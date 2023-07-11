Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Best Prime Day Tablet Deals 2023: the hottest tablets are discounted!
Quick! Wake up or you are going to miss out on all of these amazing Prime Day phone deals! Oh, you already got a phone? Well, then let's make the best of this alarm and get you equipped with a tablet too! Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2023, tons of Amazon Prime Day Galaxy Tab deals and Apple iPad Prime Day deals are showing up. 

Top 3 tablet Prime Day 2023 tablet deals


Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 in Gray off by 33%

This Android tablet from Lenovo has gotten a special discount for Prime Day and this price makes for a no-brainer deal! Capable, hefty and capable: the Tab M10 Plus is a device that can help you get loads done. It can be yours now, with a tasty 33% off through Amazon!
$70 off (33%)
$139 99
$209 99
Buy at Amazon

iPad mini Gen 6 in Space Gray off by 24%

Are you looking for a smaller tablet, that can still get things done? Well, then look no further that this iPad mini! It's perfect for enjoying streaming, gaming and reading and on that retina display, all of those would be an exceptional experience. Check out this 24% Prime Day discount while it is still live!
$119 off (24%)
$379 99
$499
Buy at Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is 39% off!

Are you looking to get more done? Then you'll need a more impressive set of specs and a bigger screen. And would you look at that? The Surface Pro 8 is off by an insane 40%! Check it out now!
$428 off (39%)
$672
$1099 99
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:


 

iPad deals:


Massive Amazon Prime Day discounts on iPads are a rare sight, which is why we're especially stoked to feature a few offers for 40% discounts on iPad Pro models! In any case, a $520 discount is absolutely insane! Beyond that though, in most cases, we're seeing discounts around the 15% mark, but since iPads are pricier to begin with, that often equates to discounts of about $50.

Apple's iPad is a staple. If you've ever used one, then you know how smooth and intuitive it is. Regardless if you need one as a productivity booster or to enjoy some media, you just can't go wrong with an iPad. And if you can't wait to get one now: you are in luck, as we've got some offers for you:


Apple iPad Air 10.9-Inch (5th Generation, 256GB): 13% off

The 256GB version of the iPad Air 0.9-Inch (5th Generation) is now available for $100 off its usual price at Best Buy. With an M1 chip under the hood and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, this powerhouse can be your workhorse and entertainment device. The best thing is that it can be yours for less money.
$101 off (13%)
$649
$749 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple 10.9-Inch iPad (Latest Model) 256GB off by $50

The 256GB version of the latest iPad Air 10.9-Inch can now be yours for $50 less than its usual price at Best Buy. The tablet comes with an A14 Bionic chip, which still packs a lot of firepower despite being older silicon.
$50 off (8%)
$549
$599
Buy at BestBuy

iPad Gen 9 with 24% off

The iPad Gen 9 is still totally capable in 2023. And with this 24% discount from Amazon, the deal is even sweeter. If you want to know what a retina display feels like, check this Prime Day offer out!
$80 off (24%)
$249
$329
Buy at Amazon

Renewed M1 iPad Pro 11

The M1 iPad Pro is still a very, very capable machine (some even question if an M2 iPad Pro needed to be launched). These refurbished options can get you a lot of storage for not a lot of cash. It all starts at $624 for the base 128 GB one.
$175 off (22%)
$624
$799
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air Gen 5 Blue SAVE $100

The 5th Gen iPad is totally capable of carrying you through a day. It has a brilliant display, the powerful M1 chip, and a durable battery. Starting at $500 (select colors), it's just a great device that'll serve you for years to come. Check out the deal while it is live!
$100 off (17%)
$499 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air Gen 5 Purple SAVE $100

Purple color, M1 chip, Apple Pencil 2 support, and battery for days. What could make it better? A $100 discount!
$99 off (17%)
$499 99
$599
Buy at Amazon

iPad Mini (Gen 6) off by $100!

Want something smaller than an iPad, but bigger than an iPhone? The iPad Mini is for you then! This is one of the last models that Apple made and it holds up nicely in 2023. Do you know what else is nice? A 20% discount!
$99 off (20%)
$399 99
$499
Buy at Amazon

iPad mini 6 with perks and $100 discount!

Best Buy matches the $100 off and will give you 3 months of Apple TV+ and 4 months of Apple Music to go with the tiny munchkin of a tablet!
$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

iPad Gen 10 in Pink or Yellow with 11% off

You excited about the upcoming Barbie movie? Then pick this pink iPad up while it is with an 11% discount! Oh, and don't let the color fool you - it is on fire inside and powerful as ever!
$49 off (11%)
$399 99
$449
Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro Gen 6 in Space Gray off by 5%

The iPad Pro may at first seem like your typical tablet, but the amount of work that you can get done with a device like this is insane. Want a taste? Well, now you can do so with an extra 5% off with this Prime Day deal!
$50 off (5%)
$1049
$1099
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab deals:


The best Galaxy Tab deals we've seen included discounts in the 15% to 20% mark. But that equals to plenty of saved cash, due to their lower cost. You can count on discounts starting from about $50, but some go beyond $80 too, making for an extra-spicy deal!

Not a fan of iOS? Not a problem! Samsung is here to cover for you with their Galaxy Tab series. These devices are reliable, have great battery life, and in typical Galaxy fashion: great screens! You know how customizable Android is, so your imagination is going to be the only limitation when it comes to using these. And if you don't want time to be a limitation too, check out these deals now:


Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: Save $180!

