Rare Apple Store deal offers a hefty $90 discount on the Beats Powerbeats Pro

















It's certainly unusual for the company to sell a relatively well-reviewed product at a decent discount through its own official US website, especially when said product has yet to be upgraded or replaced with a new model. The Powerbeats Pro are definitely a notable exception to that rule, going $90 off list at the time of this writing in eye-catching Lava Red and Spring Yellow hues.



All the other five color options available directly from All the other five color options available directly from Apple are currently up for grabs for $50 less than usual, which is also nothing to sneeze at. Interestingly, the device manufacturer doesn't sell the Moss flavor, which can be purchased at a massive $90 discount of its own on Amazon.



The e-commerce giant has the yellow sweat-resistant earbuds on sale at $90 (or 36 percent) off their regular price right now as well while charging 70 bucks less than usual for the Lava Red variant. Obviously, you should keep in mind Black Friday deals are just around the corner before pulling the trigger so early, although the Powerbeats Pro are a little too good to expect their price to go down below $150 anytime soon.



In addition to their "lightweight comfort and stability", "reinforced design", and stellar battery life, these puppies have almost surprisingly great audio quality and flawless connectivity going for them. In other words, it'd be foolish not to at least consider getting an early start on your holiday shopping by claiming this killer deal while you can.