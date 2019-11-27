The best Black Friday Apple Watch deals
Best Buy Apple Watch Black Friday deals
Apple Watch Series 5
Best Buy is pretty stingy when it comes to its Series 5 deals. The latest Apple Watch model isn’t dropping any of its value just yet.
Save $14.01 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm for $414.99
Save $14.01 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm for $384.99
Get these Apple Watch Series 5 deals and more from Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 4
Now we’re talking! Apple might have officially discontinued the Series 4, but retailers still have leftover units and they want them gone.
Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 44mm for $329.00
Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Celluar) 40mm for $349.00
Save $250 on Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm Stainless Steel Case for $399.00
Save $300 on Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Stainless Steel Case for $399.00
Get these Apple Watch Series 4 deals and more from Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 3
Slim pickings once again when it comes to the Series 3, here’s what you get:
Save $10 on Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm for $189.00
Save $11.45 on Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm for $217.55
Save $27.45 on Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 42mm Stainless Steel Case for $521.55
Save $32.45 on Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 38mm Stainless Steel Case for $616.55
Get these Apple Watch Series 3 deals and more from Best Buy
Walmart Apple Watch Black Friday deals
Walmart is usually not the first place people think of when buying an Apple Watch and its deals are a fair representation of that. Still, if for some reason that's your retailer of choice, they can save a few bucks during the Thanksgiving weekend.
Apple Watch Series 5
Save $20 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm for $409.00
Apple Watch Series 4
Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm for $429.00
Apple Watch Series 3
Save $30 on Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm for $169.99
Get these Apple Watch deals and more from Walmart
B&H Apple Watch Black Friday deals
Continuing the trend for minimal savings on the latest models is B&H. What thing that can't be denied, however, is that there are discounts for pretty much every strap and case option available. Below are just some of the offers B&H has active right now to give you an idea of what you can expect there.
Apple Watch Series 5
Save $20 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm for $379.00
Save $20 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm for $409.00
Save $35 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm for $464.00
Save $20 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm for $509.00
Save $80 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm Stainless Steel Case for $669.00
Apple Watch Series 4
Save $10 on Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Celluar) 40mm for $439.00
Save $40 on Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm for $439.00
Save $120 on Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm Gold Stainless Steel Case for $629.00
Apple Watch Series 3
Save $95.99 on Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 38mm for $284.00
Save $125.00 on Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 42mm for $284.00
