+ off by 41% The Galaxy Tab S7 is one of Samsung's most loved tablet models, and the plus model just amps things up. But seeing a 41% discount on such a model is just amazing! This one shouldn't be missed! $350 off (41%) $499 99 $849 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S8+ in Pink Gold off by 33% This Galaxy Tab comes with a 12,4" AMOLED screen and has a S Pen packed-in for an unbeatable tablet experience. The 33% discount makes for a sweet deal, so check this offer out while supplies last! $300 off (33%) $599 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S7 FE in Mystic Silver down by 28% A FE subtitle is your one-stop-guarantee that tons of improvements have made their way to this Samsung tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a included S Pen and tons of extra features. Check this offer for 28% off while it is live! $150 off (28%) $379 99 $529 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab A7 in Silver Gray discounted by 5% Another top tier choice in the form of a solid Prime Day deal: the Galaxy Tab A7 discounted by a sweet 5%. Media, infostreaming or just controlling your smart tech: the A7 is a great choice! $118 65 $249 99 Expired Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 11% off What, did you think that Apple was the only one around who offered a high-end tablet? Well, here's the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, proving you wrong. This powerhouse also makes for a sweet Prime Day deal with a solid 11% off. $980 $1099 Expired



You can also check out:





Amazon Fire and Microsoft Surface deals:





Okay, so you are not a fan of Samsung either, huh? Not a problem: some of the best tablets from other brands are discounted for Prime Day too! There is always Amazon's Fire series, which are especially suited for media consumption and are a great choice for a kid's first tablet. But if you are looking for something a tad more serious, then look no further than the Microsoft Surface series. It's pretty much a PC in a tablet formfactor!





As of now, we're seeing some of Amazon's most prolific Fire tablets on heavy discounts. The Fire HD 8 is literally at half price, making for a no-brainer deal if it is what you are looking for.





On the other end though, another shockingly low price shines: the Microsoft Surface Pro X is off by an astounding 54%! Who can ever expect a $540 price cut?! On the other end though, another shockingly low price shines: the Microsoft Surface Pro X is off by an astounding 54%! Who can ever expect a $540 price cut?!









Fire HD 8 Plus off by 45% So, Amazon makes its own tablets. And of course that its Fire HD 8 is going to be on a hefty discount ahead of Prime Day! If you can't wait: this 45% discount isn't one to miss out on. $45 off (45%) $54 99 $99 99 Buy at Amazon Fire HD 10 off by 50% Okay, it renewed, but its the Fire HD 10 and the discount is a whopping 50% off. That's a solid sum for a 10" tablet that is focused on media streaming! $74 99 $149 99 Expired Microsoft Surface Pro X off by 5% Okay, so 9% doesn't seem like much. But, this is 5% on top of the Pro X's brand new, quite lower price! If Windows is an OS that you can't live without, this is probably the best tablet for you. $25 off (5%) $434 99 $459 94 Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 8 now 39% off Are you looking to get more done? Then you'll need a more impressive set of specs and a bigger screen. And would you look at that? The Surface Pro 8 is off by an insane 39%! Check it out now! $428 off (39%) $672 $1099 99 Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) off by 33% Lenovo's M10 Plus is one of the sought-after midrange Android tablets. It's pretty capable, comes with a large battery and its size hits just the right mark. Right now, Amazon has it with a 33% discount. $70 off (33%) $139 99 $209 99 Buy at Amazon Fire 7 from 2022 off by 33% Amazon's very own Fire 7 tablet is an excellent choice for a home tablet. It's very budget-friendly, capable and offers a whopping 10 hours of battery life. Check out this 33% discount for Prime Day! $20 off (33%) $39 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet in Blue off by 50% Are you looking to get your kid a great tablet? Then the Fire series by Amazon is a top choice! And with this Prime Day deal for an insane 50% off, this offer for the Fire 7 is a no-brainer! $55 off (50%) $54 99 $109 99 Buy at Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro in off by 50% The Fire Kids series of tablets by Amazon come in a kid-friendly case, which makes them perfect for young ones. This 8 Pro tablet offers a little extra oomph in case your kid is into gaming too! Sounds good? Then check out this insane 50% off! $75 off (50%) $74 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon

