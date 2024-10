The Beats Solo 4 deliver Spatial Audio with head-tracking at even cheaper price with this deal

Beats Solo 4 in Black: Save $70! The Beats Solo 4 are discounted by $70 on Amazon and can be yours for just under $130. The headphones are a top-choice if you are in the market for affordable headphones, as they support Apple's Spatial Audio feature and head-tracking and deliver up to 50 hours of playtime. That said, they lack ANC. Act fast and save while you can! $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon

Being on the budget side, the Beats Solo 4 aren't among the absolute best wireless headphones on the market. Yet they have good sound and punchy bass. Moreover, they support head-tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional, delivering an even more immersive listening experience.However, their biggest downside is that they don't have ANC technology. In addition, they might let some outside noise in if you don't have a good fit. On a positive note, they pack great battery life, delivering up to 50 hours of listening time on a single charge.Overall, the Beats Solo 4 offer quite a lot for their budget-friendly price. In fact, you can rarely see affordable headphones with Spatial Audio support and head-tracking. And when you add the insane battery life and even more affordable price tag, these bad boys become a true must-have.So, if missing out on ANC isn't a deal-breaker for you, we suggest tapping the offer button at the beginning of this article and snagging a pair of Beats Solo 4 at a discounted price now while you still can!