Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

The top-quality Beats Studio Pro are on sale on Amazon and are worth every penny

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing Beats Studio Pro headphones while listening to music.
You're probably connecting the name Beats with things like style and great sound. That's because this company makes some of the best wireless headphones on the market. However, another aspect of these cans is that they're pretty expensive.

For instance, the Beats Studio Pro, the company's flagship headphones, will usually set you back about $350. So, getting a pair of these will hit your bank account hard. However, not today! You see, Amazon is currently offering a lovely $100 discount on these fellas, letting you score them for under $250. The discount has been available for a while, which implies that you should act fast and save now, as you never know when this deal will expire.

The Beats Studio Pro: Save $100 on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the Beats Studio Pro for $100 off their price. This means you can score a pair for just under $250. The headphones offer amazing sound, great ANC, and up to 40 hours of listening time. Act fast and save today!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


As proper top-of-the-line Beats headphones, the Studio Pro sound amazing and offer strong bass. They also pack top-tier ANC, which, although isn't on the level of Bose or Sony's headphones, does a pretty solid job of blocking outside noises.

In addition to their great audio capabilities and active noise cancellation, the headphones offer up to 40 hours of listening time on one charge, which is superb battery life. Moreover, they also come with fast charging, allowing a quick 10-minute charge to deliver up to 4 hours of playback.

Overall, the Beats Studio Pro offer great value for money, delivering top-quality sound, capable ANC, and amazing battery life. And right now, you can have all this for $100 off. That's why, our advice is not to waste any more precious time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch a pair of Beats Studio Pro at a discounted price today!
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Beats Headphones - Deals History
25 stories
24 Sep, 2024
The top-quality Beats Studio Pro are on sale on Amazon and are worth every penny
15 Sep, 2024
At 55% off, the Beats Studio3 become the high-end headphones you should get
10 Sep, 2024
Amazon slashes the price of the flagship Beats Studio Pro, letting you enjoy your songs in style
01 Sep, 2024
Amazon cuts 55% off the Beats Studio3, letting you score premium headphones on the cheap
06 Aug, 2024
Unbelievable new Amazon deal bundles the Beats Studio Pro with AppleCare+ at an unbeatable price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless