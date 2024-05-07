Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Grab the top-class Beats Studio Pro and save $170 on Amazon
Did you know you can get high-end wireless headphones for less than $180? Not just any headset, mind you, but one of Beats’ best products – the Studio Pro! These top-notch headphones are available at Amazon at almost half off, but most likely for a very short period.
 

The fantastic Beats Studio Pro are currently the must-have high-end headset for users! How so? Very simple! They're now available at their second-best price, as Amazon has slashed a whopping $170 off their price tag. The headset offers quality ANC, impressive 360-degree immersive sound, and lossless audio via USB-C. They also have up to 40 hours of battery life! Get yours through Amazon's limited-time offer!
In case you’re wondering, it’s not every day that you can get these amazing headphones at 49% off. In fact, they haven’t been that cheap since January! However, Amazon isn’t the only store selling these Beats puppies at their second-best price. You can also find them at Walmart and Best Buy at the same 49% discount. In other words, you can pick whichever store you like best and still claim $170 in savings.
 
The Studio Pro are slightly less impressive on the ANC front than the Sony WH-1000XM5, but they’re can beat some of the best wireless headphones! These headphones have a premium build, offer good battery life, and stand out with their incredible audio quality. All of that now arrives at much lower prices than what you’d have to cough up for Sony’s mighty headset, so they’re definitely worth your attention.
 
The Beats headset may not be as good as the WH-1000XM5 in the noise cancelling department, but they actually provide slightly better audio quality. So, if you’d prefer cutting-edge sound over ANC, these are decidedly the better choice (not just because they’re much cheaper).

Unlike the Sony flagship headphones, these bad boys also have a neat feature called “lossless audio.” It allows you to enhance your listening experience through USB-C, something not many other options on the market can offer. Of course, they also provide Spatial Audio, giving you a 360-degree immersive soundstage to dance to.
 
What about their battery life? While not the best in class, the Studio Pro are more than respectable in terms of battery life. They should give you up to 40 hours of listening time per charge, with fast charging giving you up to four hours of playtime from 10-minute charging.
 
If there’s any downside to these otherwise fantastic headphones, it must be their ear cup design. They are slightly smaller than what you might expect, which might lead to a less-than-ideal fit for some users.
