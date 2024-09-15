Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

At 55% off, the Beats Studio3 become the high-end headphones you should get

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman smiling while wearing black Beats Studio3 headphones
Scoring high-end Beats headphones for under $200 may sound like a dream. After all, Beats makes some of the best wireless headphones on the market, and they usually come with hefty price tags. Well, not today! Not if you take advantage of this deal!

Amazon is currently offering a bonkers 55% discount on these premium cans, cutting their price by a whopping $191. This means you can treat yourself to a pair for under $160. And the only thing you need to do is tap the deal button below and fancy your new headphones on Amazon.

Beats Studio3 in Black: Save $191!

Get the high-end Beats Studio3 in Black for $191 off their price with this deal and score a pair for under $160. These headphones offer amazing sound, have good ANC, and are a real bargain right now. Act fast and save today!
$191 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon


You should hurry, though. Amazon has been offering this discount for a few weeks now, and you never know when it'll decide to return the cans to their usual price. True, the Beats Studio3 are quite old, as they were released back in 2017. But they were once Beats' flagship wireless headphones, so they are top-notch in every single way and still worth your hard-earned cash.

As you'd expect from top-tier Beats cans, these fellas are super comfy and deliver amazing sound with strong bass. Plus, they come with Apple's Spatial Audio functionality, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional and more immersive.

In addition, they have adaptive noise cancellation (pure ANC) and real-time audio calibration. Furthermore, they boast an Apple W1 chip, allowing them to pair with Apple devices seamlessly. But, don't fret! They also work great with Android devices.

They deliver great battery life as well, offering around 22 hours of playtime on one charge with ANC enabled. If you don't use them with their ANC turned on, you'll get about 40 hours of listening time on one charge. They also feature fast charging, with just a 10-minute charge giving you up to 3 hours of playtime.

In conclusion, the Beats Studio3 may not be a spring chicken, but they are still great value for money. So, don't hesitate! Get a pair at a heavily discounted price with this deal while you can!

Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Huge discounts await!

Samsung's fall sale event brings you huge bargains on top products, including up to $1,440 off the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6!
$1440 off (64%)
$819 99
$2259 99
Buy at Samsung
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Beats Headphones - Deals History
24 stories
15 Sep, 2024
At 55% off, the Beats Studio3 become the high-end headphones you should get
10 Sep, 2024
Amazon slashes the price of the flagship Beats Studio Pro, letting you enjoy your songs in style
01 Sep, 2024
Amazon cuts 55% off the Beats Studio3, letting you score premium headphones on the cheap
06 Aug, 2024
Unbelievable new Amazon deal bundles the Beats Studio Pro with AppleCare+ at an unbeatable price
30 Jul, 2024
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are almost unbelievably cheap for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more
Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and more

Latest News

Apple's 2024 iPad Pro 13 with M4 power is on sale at its highest discounts to date (with a catch)
Apple's 2024 iPad Pro 13 with M4 power is on sale at its highest discounts to date (with a catch)
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
Samsung's bonkers new weekend deal saves you $810 on a 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in
Controversial display manufacturer trying to woo Apple surpasses Samsung and LG OLEDs
Controversial display manufacturer trying to woo Apple surpasses Samsung and LG OLEDs
Warning! Flappy Bird revival seems to be about getting you to buy cryptocurrency
Warning! Flappy Bird revival seems to be about getting you to buy cryptocurrency
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra render leaks: thinner, lighter and rounder
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra render leaks: thinner, lighter and rounder
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks ancient next to Huawei Mate XT in new hands-on image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks ancient next to Huawei Mate XT in new hands-on image
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless