You can save 55% on the Beats Studio3 and up your listening without breaking the bank
Beats headphones may be among the best out there, but they come with hefty price tags, making it really hard to get your hands on a pair if you're on a budget. Fortunately for you, fellow deal hunter, Amazon is offering a hefty 55% discount on the Beats Studio3 right now, thanks to which you can save $191 and score a pair for under the $160 mark.
It's worth noting that this isn't a brand-new deal, as it has been up for grabs for a while now. Furthermore, the Beats Studio3 aren't new to the market, either, being released in 2017. However, you can't deny that the discount is great. Also, these fellas are no ordinary headphones, as they are Beats' former flagship cans and deliver amazing sound with strong bass.
Moreover, they are comfortable to wear and support Apple's Spatial Audio functionality, making your songs feel three-dimensional and more immersive. They also have adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC), and real-time audio calibration, and they can seamlessly connect to Apple devices due to their Apple W1 chip. Of course, they work with Android phones as well.
All in all, the Beats Studio3 are still worth the money and are a real steal at their current price on Amazon. So, what are you still waiting for? Snatch a pair with this unmissable deal today!
Their battery life is great, too, delivering up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC turned on. Disable the ANC, and you should be able to enjoy up to 40 hours of playtime before depleting the battery. The headphones also have fast charging, and a 10-minute charge should provide you with up to 3 hours of playback.
