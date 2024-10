You can save 55% on the Beats Studio3 and up your listening without breaking the bank

Beats Studio3 in Black: Save $191 on Amazon! The high-end Beats Studio3 in Black are on sale for $191 off their price on Amazon. This means you can snatch a pair for just under $160. The headphones deliver awesome sound and are a real steal at their current price. Act fast and save today! $191 off (55%) Buy at Amazon

It's worth noting that this isn't a brand-new deal, as it has been up for grabs for a while now. Furthermore, the Beats Studio3 aren't new to the market, either, being released in 2017. However, you can't deny that the discount is great. Also, these fellas are no ordinary headphones, as they are Beats' former flagship cans and deliver amazing sound with strong bass.Moreover, they are comfortable to wear and support Apple 's Spatial Audio functionality, making your songs feel three-dimensional and more immersive. They also have adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC), and real-time audio calibration, and they can seamlessly connect to Apple devices due to their Apple W1 chip. Of course, they work with Android phones as well.Their battery life is great, too, delivering up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on. Disable the ANC, and you should be able to enjoy up to 40 hours of playtime before depleting the battery. The headphones also have fast charging, and a 10-minute charge should provide you with up to 3 hours of playback.All in all, the Beats Studio3 are still worth the money and are a real steal at their current price on Amazon. So, what are you still waiting for? Snatch a pair with this unmissable deal today!