The Beats Solo 4 deliver Spatial Audio with head-tracking at even cheaper price with this deal

Beats Solo 4 in Black: Save $70!

The Beats Solo 4 are discounted by $70 on Amazon and can be yours for just under $130. The headphones are a top-choice if you are in the market for affordable headphones, as they support Apple's Spatial Audio feature and head-tracking and deliver up to 50 hours of playtime. That said, they lack ANC. Act fast and save while you can!