Grab the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from Best Buy and save $180 in the process. This tablet is a true powerhouse, and the best thing is that it can now be yours for way less than usual.
$180 off (16%)
$919 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Tab S8 off by 29%

One of the fan-favorite Galaxy Tab models is on a discount, with 29% off via Amazon right now! What makes it unique? It comes with a large battery and an included S Pen. Check this offer now!
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) with a 43% discount

The A8 is a top all-around choice for a home tablet! It is great for a media or entertainment device, but also has some oomph beneath the hood. Check this Prime Day deal out for a 43% discount now!
$120 off (43%)
$159 99
$279 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite discounted with 39%

This tablet from Samsung comes with an S Pen for extra productivity and creativity! Right now, it is off by 39%, so it is extra-appealing!
$135 off (39%)
$214 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in Silver off by 34%

This Prime day deal is for a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which in turn is one of the best budget-friendly tablets around. If you need a household tablet, then this is a great choice for the whole family!
$55 off (34%)
$104 99
$159 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S7+ off by 41%

The Galaxy Tab S7 is one of Samsung's most loved tablet models, and the plus model just amps things up. But seeing a 41% discount on such a model is just amazing! This one shouldn't be missed!
$350 off (41%)
$499 99
$849 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8+ in Pink Gold off by 33%

This Galaxy Tab comes with a 12,4" AMOLED screen and has a S Pen packed-in for an unbeatable tablet experience. The 33% discount makes for a sweet deal, so check this offer out while supplies last!
$300 off (33%)
$599 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S7 FE in Mystic Silver down by 28%

A FE subtitle is your one-stop-guarantee that tons of improvements have made their way to this Samsung tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a included S Pen and tons of extra features. Check this offer for 28% off while it is live!
$150 off (28%)
$379 99
$529 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab A7 in Silver Gray discounted by 5%

Another top tier choice in the form of a solid Prime Day deal: the Galaxy Tab A7 discounted by a sweet 5%. Media, infostreaming or just controlling your smart tech: the A7 is a great choice!
$118 65
$249 99
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 11% off

What, did you think that Apple was the only one around who offered a high-end tablet? Well, here's the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, proving you wrong. This powerhouse also makes for a sweet Prime Day deal with a solid 11% off.
$980
$1099
Amazon Fire and Microsoft Surface deals:


Okay, so you are not a fan of Samsung either, huh? Not a problem: some of the best tablets from other brands are discounted for Prime Day too! There is always Amazon's Fire series, which are especially suited for media consumption and are a great choice for a kid's first tablet. But if you are looking for something a tad more serious, then look no further than the Microsoft Surface series. It's pretty much a PC in a tablet formfactor! 

As of now, we're seeing some of Amazon's most prolific Fire tablets on heavy discounts. The Fire HD 8 is literally at half price, making for a no-brainer deal if it is what you are looking for. 

On the other end though, another shockingly low price shines: the Microsoft Surface Pro X is off by an astounding 54%! Who can ever expect a $540 price cut?! 


Fire HD 8 Plus off by 45%

So, Amazon makes its own tablets. And of course that its Fire HD 8 is going to be on a hefty discount ahead of Prime Day! If you can't wait: this 45% discount isn't one to miss out on.
$45 off (45%)
$54 99
$99 99
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 off by 50%

Okay, it renewed, but its the Fire HD 10 and the discount is a whopping 50% off. That's a solid sum for a 10" tablet that is focused on media streaming!
$74 99
$149 99
Microsoft Surface Pro X off by 5%

Okay, so 9% doesn't seem like much. But, this is 5% on top of the Pro X's brand new, quite lower price! If Windows is an OS that you can't live without, this is probably the best tablet for you.
$25 off (5%)
$434 99
$459 94
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 now 39% off

Are you looking to get more done? Then you'll need a more impressive set of specs and a bigger screen. And would you look at that? The Surface Pro 8 is off by an insane 39%! Check it out now!
$428 off (39%)
$672
$1099 99
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) off by 33%

Lenovo's M10 Plus is one of the sought-after midrange Android tablets. It's pretty capable, comes with a large battery and its size hits just the right mark. Right now, Amazon has it with a 33% discount.
$70 off (33%)
$139 99
$209 99
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 from 2022 off by 33%

Amazon's very own Fire 7 tablet is an excellent choice for a home tablet. It's very budget-friendly, capable and offers a whopping 10 hours of battery life. Check out this 33% discount for Prime Day!
$20 off (33%)
$39 99
$59 99
Buy at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids tablet in Blue off by 50%

Are you looking to get your kid a great tablet? Then the Fire series by Amazon is a top choice! And with this Prime Day deal for an insane 50% off, this offer for the Fire 7 is a no-brainer!
$55 off (50%)
$54 99
$109 99
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro in off by 50%

The Fire Kids series of tablets by Amazon come in a kid-friendly case, which makes them perfect for young ones. This 8 Pro tablet offers a little extra oomph in case your kid is into gaming too! Sounds good? Then check out this insane 50% off!
$75 off (50%)
$74 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon



And that's it! Easy as one-two-three. Because We'll be here making sure that the prices are up-to-date. No thanks needed: we just want to make sure you have a happy Prime Day 2023! 


But if your are still...

... in shopping mode, then these top-tier Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals need your attention:

Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available with a $300 discount at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB with an epic discount by $300 (22% off) right now with this great Prime Day deal. You don't need a carrier contract or anything really apart from Prime membership to get this great price. The 256GB version is also discounted (21% off). Don't miss out!
$300 off (22%)
$1079 99
$1379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon: save a whopping 39% right now

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a whopping $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable powerhouse, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable beast!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10T: save $200 right now

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $200 on the OnePlus 10T, which is basically an eye-widening 29% discount on this still powerful in 2023 phone. The OnePlus 10T was released last year, but it sports the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and it's very capable in 2023. You don't need any trade-ins or carrier contracts for this deal. Don't hesitate!
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

