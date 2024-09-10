Amazon slashes the price of the flagship Beats Studio Pro, letting you enjoy your songs in style
The Beats Studio Pro are among the best wireless headphones you can buy. But because of how awesome these fellas are, they can deal a significant blow to your bank account. Yep, with a regular price of about $350, these are a far cry from affordable.
Thankfully, they are currently on sale for $100 off their price on Amazon, meaning you can score a set for under $250 and save 29%. While we've seen them discounted by $150 in the past, we suggest taking advantage of this deal without hesitation. These cans are usually available at a discount for only a few days before reverting to their not-so-budget-friendly price, and you never know when they will be on sale again.
In addition to a sleek design, the Beats Studio Pro deliver great sound with punchy bass. So, hip-hop lovers will fall in love with them the moment they play their favorite songs. As premium cans, they also offer top-tier ANC, allowing you to enjoy music without distractions. That being said, their noise cancellation isn't the best on the market, with the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra both offering better ANC.
All in all, the Beats Studio Pro are worth every penny spent, especially now that they offer awesome sound, great ANC, and amazing battery life for $100 off. Therefore, don't waste any more precious time! Tap the deal button in this article and save on a pair of brand-new Beats Studio Pro now while the offer is still up for grabs!
A strong selling point of Beats' flagship cans is their battery life, offering up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge. They also support fast charging, with a quick 10-minute charge providing up to 4 hours of playtime.
