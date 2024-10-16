The Beats Solo 4 deliver Spatial Audio with head-tracking at even cheaper price with this deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beats headphones usually cost a lot to get, but if you hurry up, you can snag a pair for just under $130. Amazon is selling the new Beats Solo 4 for 35% off their price, letting you save $70 on these cans.
While the current discount can't really compare with the bonkers 50% price cut these fellas receive for October Prime Day, it's still a pretty decent deal, as these cans will set you back about $200 on any day.
Being on the budget side, the Beats Solo 4 aren't among the absolute best wireless headphones on the market. Yet they have good sound and punchy bass. Moreover, they support head-tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional, delivering an even more immersive listening experience.
However, their biggest downside is that they don't have ANC technology. In addition, they might let some outside noise in if you don't have a good fit. On a positive note, they pack great battery life, delivering up to 50 hours of listening time on a single charge.
So, if missing out on ANC isn't a deal-breaker for you, we suggest tapping the offer button at the beginning of this article and snagging a pair of Beats Solo 4 at a discounted price now while you still can!
Overall, the Beats Solo 4 offer quite a lot for their budget-friendly price. In fact, you can rarely see affordable headphones with Spatial Audio support and head-tracking. And when you add the insane battery life and even more affordable price tag, these bad boys become a true must-have.
