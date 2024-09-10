Amazon slashes the price of the flagship Beats Studio Pro, letting you enjoy your songs in style

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
The Beats Studio Pro are among the best wireless headphones you can buy. But because of how awesome these fellas are, they can deal a significant blow to your bank account. Yep, with a regular price of about $350, these are a far cry from affordable.

Thankfully, they are currently on sale for $100 off their price on Amazon, meaning you can score a set for under $250 and save 29%. While we've seen them discounted by $150 in the past, we suggest taking advantage of this deal without hesitation. These cans are usually available at a discount for only a few days before reverting to their not-so-budget-friendly price, and you never know when they will be on sale again.

In addition to a sleek design, the Beats Studio Pro deliver great sound with punchy bass. So, hip-hop lovers will fall in love with them the moment they play their favorite songs. As premium cans, they also offer top-tier ANC, allowing you to enjoy music without distractions. That being said, their noise cancellation isn't the best on the market, with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra both offering better ANC.

A strong selling point of Beats' flagship cans is their battery life, offering up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. They also support fast charging, with a quick 10-minute charge providing up to 4 hours of playtime.

All in all, the Beats Studio Pro are worth every penny spent, especially now that they offer awesome sound, great ANC, and amazing battery life for $100 off. Therefore, don't waste any more precious time! Tap the deal button in this article and save on a pair of brand-new Beats Studio Pro now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading Comments...

