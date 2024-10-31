Celebrate Halloween with the popular Beats Solo 4, now 50% off at Amazon

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Happy Halloween! If you're looking to treat yourself to a new set of wireless headphones during the spookiest time of year, we might be able to help you out. We just came across a stunning 50% markdown on the ultra-popular Beats Solo 4, which is currently available at Amazon. It lands these puppies under the $100 mark!

The Beats Solo 4 are half off on Amazon!

For a short while, you can buy the Beats Solo 4 at half their usual price. The amazing headphones lack ANC but offer plenty of other awesome features, making them a hit for both iOS and Android users. The Amazon promo is available on multiple color options, and you can find an identical $100 price cut at Best Buy.
$100 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Although not the best high-end wireless headphones on the market, the Solo 4 are absolutely unmissable at 50% off. After all, they're just a few months old, work with both Android and iOS devices (even though they're Apple-made), and offer a mind-blowing 50 hours of juice per charge! What more could you need from sub-$100 headphones?

The stylish fourth-gen Solo headphones don't often drop under the $100 mark, either! We last saw them at that price briefly during the Prime Day craze on Amazon. Back then, only Prime members could get them for 50% off, whereas the current sale is open to everyone.

With their contemporary design and multiple color options, these bad boys are meant to turn heads. Then again, they have slightly smaller-than-usual ear pads, which makes them especially suitable for individuals with smaller ears yet not so comfortable for others. That's by no means a dealbreaker (at least from our point of view), but it's something worth pointing out nonetheless.

Another thing you should know is that there's no noise cancellation on deck. Again, that's not an issue for everyone, but if you want noise cancelling headphones on your ears, these just can't cut it. On the bright side, you get Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, delivering a truly immersive listening experience.

As if that's not enough, the 2024-released wireless headphones feature Lossless Audio via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable. That lets you enjoy music in the highest possible quality, just like the artist intended. Mind you, listening via the 3.5mm audio cable doesn't require any battery life.

Ultimately, if the lack of ANC is no biggie to you, the Beats Solo 4 should make you more than happy. With Black Friday's promotions on headphones still some time away, now's the ideal time to score 50% off these Apple-made puppies. Don't miss out!
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
