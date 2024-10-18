Woot slashes 57% off the Beats Studio3, turning them into a must-have
The top-notch Beats Studio Pro may be sweetly discounted on Amazon right now, but if you want top-tier Beats headphones at an even lower price, the Beats Studio3 are the cans you should get.
While an older model, these puppies are currently a whopping 57% off at Woot and can be yours for just $149.99. In other words, you now have the chance to save $200 on headphones that will normally set you back about $350. You should hurry, though, as this is a limited-time offer and might expire in the blink of an eye.
Since the Studio3 were Beats' flagship headphones before the Studio Pro, they still pack a punch, delivering incredible sound with strong bass. For an even more incredible listening experience, these fellas are comfy and support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the music feel three-dimensional.
In addition, they are equipped with adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC) and offer real-time audio calibration. And with their Apple W1 chip, they seamlessly connect to iPhones and iPads. That said, they work with Android devices, too, so don't fret; you'll be able to pair them with your Android smartphone as well.
Overall, the Beats Studio3 are still a great buy and a total steal at their current price at Woot. So, what are you waiting for? Grab a pair with this awesome deal today!
You'll also enjoy good battery life, as the headphones offer up to 22 hours of playtime on one charge with ANC enabled. If you turn off the ANC, you're looking at about 40 hours of listening time before you need to recharge. Plus, these headphones come with fast charging. Just a quick 10-minute charge gives you around 3 hours of playback.
