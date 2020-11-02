iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Rare Apple Store deal offers a hefty $90 discount on the Beats Powerbeats Pro

Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 02, 2020, 3:07 AM
Apple's Beats-branded Powerbeats Pro "totally wireless earphones" don't typically get the same mainstream attention as the tech giant's industry-leading AirPods, but if you're passionate about fitness and want something that can handle your toughest workouts, these bad boys are definitely the way to go this holiday shopping season.

Commercially released around 18 months ago, the Powerbeats Pro are not usually very affordable, matching the $250 list price of the AirPods Pro while snubbing several trendy high-end features like active noise cancellation or wireless charging

On the bright side, the battery life is undoubtedly impressive, starting at 9 hours of uninterrupted listening time as far as the earbuds themselves are concerned and going all the way up to "more than" 24 hours when also taking the wired charging case into consideration. More importantly, we've seen a bunch of major US retailers trying hard to sweeten the deal of these sporty true wireless earbuds in the last few months, and surprisingly enough, Apple is now following Amazon or Best Buy's suit.


It's certainly unusual for the company to sell a relatively well-reviewed product at a decent discount through its own official US website, especially when said product has yet to be upgraded or replaced with a new model. The Powerbeats Pro are definitely a notable exception to that rule, going $90 off list at the time of this writing in eye-catching Lava Red and Spring Yellow hues.

All the other five color options available directly from Apple are currently up for grabs for $50 less than usual, which is also nothing to sneeze at. Interestingly, the device manufacturer doesn't sell the Moss flavor, which can be purchased at a massive $90 discount of its own on Amazon.

The e-commerce giant has the yellow sweat-resistant earbuds on sale at $90 (or 36 percent) off their regular price right now as well while charging 70 bucks less than usual for the Lava Red variant. Obviously, you should keep in mind Black Friday deals are just around the corner before pulling the trigger so early, although the Powerbeats Pro are a little too good to expect their price to go down below $150 anytime soon.

In addition to their "lightweight comfort and stability", "reinforced design", and stellar battery life, these puppies have almost surprisingly great audio quality and flawless connectivity going for them. In other words, it'd be foolish not to at least consider getting an early start on your holiday shopping by claiming this killer deal while you can.

