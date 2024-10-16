The Beats Solo 4 deliver Spatial Audio with head-tracking at even cheaper price with this deal

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

A woman listening to music with her Beats Solo 4
Beats headphones usually cost a lot to get, but if you hurry up, you can snag a pair for just under $130. Amazon is selling the new Beats Solo 4 for 35% off their price, letting you save $70 on these cans.

While the current discount can't really compare with the bonkers 50% price cut these fellas receive for October Prime Day, it's still a pretty decent deal, as these cans will set you back about $200 on any day.

Beats Solo 4 in Black: Save $70!

The Beats Solo 4 are discounted by $70 on Amazon and can be yours for just under $130. The headphones are a top-choice if you are in the market for affordable headphones, as they support Apple's Spatial Audio feature and head-tracking and deliver up to 50 hours of playtime. That said, they lack ANC. Act fast and save while you can!
$70 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


Being on the budget side, the Beats Solo 4 aren't among the absolute best wireless headphones on the market. Yet they have good sound and punchy bass. Moreover, they support head-tracking and Apple's Spatial Audio feature, which makes the sound feel three-dimensional, delivering an even more immersive listening experience.

However, their biggest downside is that they don't have ANC technology. In addition, they might let some outside noise in if you don't have a good fit. On a positive note, they pack great battery life, delivering up to 50 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Overall, the Beats Solo 4 offer quite a lot for their budget-friendly price. In fact, you can rarely see affordable headphones with Spatial Audio support and head-tracking. And when you add the insane battery life and even more affordable price tag, these bad boys become a true must-have.

So, if missing out on ANC isn't a deal-breaker for you, we suggest tapping the offer button at the beginning of this article and snagging a pair of Beats Solo 4 at a discounted price now while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

