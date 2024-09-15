At 55% off, the Beats Studio3 become the high-end headphones you should get
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Scoring high-end Beats headphones for under $200 may sound like a dream. After all, Beats makes some of the best wireless headphones on the market, and they usually come with hefty price tags. Well, not today! Not if you take advantage of this deal!
Amazon is currently offering a bonkers 55% discount on these premium cans, cutting their price by a whopping $191. This means you can treat yourself to a pair for under $160. And the only thing you need to do is tap the deal button below and fancy your new headphones on Amazon.
You should hurry, though. Amazon has been offering this discount for a few weeks now, and you never know when it'll decide to return the cans to their usual price. True, the Beats Studio3 are quite old, as they were released back in 2017. But they were once Beats' flagship wireless headphones, so they are top-notch in every single way and still worth your hard-earned cash.
As you'd expect from top-tier Beats cans, these fellas are super comfy and deliver amazing sound with strong bass. Plus, they come with Apple's Spatial Audio functionality, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional and more immersive.
In addition, they have adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC) and real-time audio calibration. Furthermore, they boast an Apple W1 chip, allowing them to pair with Apple devices seamlessly. But, don't fret! They also work great with Android devices.
They deliver great battery life as well, offering around 22 hours of playtime on one charge with ANC enabled. If you don't use them with their ANC turned on, you'll get about 40 hours of listening time on one charge. They also feature fast charging, with just a 10-minute charge giving you up to 3 hours of playtime.
In conclusion, the Beats Studio3 may not be a spring chicken, but they are still great value for money. So, don't hesitate! Get a pair at a heavily discounted price with this deal while you can!
Things that are NOT allowed: